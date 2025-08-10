‘We renovated our Aberdeen flat in time for our baby girl to arrive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

‘We renovated our Aberdeen flat in time for our baby girl to arrive’

It was a race against time for Andy and Laura Rhodes to renovate their period property before their baby girl was born.

Andy and Laura relished the pressure of trying to finish their home renovation before their baby arrived.
Andy and Laura relished the pressure of trying to finish their home renovation before their baby arrived. Image: Peterkins
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Andy Rhodes, 44, an IT manager, his wife Laura, 35, a full-time mum, and their two-year-old daughter Alba.

What: A charming, three-bedroom first floor apartment.

Where: St. Swithin Street in Aberdeen’s west end.

Smiling couple, Andy and Laura Rhodes, who renovated their Aberdeen flat just in time for the birth of their daughter.
Andy and Laura Rhodes enjoyed putting their stamp on their beautiful period property in Aberdeen’s west end. Image: Andy Rhodes

Here Andy shares their renovation journey… 

“Having moved back to Scotland the previous year before buying the flat, we were renting.

As we were planning to start a family, we started looking for a suitable property close to relatives and the amenities we enjoy.

We had already visited three other houses/flats that varied between needing renovations and were ready to move in.

Eventually, we found this flat online and we were happy with the price and the location.

The location is amazing as St Swithin Street is near Cafe Cognito, Sugarbird wine bar, and it’s also within walking distance of the city, schools and parks.

Living room with original cornice and picture rail, painted white, petrol blue walls, corner sofa, white marble fireplace and a big rug covering stripped and varnished floorboards.
The clever use of bold colours and textures creates a peaceful oasis in this living room. Image: Peterkins
A sitting area with turquoise walls and curtains, a mustard sofa and brightly coloured artwork on the wall and cushions.
With bright pops of colour, it’s impossible not to feel cheery in this beautifully decorated space. Image: Peterkins

When we viewed the property for the first time, we loved the high ceilings with the original ceiling roses.

We recognised that not a lot of care had been taken to maintain the property as the flat was previously rented.

It featured patchy carpets as well as a bath surround which was held together with masking tape.

The property also had false ceilings so it needed a lot of work but we were willing and excited to get started on that.

‘It was a race against time to renovate our Aberdeen flat’

So we purchased the property in October 2022 and we renovated it from December to the following April as we found out that Laura was pregnant so had to speed up the timeline so she could have a home birth in May.

Dating back to 1897, the property is a first floor flat which has been renovated to become a three-bedroom home with a kitchen/diner and two bathrooms as well as a living room with fireplace.

The lovely renovated bathroom has a white modern suite and walk-in glass shower, blue marble stone walls and floor and a lit mirror.
This beautiful bathroom is overflowing with style. Image: Peterkins
A Quaker-style kitchen with grey and white cupboards surrounding a four-seater circular table set on stripped and varnished floorboards.
Subtle green tones work wonderfully in the kitchen. Image: Peterkins

In terms of the renovation, everything needed rewired, carpets were lifted while the walls were patched and painted.

We were keen to restore the original features of the flat while adding modern touches.

The kitchen was dark and not practical for people who enjoy cooking.

So we moved the kitchen to a bedroom and installed induction hobs which removed the need for gas installation.

The original kitchen was completely gutted and turned into an ensuite.

With the water connections already available, this was an easy change and we raised the ceiling by 3ft as it had a false ceiling.

The dining room was an awkward shape so we changed this to the main bedroom.

Another view of a bright bedroom, painted turquoise and currently used as a home office.
This vibrant space is brimming with positive energy. Image: Peterkins
This renovated bathroom is filled with grey fitted units, a white and gold bathroom suite and blue stars on the floor tiles.
How cool are the bathroom tiles. Image: Peterkins

‘Our renovated Aberdeen flat blends old and new’

We almost reinstated the fireplace but chose to use both walls for the bedhead while an alcove provided the perfect space for a wardrobe.

In the main bathroom, we removed all fixtures and installed a deep Omnitub bath across the back wall with a window.

This luxury bathtub enables you to have a deep soak, while saving space, so it left us with enough room to fit in a washing machine.

In the middle bedroom, there was a false ceiling which we easily removed to show the original ceiling rose.

Some of the other work included returning all the windows back to the white sash-and-case style so they’re in-keeping with the rest of the street.

The main bedroom has deep red walls and a tartan carpet, while a door leads to the blue marble-clad ensuite bathroom.
Red tones bring warmth to this spacious bedroom. Image: Peterkins
The renovated hallway in the flat is painted pea green up to dado height, and white paint above and on the ceiling. Vintage mirrors and old Victorian-style radiators complete the look.
It’s green for go in the hallway. Image: Peterkins

We also sourced an 1870’s marble fireplace from Nigg Cottage which took eight people to lift up the stairs.

As part of our renovation, we installed a new wood-burning stove and new carpets, plus we sanded and sealed the original floorboards.

We also put in new electrics and radiators and we painted everything.

Our renovation didn’t stop there, though, as we also swapped out the flat chipboard doors for original period doors from Inverurie.

We got a local carpenter to match the original door frame and then a decorator worked his magic.

Meanwhile, in the living room, we installed a big chandelier which took three people to lift.

Our decor and interiors could be described as ‘modern Victorian’.

This juxtaposition of old and new shines through in our use of colours and textures.

A second bedroom is painted blue and has lots of light flooding in.
Wake up feeling refreshed and revitalised. Image: Peterkins
A woodburner sits in a cream marble fireplace, and a chair and rug in front of the fire look like the perfect place to sit and listen to your favourite shows or books.
Imagine snuggling up in front of the fireplace with a good book. Image: Peterkins

We chose to saturate all four walls in each bedroom and living area with Farrow & Ball shades which were used in the time period.

Laura did a lot of research into the colours used during the 1890-1920s, and this guided the wall choices.

In terms of furniture, we have a collection of antique pieces sourced from dealers and Facebook marketplace.

Reflecting on our renovation, the greatest challenge was trying to get it finished in time for our baby to arrive.

And while we were planning on doing most of the renovations ourselves; the scale of the work meant we had to bring in help.

With the help of Home Expert, the renovation worked out as planned.

The view from the ensuite into the deep red-painted bedroom.
Every corner of this stunning flat has been carefully designed for modern living. Image: Peterkins
The communal entrance to the flat is clean and well maintained.
Making an entrance is easy in this superb hallway. Image: Peterkins

The team at Home Expert really helped our dreams come true as well as our painter and decorator Jason Mackland – nothing was too hard for Jason.

Overall, we love our renovation, especially sitting in the living room with the fireplace crackling and the light glittering through the chandelier.

‘We’re gutted to sell our renovated Aberdeen flat’

We love having a space without a television where we can unwind and entertain our friends and family.

We’re gutted to sell, but my work took us back to Australia where Laura’s family are based.

Our tip for anyone else who is renovating would be to take time to look for reputable suppliers who can work to your timeline and vision.

Also, be confident with your colour choices and commit to the vision.”

Flat 1, 49 St. Swithin Street, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £235,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Peterkins on 01224 428100 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

