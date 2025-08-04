Peterhead KFC on sale for £850k – with new buyer to act as landlord

Peterhead’s KFC is up for sale with an asking price in the region of £845,000 – but the new buyer will assume the role of landlord rather than fast food boss.

And KFC lovers have been told to “fear not” as the chain is reassuring customers normal trading at the Peterhead restaurant will continue.

A KFC spokesperson said: “The buildings housing our restaurants may occasionally change ownership, but we’re not going anywhere.

“These restaurants will remain open and we’ll keep serving KFC fans our delicious chicken.”

KFC are tenants of the site, by the Invernettie roundabout, under a full repairing and insuring lease, which runs until 2041.

The property includes a standalone drive-thru and the facilities you’d expect, including a chiller and freezer room along with large open-plan kitchen space.

The restaurant’s Peterhead neighbours include McDonalds, Starbucks, MKM Supplies, B&Q and Arnold Clark.