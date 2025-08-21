Mark and Mark’s Insta-famous New Deer home hits the market for just £299,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark and Mark’s Insta-famous New Deer home hits the market for just £299,000

After years of lovingly restoring Mark Strachan’s grandparents’ former cottage, the couple behind @homewiththemarks are ready to pass it on.

The exterior of Mark and Mark's lovingly-renovated home in New Deer, which is up for sale.
Mark and Mark's lovingly-renovated home in New Deer is up for sale. Image: Niall Hastie.
By Andy Morton

When Mark Cunningham and Mark Strachan moved into an old granite cottage in the Aberdeenshire village of New Deer, it wasn’t just a property project, it was a piece of family history.

The home once belonged to Mark Strachan’s late grandparents, Nellie and Wullie, and as the couple began peeling back wallpaper, they uncovered memories tucked into the walls — including handwritten notes left behind by Mark S’s grandparents.

Sharing each renovation milestone through their Instagram account @homewiththemarks, more than 22,000 followers came along for the ride.

Mark Cunningham and Mark Strachan with Chip the dog at the front door of their New Deer home.
Mark Cunningham, left, and Mark Strachan with Chip the dog. Image: Mark Cunningham.
The super-sleek kitchen which opens out onto the garden.
The New Deer home has a kitchen that looks out onto the garden. Image: Niall Hastie.

“The house is steeped in memories,” says Mark Cunningham. “We always say that if walls could talk they would have plenty stories to tell.”

The cottage is more than 120 years old. It had once been split into flats before Mark S’s grandparents bought it and turned it back into a single family home.

Mark was brought up there for a while as a child, when his parents were building their own house.

So when the property came up for sale in 2017, the Marks knew it was an opportunity too meaningful to miss.

“We were originally looking for a flat in Aberdeen,” says Mark Cunningham. “But when a colleague suggested putting in an offer, we realised it was the perfect project.”

The stylish lounge, decorated in calming neutral tones, at the New Deer home.
The stylish lounge. Image: Niall Hastie.
The fireplace is the centrepiece of the lounge.
The fireplace is the centrepiece of the lounge. Image: Niall Hastie.

New Deer home’s renovation from the ground up

The house was stripped back to its stone walls. They fitted new heating, electrics, windows and doors, and demolished a lean-to extension at the rear.

In its place, they built a striking open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, as well as a new toilet and utility room.

Upstairs, they reconfigured the entire layout to create a main bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite, plus two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A funky lounge in the New Deer home.
The Marks have put all their efforts into the renovation of their New Deer home. Image: Niall Hastie.
The classically decorated entrance hall and staircase, with use of black and white patterns.
The beautifully decorated entrance hall and staircase. Image: Niall Hastie.

Downstairs, they added a fourth bedroom which also serves as a snug or home office, and retained a separate dining room.

The outside got just as much love.

“We knocked down old sheds and outhouses to open up the garden,” Mark C says. “Now it’s a wraparound lawn with a raised patio straight off the kitchen. It’s perfect for indoor-outdoor living.”

The open-plan kitchen — installed by Laings of Inverurie — is a showpiece of the home. With both style and practicality in mind, it offers generous storage, premium finishes and a central island that’s perfect for casual dining or entertaining guests.

The black and white kitchen was designed by Laings of Inverurie.
The kitchen was designed by Laings of Inverurie. Image: Niall Hastie.
Chip the dachshund has been an integral part of the New Deer house renovation.
Chip the dachshund has been an integral part of the renovation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It’s not just the Marks who have enjoyed life in the New Deer cottage. Their miniature dachshund, Chip — short for Chipolata — has become something of a star in her own right on the couple’s Instagram feed.

Whether she’s sunbathing on the patio, curled up by the open fire or ‘helping’ with the decorating, Chip has been part of the renovation story from day one.

Why Mark and Mark are moving on

The Marks have made the house their own. But after nearly eight years, the couple have made the bittersweet decision to move on.

“It was never the plan to complete the renovation and then move,” Mark C says. “But with it just being the two of us, there are so many rooms that barely get used.

“We want to focus on making our life as simple and happy as possible, and moving to a location that works better for us and our lifestyle is going to be key to that.”

They say they’ll miss the home itself most of all.

And as for standout memories, Christmas 2023 was a special one — hosting three generations under one roof for the holidays, with their dachshund Chip scampering about.

A view looking down the stairway.
The home in New Deer has four bedrooms over two floors. Image: Niall Hastie.
Smoky tones are used to decorate the dining room.
The dining room is a great space for hosting parties. Image: Niall Hastie.

“Having three generations of the family back in the house again was something quite special,” Mark C says.

The house, he says, is ready for a new chapter — and the Marks hope it’ll be one filled with family life.

“It’s quirky, full of character, and ready to move into,” Mark C adds.

“The story of this home is one of making memories and we would love for someone else to enjoy this house to the full and make their own happy memories here for years to come.”

What the Marks are most proud of in their New Deer home

Looking back on their labour of love, they say one thing brings the most pride.

“We’ve given the house a new lease of life. Mark’s grandparents did the same in their day — and now we’ve done it again, taking it into the 21st Century. I’d like to think they’d be proud.

“Though I’m sure they’d have a few opinions on some of our interior choices!”

9 Fordyce Terrace in New Deer is on the market for offers over £299,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721 893 or check out the website here.

