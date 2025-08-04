Peterhead KFC on sale for £850k – with new buyer to act as landlord

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Property

Peterhead KFC on sale for £850k – with new buyer to act as landlord

The fast food restaurant is on the south side of Asco Road near the Invernettie roundabout and will remain open despite the sale.

By Regan Parsons
The exterior of the KFC in Peterhead
KFC in Peterhead. Image: TSA Property Consultants Ltd

Peterhead’s KFC is up for sale with an asking price in the region of £845,000 – but the new buyer will assume the role of landlord rather than fast food boss.

And KFC lovers have been told to “fear not” as the chain is reassuring customers normal trading at the Peterhead restaurant will continue.

Inside of the KFC in Peterhead
The interior of the KFC in Peterhead. Image: TSA Property Consultants Ltd

A KFC spokesperson said: “The buildings housing our restaurants may occasionally change ownership, but we’re not going anywhere.

“These restaurants will remain open and we’ll keep serving KFC fans our delicious chicken.”

KFC are tenants of the site, by the Invernettie roundabout, under a full repairing and insuring lease, which runs until 2041.

The property includes a standalone drive-thru and the facilities you’d expect, including a chiller and freezer room along with large open-plan kitchen space.

KFC Peterhead has a drive-thru. Image: TSA Property Consultants Ltd

The restaurant’s Peterhead neighbours include McDonalds, Starbucks, MKM Supplies, B&Q and Arnold Clark.

