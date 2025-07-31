Dornoch house featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Dornoch house featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year hits market

The property blends quirky style with period features to create a unique home.

By Regan Parsons
Balbain House in Dornoch. Image: Arthur & Carmichael
Balbain House in Dornoch. Image: Arthur & Carmichael

An impressive Dornoch home chosen as regional runner-up in Scotland’s Home of the Year could be yours for £725,000.

Balbain House is set in a quiet location in the picturesque Highland town of Dornoch.

The quirky home blends period features with modern furnishings and is set over two floors.

Entering the property, you first walk into a spacious hallway with a stylish kitchen and dining room on the left side.

The kitchen features a shiny quartz work surface, with wall lights and ornate cornicing throughout. The central island also has bar seating.

Kitchen and dining room area. Image: Arthur & Carmichael

The right side has a vintage living room with a bay window overlooking the front garden.

Living room area. Image: Arthur & Carmichael

Further down the hall is the first of four bedrooms, which features a shower room with Jack and Jill entry.

Shower room with Jack and Jill entry. Image: Arthur & Carmichael

The ground floor also includes a handy utility room with many storage spaces.

As you head up the stairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms and the family shower room.

Balbain House is located in picturesque Dornoch

The master bedroom features its very own walk-in dressing room and en-suite with a bathtub.

Master bedroom. Image: Arthur & Carmichael
The walk-in dressing room. Image: Arthur & Carmichael
En-suite bathroom. Image: Arthur & Carmichael

The garden offers privacy with its very own sitooterie – an impressive red enclosed building with sliding doors, surrounded by decking.

Sitooterie with outside deck. Image: Arthur & Carmichael

Thoughtfully renovated throughout the years, Balbain House has managed to maintain its character and charm.

Baltic pine woodwork is featured throughout, together with ornate corniced ceilings, picture rails, original doors, deep skirtings and wood panelling on many of the windows.

Its makeover was so impressive that it bagged regional runner-up for Scotland’s Home of the Year in 2020.

Back garden area. Image: Arthur & Carmichael

Balbain House is situated on the corner of Rosebery Avenue and Struie Road in the centre of town.

The house is a ten-minute walk away from the town’s Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

Dornoch itself has shops, hotels and schools and is around an hour’s drive away from Inverness.

Conversation