‘We renovated our Aberdeen flat in time for our baby girl to arrive’

Who: Andy Rhodes, 44, an IT manager, his wife Laura, 35, a full-time mum, and their two-year-old daughter Alba.

What: A charming, three-bedroom first floor apartment.

Where: St. Swithin Street in Aberdeen’s west end.

Here Andy shares their renovation journey…

“Having moved back to Scotland the previous year before buying the flat, we were renting.

As we were planning to start a family, we started looking for a suitable property close to relatives and the amenities we enjoy.

We had already visited three other houses/flats that varied between needing renovations and were ready to move in.

Eventually, we found this flat online and we were happy with the price and the location.

The location is amazing as St Swithin Street is near Cafe Cognito, Sugarbird wine bar, and it’s also within walking distance of the city, schools and parks.

When we viewed the property for the first time, we loved the high ceilings with the original ceiling roses.

We recognised that not a lot of care had been taken to maintain the property as the flat was previously rented.

It featured patchy carpets as well as a bath surround which was held together with masking tape.

The property also had false ceilings so it needed a lot of work but we were willing and excited to get started on that.

‘It was a race against time to renovate our Aberdeen flat’

So we purchased the property in October 2022 and we renovated it from December to the following April as we found out that Laura was pregnant so had to speed up the timeline so she could have a home birth in May.

Dating back to 1897, the property is a first floor flat which has been renovated to become a three-bedroom home with a kitchen/diner and two bathrooms as well as a living room with fireplace.

In terms of the renovation, everything needed rewired, carpets were lifted while the walls were patched and painted.

We were keen to restore the original features of the flat while adding modern touches.

The kitchen was dark and not practical for people who enjoy cooking.

So we moved the kitchen to a bedroom and installed induction hobs which removed the need for gas installation.

The original kitchen was completely gutted and turned into an ensuite.

With the water connections already available, this was an easy change and we raised the ceiling by 3ft as it had a false ceiling.

The dining room was an awkward shape so we changed this to the main bedroom.

‘Our renovated Aberdeen flat blends old and new’

We almost reinstated the fireplace but chose to use both walls for the bedhead while an alcove provided the perfect space for a wardrobe.

In the main bathroom, we removed all fixtures and installed a deep Omnitub bath across the back wall with a window.

This luxury bathtub enables you to have a deep soak, while saving space, so it left us with enough room to fit in a washing machine.

In the middle bedroom, there was a false ceiling which we easily removed to show the original ceiling rose.

Some of the other work included returning all the windows back to the white sash-and-case style so they’re in-keeping with the rest of the street.

We also sourced an 1870’s marble fireplace from Nigg Cottage which took eight people to lift up the stairs.

As part of our renovation, we installed a new wood-burning stove and new carpets, plus we sanded and sealed the original floorboards.

We also put in new electrics and radiators and we painted everything.

Our renovation didn’t stop there, though, as we also swapped out the flat chipboard doors for original period doors from Inverurie.

We got a local carpenter to match the original door frame and then a decorator worked his magic.

Meanwhile, in the living room, we installed a big chandelier which took three people to lift.

Our decor and interiors could be described as ‘modern Victorian’.

This juxtaposition of old and new shines through in our use of colours and textures.

We chose to saturate all four walls in each bedroom and living area with Farrow & Ball shades which were used in the time period.

Laura did a lot of research into the colours used during the 1890-1920s, and this guided the wall choices.

In terms of furniture, we have a collection of antique pieces sourced from dealers and Facebook marketplace.

Reflecting on our renovation, the greatest challenge was trying to get it finished in time for our baby to arrive.

And while we were planning on doing most of the renovations ourselves; the scale of the work meant we had to bring in help.

With the help of Home Expert, the renovation worked out as planned.

The team at Home Expert really helped our dreams come true as well as our painter and decorator Jason Mackland – nothing was too hard for Jason.

Overall, we love our renovation, especially sitting in the living room with the fireplace crackling and the light glittering through the chandelier.

‘We’re gutted to sell our renovated Aberdeen flat’

We love having a space without a television where we can unwind and entertain our friends and family.

We’re gutted to sell, but my work took us back to Australia where Laura’s family are based.

Our tip for anyone else who is renovating would be to take time to look for reputable suppliers who can work to your timeline and vision.

Also, be confident with your colour choices and commit to the vision.”

Flat 1, 49 St. Swithin Street, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £235,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Peterkins on 01224 428100 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

