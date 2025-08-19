Beautifully renovated former surgery turned home near Gardenstown is just what the doctor ordered

With an endless supply of salty sea air, panoramic coastal views and a peaceful ambience, this former doctor’s surgery between Gardenstown and Pennan is the best medicine.

For the past 13 years, the fabulous five-bedroom house has been a serene sanctuary for Chris and Dick Avis.

“When we first viewed the home we thought it was a very attractive and interesting property set in a wonderful location just minutes from the sea,” says Chris.

“It’s private and peaceful with fabulous views.”

‘We’ve loved our amazing coastal home near Gardenstown’

But after many happy years, the time has come for the retired couple and their adorable pooch Marley to move onto pastures new.

“We were downsizing when we came here and now we need to do so again but more seriously,” says Chris.

“Unfortunately, us oldies are not as fit as we once were.

“It’s time for younger folk to enjoy this special place.”

Dating back to the 1600s, this beautifully restored and renovated former doctor’s surgery has also been a fishermen’s tavern.

Today, it’s the perfect blend of period character and contemporary design.

Period home near Gardenstown is full of charm and character…

First impressions are excellent as the home enjoys spectacular views of the Moray Firth.

After admiring its whitewashed stone walls and lush garden grounds – extending to about one acre – it’s time to head inside.

Brimming with period charm and character, the property opens up with a stylish entrance porch which leads through to the lounge.

Once a quiet doctor’s waiting room, the lounge has been transformed into a cosy space complete with high ceilings, large windows and a woodburning stove as well as original features such as picture rails and panelled doors.

At the back of the home is a beautiful bedroom – potentially a guest bedroom – with an adjoining shower room and access to the garden and courtyard.

Perfect property for making memories…

A second double bedroom is located off the main hallway and features a fireplace with striking tiled surround and natural wood flooring.

Meanwhile, entertaining is an elegant affair in the fantastic family room.

From the exposed brick and the traditional fireplace to the woodburning stove and French doors to the garden, this room is where family and friends can make special memories together.

Undoubtedly the beating heart of the home is the charming farmhouse kitchen complete with a traditional range cooker, an array of storage space and beautiful views of the garden.

‘We love our peaceful library room’

From the kitchen, there is a handy utility room with a walk-in pantry cupboard and access outside.

Upstairs, there is a sumptuous master bedroom with a fireplace and dual-aspect windows.

Also on this floor is a single room which could be used as a home office or nursery as well as two further double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a peaceful library room.

Completing the first floor is a mezzanine bathroom with a freestanding bath.

‘Our wonderful home is private yet close to amenities’

Reflecting on their time at the property, Chris says they’ll cherish every moment.

“The best things about living here is the brilliant location and the walks,” says Chris.

“We’ve also loved the big horizons and beautiful views plus the dark skies which are perfect for stargazing.

“It’s so peaceful and you see so much wildlife, including pine martens, badgers, deer and a huge variety of birds.

“Also, the property is close to basic amenities but still feels private and secluded.”

Coastal home near Gardenstown is a breath of fresh air…

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven and boasts panoramic sea views.

Alfresco dining is easy as the garden has plenty of places to sit and take in the views, including a patio area.

In addition, there’s a detached double garage which is perfect either for additional parking or it could be transformed into a hobby space.

Although they are sad to be leaving their wonderful home, Chris and Dick are happy in the knowledge that it will bring another family so much joy.

“The property would be perfect for anyone who would appreciate a unique property which is adaptable to many uses,” says Chris.

“It’s also in a terrific location.

“The home could also be enjoyed as a special holiday home for people who are very active or for those who would just like to relax.”

Time to start a new chapter…

Asked what they’ll miss about their amazing home, Chris says: “Everything from the space and the views to the wonderful neighbours and being able to walk by a stormy sea.

“We will also miss looking up at the moon and stars on a frosty night and the cosiness of an open fire plus the spectacular sunsets and beachcombing.”

The Old Doctor’s House, Gamrie, Banff, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £385,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

