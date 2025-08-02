Modern mansion with panoramic North Sea views for sale in Aberdeenshire at £610k

A modern mansion built just five years ago in Aberdeenshire with panoramic views of the North Sea could be yours for £610,000.

Whistleberry Cottage is located in the small hamlet of Kinneff in Aberdeenshire.

Having been built in 2020, the modern mansion makes the most of its position with breathtaking, uninterrupted views over the North Sea coastline.

It is also conveniently near the A92 road with easy access to Aberdeen and Dundee.

Whistleberry Cottage is listed with Savills and offers modern and open living, ideal for family life.

Inside the Whistleberry Cottage

Entering via the hallway, there is access to the garage on the left, while further up the hall, there is a guest bathroom.

To the right is the dining room, which connects to the living room and around to the kitchen area.

This open space benefits from large windows including sliding doors from the dining area, which has room for a large table.

It is separated from the living room by a feature wall insert with a fireplace.

The living space features oakwood flooring, and the views are enjoyed through a bay window with auto blinds.

A wood-burning stove in the living room helps keep the space warm in winter.

The kitchen is sleek and modern, featuring grey fitted cabinets and a central island with bar seating and a stove.

Off the kitchen is the handy utility room with washer/dryer facilities, as well as a toilet and outdoor access.

Heading upstairs, to the right is a large double bedroom with a balcony offering views out over the surrounding countryside.

The bedroom also has access to an ensuite shower room which it shares with a second double bedroom.

A third bedroom also has its own ensuite shower room.

The master bedroom benefits from incredible sea views and features plenty of wardrobe space and an ensuite with a bathtub.

One highlight of Whistleberry Cottage is the large balcony opposite the staircase. It is the ideal spot to watch the sun rise over the North Sea.

Grounds and gardens

There is gravelled parking near to the house, while behind is the air source heat pump and a covered wooden log store.

The paved terrace, which is accessed via the dining room, is another outdoor seating area with views.

The garden itself has lawns and vegetable beds, with some trees and shrubs providing shelter.

There is a wooden summer house with a tiled roof, power and light, and attached decking, with a wooden garden store, again with power and light, and an inner store.

In the lower part of the garden, a BBQ hut with power and light sits on a further area of decking.

Whistleberry Cottage offers a coastal escape but is still only eight miles from Stonehaven and 24 miles from Aberdeen.