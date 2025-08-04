Property Peterhead KFC on sale for £850k – with new buyer to act as landlord The fast food restaurant is on the south side of Asco Road near the Invernettie roundabout and will remain open despite the sale. By Regan Parsons August 4 2025, 12:55 pm August 4 2025, 12:55 pm Share Peterhead KFC on sale for £850k – with new buyer to act as landlord Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/home-gardens/property/6820854/peterhead-kfc-sale-850k-new-buyer-landlord/ Copy Link 0 comment KFC in Peterhead. Image: TSA Property Consultants Ltd Peterhead’s KFC is up for sale with an asking price in the region of £845,000 – but the new buyer will assume the role of landlord rather than fast food boss. And KFC lovers have been told to “fear not” as the chain is reassuring customers normal trading at the Peterhead restaurant will continue. The interior of the KFC in Peterhead. Image: TSA Property Consultants Ltd A KFC spokesperson said: “The buildings housing our restaurants may occasionally change ownership, but we’re not going anywhere. “These restaurants will remain open and we’ll keep serving KFC fans our delicious chicken.” KFC are tenants of the site, by the Invernettie roundabout, under a full repairing and insuring lease, which runs until 2041. The property includes a standalone drive-thru and the facilities you’d expect, including a chiller and freezer room along with large open-plan kitchen space. KFC Peterhead has a drive-thru. Image: TSA Property Consultants Ltd The restaurant’s Peterhead neighbours include McDonalds, Starbucks, MKM Supplies, B&Q and Arnold Clark.
