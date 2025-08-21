Mark and Mark’s Insta-famous New Deer home hits the market for just £299,000

When Mark Cunningham and Mark Strachan moved into an old granite cottage in the Aberdeenshire village of New Deer, it wasn’t just a property project, it was a piece of family history.

The home once belonged to Mark Strachan’s late grandparents, Nellie and Wullie, and as the couple began peeling back wallpaper, they uncovered memories tucked into the walls — including handwritten notes left behind by Mark S’s grandparents.

Sharing each renovation milestone through their Instagram account @homewiththemarks, more than 22,000 followers came along for the ride.

“The house is steeped in memories,” says Mark Cunningham. “We always say that if walls could talk they would have plenty stories to tell.”

The cottage is more than 120 years old. It had once been split into flats before Mark S’s grandparents bought it and turned it back into a single family home.

Mark was brought up there for a while as a child, when his parents were building their own house.

So when the property came up for sale in 2017, the Marks knew it was an opportunity too meaningful to miss.

“We were originally looking for a flat in Aberdeen,” says Mark Cunningham. “But when a colleague suggested putting in an offer, we realised it was the perfect project.”

New Deer home’s renovation from the ground up

The house was stripped back to its stone walls. They fitted new heating, electrics, windows and doors, and demolished a lean-to extension at the rear.

In its place, they built a striking open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, as well as a new toilet and utility room.

Upstairs, they reconfigured the entire layout to create a main bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite, plus two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Downstairs, they added a fourth bedroom which also serves as a snug or home office, and retained a separate dining room.

The outside got just as much love.

“We knocked down old sheds and outhouses to open up the garden,” Mark C says. “Now it’s a wraparound lawn with a raised patio straight off the kitchen. It’s perfect for indoor-outdoor living.”

The open-plan kitchen — installed by Laings of Inverurie — is a showpiece of the home. With both style and practicality in mind, it offers generous storage, premium finishes and a central island that’s perfect for casual dining or entertaining guests.

It’s not just the Marks who have enjoyed life in the New Deer cottage. Their miniature dachshund, Chip — short for Chipolata — has become something of a star in her own right on the couple’s Instagram feed.

Whether she’s sunbathing on the patio, curled up by the open fire or ‘helping’ with the decorating, Chip has been part of the renovation story from day one.

Why Mark and Mark are moving on

The Marks have made the house their own. But after nearly eight years, the couple have made the bittersweet decision to move on.

“It was never the plan to complete the renovation and then move,” Mark C says. “But with it just being the two of us, there are so many rooms that barely get used.

“We want to focus on making our life as simple and happy as possible, and moving to a location that works better for us and our lifestyle is going to be key to that.”

They say they’ll miss the home itself most of all.

And as for standout memories, Christmas 2023 was a special one — hosting three generations under one roof for the holidays, with their dachshund Chip scampering about.

“Having three generations of the family back in the house again was something quite special,” Mark C says.

The house, he says, is ready for a new chapter — and the Marks hope it’ll be one filled with family life.

“It’s quirky, full of character, and ready to move into,” Mark C adds.

“The story of this home is one of making memories and we would love for someone else to enjoy this house to the full and make their own happy memories here for years to come.”

What the Marks are most proud of in their New Deer home

Looking back on their labour of love, they say one thing brings the most pride.

“We’ve given the house a new lease of life. Mark’s grandparents did the same in their day — and now we’ve done it again, taking it into the 21st Century. I’d like to think they’d be proud.

“Though I’m sure they’d have a few opinions on some of our interior choices!”

9 Fordyce Terrace in New Deer is on the market for offers over £299,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721 893 or check out the website here.

And if you liked this story, you may also like: