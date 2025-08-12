Maureen says goodbye to fairytale Ballater home after 50 years

Walking through the front door of the Old Coach House in Ballater feels like a comforting ‘hug’.

That is how Maureen Campbell-White describes the feeling she gets every time she steps over the threshold of the wonderful C-listed townhouse she owns with her son Gregor.

“The house is lovely to live in,” says Margaret.

“Because of the thick granite walls, it is warm in winter and cool in summer – it has a lovely ambiance.

“My husband used to say that the house ‘hugs you when you walk in’.

“It is beautiful in winter when it is covered with snow and a Christmas card has even been made of a picture of the snow-covered house.

“Visitors to the village often take pictures of it because it is so beautiful.”

Beautiful Ballater home is full of charm and character

The magnificent property has been a special sanctuary for Maureen and her family.

“The house was built in the late 1800s and was originally the coach house for the neighbouring property, Oak Hall,” says Maureen.

“The ground floor was used to house the coach which belonged to the wealthy owners of Oak Hall (and subsequently his Rolls Royce).

“The horses were stabled behind and the coachman lived on the first floor.

“The ground floor was converted into living accommodation in the early 1900s.”

Ballater home filled with a lifetime of memories…

But after 50 blissfully happy years, Maureen and her son have reluctantly put their historic home on the market.

“Unfortunately, I have to give up my beautiful home as I have moved to live permanently in a retirement village in New Zealand and the journey from there to Ballater is now too onerous for me,” says Maureen.

“The house has a lifetime of memories for me and I will greatly miss it as well as the lovely village and the beautiful countryside.”

Fairytale Ballater home…

With its pepperpot turret and striking pink and grey granite exterior, The Old Coach House is striking from the outside.

But inside is where the real magic begins.

First impressions are great as the home opens up with a large kitchen and cloakroom.

Also on this floor is a fabulous open-plan, L-shaped lounge and dining area.

Just off the dining area is an attractive sitting room which is perfect for entertaining friends or family.

‘Our Ballater home is perfect for entertaining’

Over the years, Maureen says the property has been the perfect entertaining space.

“The house lends itself beautifully for entertaining,” says Maureen.

“One of the most memorable dinners we had was when all the family were gathered together for Christmas dinner on a cold snowy night.

“The curtains were drawn, the heating was on, so we were all nice and cosy.

“The natural pitch pine walls glowed and added to the feeling of warmth.

“It is a lovely house to spend a family Christmas.”

‘Our Ballater home would appeal to someone with a sense of history’

Upstairs, there is a bathroom, two double bedrooms and a superb lounge which could be used to work from home.

From here, a ladder leads up to the substantial attic room.

This room has built-in wardrobes and wall storage plus a Velux window and a large cupboard.

Outside, there is a shared drying green and a delightful courtyard garden at the front as well as a garage.

‘We’ll miss our wonderful home’

Asked who she thinks would suit the property next, Maureen says:

“Because it is a converted coach house, it’s an unusual dwelling.”

“It would appeal to someone with a sense of history and who would appreciate the original features inside, including the oak banister and the stained glass window.

“There’s also a pitch pine interior on the downstair walls , as well as the beautiful pink and white granite exterior with its big coach doors and little turret.”

The Old Coach House, 50 Braemar Road, Ballater, is on the market for offers over £275,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie and Co on 01339 755535 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

