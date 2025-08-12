Maureen says goodbye to fairytale Ballater home after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maureen says goodbye to fairytale Ballater home after 50 years

Maureen Campbell-White and her son Gregor have put their fabulous former coach house complete with turret on the market.

The Old Coach House in Ballater is a property like no other.
The Old Coach House in Ballater is a property like no other. Image: Laurie and Co
By Rosemary Lowne

Walking through the front door of the Old Coach House in Ballater feels like a comforting ‘hug’.

That is how Maureen Campbell-White describes the feeling she gets every time she steps over the threshold of the wonderful C-listed townhouse she owns with her son Gregor.

“The house is lovely to live in,” says Margaret.

“Because of the thick granite walls, it is warm in winter and cool in summer – it has a lovely ambiance.

“My husband used to say that the house ‘hugs you when you walk in’.

“It is beautiful in winter when it is covered with snow and a Christmas card has even been made of a picture of the snow-covered house.

“Visitors to the village often take pictures of it because it is so beautiful.”

An older lady and her dark-haired son stand in front of a grand mansion house, built in pink and grey stone, with double coach house doors and a turret.
Maureen and her son Gregor will be sad to say goodbye to their wonderful home. Image: Maureen Campbell-White

Beautiful Ballater home is full of charm and character

The magnificent property has been a special sanctuary for Maureen and her family.

“The house was built in the late 1800s and was originally the coach house for the neighbouring property, Oak Hall,” says Maureen.

“The ground floor was used to house the coach which belonged to the wealthy owners of Oak Hall (and subsequently his Rolls Royce).

“The horses were stabled behind and the coachman lived on the first floor.

“The ground floor was converted into living accommodation in the early 1900s.”

A pine-clad room has a stairway and is furnished with an assortment of seats - including a tartan armchair, two wicker seats with red cushions, and a day bed with ornate wooden carved ends. A glass lamp and a red Persian rug make it look warm and inviting.
Every inch of this home is filled with character. Image: Laurie and Co

Ballater home filled with a lifetime of memories…

But after 50 blissfully happy years, Maureen and her son have reluctantly put their historic home on the market.

“Unfortunately, I have to give up my beautiful home as I have moved to live permanently in a retirement village in New Zealand and the journey from there to Ballater is now too onerous for me,” says Maureen.

“The house has a lifetime of memories for me and I will greatly miss it as well as the lovely village and the beautiful countryside.”

A galley kitchen with light wood cabinets and shades of brown tiles. There is a rug on top of black floor tiles.
The kitchen has all the right ingredients. Image: Laurie and Co

Fairytale Ballater home…

With its pepperpot turret and striking pink and grey granite exterior, The Old Coach House is striking from the outside.

But inside is where the real magic begins.

First impressions are great as the home opens up with a large kitchen and cloakroom.

Also on this floor is a fabulous open-plan, L-shaped lounge and dining area.

Just off the dining area is an attractive sitting room which is perfect for entertaining friends or family.

The large open-plan lounge has a wall of sash-and-case windows with dark blue velvet curtains. A brown leather three-piece suite has sheepskin rugs slung over the backs of the sofas, and an open fire gives a cosy and welcoming look.
Snuggle up with a good book in this cosy room. Image: Laurie and Co

‘Our Ballater home is perfect for entertaining’

Over the years, Maureen says the property has been the perfect entertaining space.

“The house lends itself beautifully for entertaining,” says Maureen.

“One of the most memorable dinners we had was when all the family were gathered together for Christmas dinner on a cold snowy night.

“The curtains were drawn, the heating was on, so we were all nice and cosy.

“The natural pitch pine walls glowed and added to the feeling of warmth.

“It is a lovely house to spend a family Christmas.”

The L-shaped room has a dining table by a window and a more comfortable seating area to retire to after eating. It's all painted white with red curtains and cushions and a red patterned rug. The doors are stripped pine.
This fabulous home has plenty of space for entertaining. Image: Laurie and Co

‘Our Ballater home would appeal to someone with a sense of history’

Upstairs, there is a bathroom, two double bedrooms and a superb lounge which could be used to work from home.

From here, a ladder leads up to the substantial attic room.

This room has built-in wardrobes and wall storage plus a Velux window and a large cupboard.

Outside, there is a shared drying green and a delightful courtyard garden at the front as well as a garage.

The large attic room has two double beds side by side and various chest of drawers and cabinets. There is a deep pink carpet on the floor and two Velux windows.
There’s plenty of scope for development at the Old Coach House. Image: Laurie and Co

‘We’ll miss our wonderful home’

Asked who she thinks would suit the property next, Maureen says:

“Because it is a converted coach house, it’s an unusual dwelling.”

“It would appeal to someone with a sense of history and who would appreciate the original features inside, including the oak banister and the stained glass window.

“There’s also a pitch pine interior on the downstair walls , as well as the beautiful pink and white granite exterior with its big coach doors and little turret.”

A mansion house within a landscape of mature trees, with a road and flagpole in the distance and the peaks of surrounding mountains.
The Old Coach House is a property full of history. Image: Laurie and Co

The Old Coach House, 50 Braemar Road, Ballater, is on the market for offers over £275,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie and Co on 01339 755535 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation