Riverside cottage with stunning views and royal links goes up for sale

A substantial stone cottage nestled on the banks of the River Dee just outside Ballater has hit the market.

Cutaway Cottage is located in the heart of Royal Deeside, a historic area known for its ties to the Royal Family, and is listed with Galbraith for £500,000.

The impressive four-bedroom home dates back to 1866, when it was built as the Drovers Inn.

It later formed part of the Deeside Railway, which Queen Victoria used on her travels between Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle.

Cyclists and walkers on the nearby Deeside Way will recognise the cottage thanks to its pinkish hue.

Inside Cutaway Cottage

Entering the cottage via the covered porch, an open entertaining space is split into a living room and dining room.

While the cottage may boast a storied history, the interior has been extensively updated to reflect modern living.

The living room features parquet flooring, a wood-burning fireplace and picture windows overlooking the River Dee.

Down the hallway, there is a guest toilet and a small study and stairs, before you enter the bespoke kitchen.

It contains a central marble-topped island with fitted cabinets and integrated appliances.

Off the kitchen is the sunroom, which gets plenty of sunlight throughout the summer days.

It has French doors out to the garden patio area.

Upstairs, the accommodation is split in two, with two large bedrooms and the family bathroom with bathtub accessible via stairs next to the front door.

Two smaller bedrooms are accessed via a separate set of stairs near the kitchen.

Every bedroom benefits from an elevated position with views out to the river and beyond.

Garden and grounds

Cutaway Cottage’s garden offers privacy and beauty, with a laid Marshall’s stone-slab patio surrounding the sunroom. The patio is enclosed by stone walls.

Outside, there are mature gardens set within half an acre, providing a secluded sanctuary and panoramic views including of the iconic Cambus o’ May Suspension Bridge.

The garden also has a sun house, positioned for vistas of the River Dee and the countryside.

And the cottage also has practical outdoor features, including a private driveway, detached garage and covered carport.

Ballater, with its historic Royal ties, is under four miles away and has several amenities needed for countryside living.

Aberdeen is 40 miles away from Cutaway Cottage.