‘We’ve made so many memories in our dream Countesswells townhouse’

Who: Jenny Sneddon, 41, an accountant, her wife Michelle, 42, an engineer and their two-year-old daughter Ruby.

What: An immaculate four-bedroom semi-detached townhouse.

Where: Countesswells, only a few miles from the city centre.

Here Michelle shares their property renovation journey…

“Before moving here, we were in a traditional double upper flat in Rosemount.

We loved the property but got the urge to move during the Covid lockdowns in 2020.

At the time, we craved having our own outdoor space and more room to both work from home more comfortably.

Also, we were thinking about starting a family and wanted a property with ground floor access and dedicated parking at the front door.

So this house ticked all of those boxes and more.

‘Our Countesswells home was an impulsive purchase’

Jenny initially spotted the house on a Facebook advert – it was the ground floor herringbone flooring which caught her eye.

We viewed the house in October 2020 on a whim, and made an offer within the week.

It was probably the most impulsive purchase ever.

At that point we hadn’t made any moves to sell our current house but within a fortnight we had marketed and accepted an offer on it so it was obviously meant to be.

When we first viewed the house, we were really impressed with the size.

It was much more spacious than we expected of a new build, with higher ceilings and open hallways creating a feeling of space.

‘We put our own stamp on our dream Countesswells home’

The rooms are all very generously proportioned and the added bonus of built-in storage in each bedroom is great to keep clutter out of sight.

There’s also an abundance of natural light throughout the day which adds to the feeling of space and openness.

The house was already finished to a great spec when we bought it.

For example, the bathrooms are very luxurious, particularly the master ensuite with the twin basins and freestanding bath.

We loved the open-plan kitchen/dining /living area with the pocket doors to close off the kitchen as needed.

‘On a clear day we can see Clachnaben’

As it was the showhome, it had a lot of added extras such as full height tiling and full width mirrors in all bathrooms, chrome socket faceplates, LED skirting lights to the stairs and a landscaped garden.

The location of the house was also part of the appeal as we have the Countesswells woods on our doorstep and have uninterrupted views across the countryside from the front windows.

And on a clear day you can see Clachnaben.

So we moved into the property in December 2020.

‘We got the keys to our Countesswells home just before Christmas’

Inside, the house is a relatively newly built semi-detached townhouse with four double bedrooms, two public rooms and four bathrooms including two ensuites.

We initially did very little when we moved in.

It really was ready to move into which was handy since we got the keys a week before Christmas!

Over time we have made changes to a few rooms to make it more to our taste, such as adding wooden panelling and painting the upstairs ‘snug’ in a darker colour.

We have redecorated the master bedroom, snug and spare bedroom which previously had a Spider-Man mural on the wall.

The most work we have done was to the snug where we added panelling and changed the radiator to match the dark walls.

We have also installed flooring and shelving in the attic with a Ramsay ladder to create additional storage space.

In terms of interiors, we liked that the house was already decorated in quite a modern style which was very different to our previous house.

It opened our minds a bit to different styles and has given us ideas which we’ll take with us to our next home.

We painted the master bedroom and ‘snug’ in Farrow and Ball ‘Inchyra Blue’.

The paint colour was actually inspired by the colour palette of our wedding venue, The Byre at Inchyra, so it felt only fitting to use it in the house.

In the downstairs w/c, we used statement wallpaper from Emma J Shipley which works so well in the space.

A lot of our furniture came from our old house, but we bought new furniture for the living room from Annie Mo’s and the sofas from Loaf.

Luckily for us, moving into this house was so easy.

It truly was ready to move into with the house fully decorated, and flooring and blinds already in place.

Reflecting on our time here, we’ve loved that the house is so big, there is no shortage of space and natural light throughout the day.

The bathrooms in particular are very generous in size and finished to a high quality, creating a sense of luxury.

We will especially miss this when we move to our next home.

This has been a very happy home for us, with lots of special memories made here.

Our daughter Ruby was born whilst we’ve lived here.

So it’s where we’ve watched her grow into the spirited toddler she is now.”

1 Gairnhill, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £435,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

‘Our Aberdeenshire renovation was like a real-life episode of TV’s Grand Designs’