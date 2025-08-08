Riverside cottage with stunning views and royal links goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

Riverside cottage with stunning views and royal links goes up for sale

Cutaway Cottage is on the banks of the River Dee in the heart of Royal Deeside

By Ross Hempseed
Cuttaway Cottage on the banks of the River Dee
Cutaway Cottage near Ballater is up for sale. Image: Galbraith.

A substantial stone cottage nestled on the banks of the River Dee just outside Ballater has hit the market.

Cutaway Cottage is located in the heart of Royal Deeside, a historic area known for its ties to the Royal Family, and is listed with Galbraith for £500,000.

The impressive four-bedroom home dates back to 1866, when it was built as the Drovers Inn.

Aerial view of the cottage on the banks of the River Dee.
The cottage is next to the Deeside Way and the Rive Dee. Image: Galbraith.

It later formed part of the Deeside Railway, which Queen Victoria used on her travels between Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle.

Cyclists and walkers on the nearby Deeside Way will recognise the cottage thanks to its pinkish hue.

Inside Cutaway Cottage

Entering the cottage via the covered porch, an open entertaining space is split into a living room and dining room.

While the cottage may boast a storied history, the interior has been extensively updated to reflect modern living.

The living room is substantial and incudes a fireplace and neutral decor
The living room. Image: Galbraith.

The living room features parquet flooring, a wood-burning fireplace and picture windows overlooking the River Dee.

Down the hallway, there is a guest toilet and a small study and stairs, before you enter the bespoke kitchen.

The kitchen, with central island. The sun room is to the rear
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

It contains a central marble-topped island with fitted cabinets and integrated appliances.

Off the kitchen is the sunroom, which gets plenty of sunlight throughout the summer days.

It has French doors out to the garden patio area.

The sun room is bright and spacious
The sunroom. Image: Galbraith.
The family bathroom has wood panelling and both a bath and shower
The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

Upstairs, the accommodation is split in two, with two large bedrooms and the family bathroom with bathtub accessible via stairs next to the front door.

One of the well-sized bedrooms, with space for a double bed and bedside tables.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

Two smaller bedrooms are accessed via a separate set of stairs near the kitchen.

Every bedroom benefits from an elevated position with views out to the river and beyond.

Garden and grounds

Cutaway Cottage’s garden offers privacy and beauty, with a laid Marshall’s stone-slab patio surrounding the sunroom. The patio is enclosed by stone walls.

The exterior of the cottage, one part in plain stone and the other in a pink hue. There is a substantial patio area to the fore.
The patio area. Image: Galbraith.

Outside, there are mature gardens set within half an acre, providing a secluded sanctuary and panoramic views including of the iconic Cambus o’ May Suspension Bridge.

The cottage sits in a stunning landscape, with the river, woodland and hills as neighbours. The home looks out to the suspension bridge, in the front of the picture.
The cottage offers views of the nearby suspension bridge. Image: Galbraith.

The garden also has a sun house, positioned for vistas of the River Dee and the countryside.

And the cottage also has practical outdoor features, including a private driveway, detached garage and covered carport.

A covered car port in the grounds offers space for at least two vehicles.
The covered carport outside the front of the cottage. Image: Galbraith.

Ballater, with its historic Royal ties, is under four miles away and has several amenities needed for countryside living.

Aberdeen is 40 miles away from Cutaway Cottage.

