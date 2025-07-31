Dornoch house featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year hits market

An impressive Dornoch home chosen as regional runner-up in Scotland’s Home of the Year could be yours for £725,000.

Balbain House is set in a quiet location in the picturesque Highland town of Dornoch.

The quirky home blends period features with modern furnishings and is set over two floors.

Entering the property, you first walk into a spacious hallway with a stylish kitchen and dining room on the left side.

The kitchen features a shiny quartz work surface, with wall lights and ornate cornicing throughout. The central island also has bar seating.

The right side has a vintage living room with a bay window overlooking the front garden.

Further down the hall is the first of four bedrooms, which features a shower room with Jack and Jill entry.

The ground floor also includes a handy utility room with many storage spaces.

As you head up the stairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms and the family shower room.

The master bedroom features its very own walk-in dressing room and en-suite with a bathtub.

The garden offers privacy with its very own sitooterie – an impressive red enclosed building with sliding doors, surrounded by decking.

Thoughtfully renovated throughout the years, Balbain House has managed to maintain its character and charm.

Baltic pine woodwork is featured throughout, together with ornate corniced ceilings, picture rails, original doors, deep skirtings and wood panelling on many of the windows.

Its makeover was so impressive that it bagged regional runner-up for Scotland’s Home of the Year in 2020.

Balbain House is situated on the corner of Rosebery Avenue and Struie Road in the centre of town.

The house is a ten-minute walk away from the town’s Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

Dornoch itself has shops, hotels and schools and is around an hour’s drive away from Inverness.