For sale: Cullen mansion offers stunning mix of history and modern conveniences

The Old Kitchen is part of the A-listed Cullen House and has been placed on the market for offers over £375,000.

By Regan Parsons
The exterior of The Old Kitchen.
The exterior of The Old Kitchen. It sits within 18 acres of shared grounds. Image: Savills

Property hunters are being offered the chance to start a new life within what has been hailed as one of the country’s grandest homes.

The Old Kitchen forms part of the historic A-listed Cullen House and has come to the market with an offers over £375,000 asking price.

Once the historic seat of the Ogilvy-Grant family, Cullen House is believed to have been the home of Robert the Bruce’s mother.

And its storied past includes twice being captured and ransacked by invading forces – latterly during a raid by the Jacobites during the 1745 rising.

Now, with the threat of attack thankfully diminished, it provides a number of stunning private homes, having been converted and fully restored in the 1980s.

It incudes a collection of four tower residences, three wings, and seven stunning cottages.

The Old Kitchen itself is an semi-detached, three-bedroom property.

And it boasts all manner of features, including high ceilings, elegant pillars, a striking mezzanine and flagstone floors.

Inside The Old Kitchen

The ground floor allows for both dining and seating in a stunning open plan, full height setting.

The bright and spacious room features  a wood-burning stove to give reliable warmth throughout the colder months.

The stunning sitting room is spacious and airy and has impressive pillars, a flagstone floor and a stove.
The sitting room offers lots of space. Image: Savills
The dining room, with flagstone floor, more pillars and stairs to the upper floor.
The dining room. Image: Savills
An impressive stove in the kitchen, wood stored next to it. The flagstone floor continues.
The stove. Image: Savills

The kitchen features an extensive selection of wall, base, drawer, and display units, topped with wooden work surfaces.

It is equipped with both asubstantial Everhot range cooker and an induction hob.

The kitchen has modern fixtures and units.
The kitchen has plenty of storage. Image: Savills

Upstairs, one of the most impressive features is a spacious bedroom area with its very own gallery lounge.

A striking glass balustrade frames the lower floor.

A large open bedroom on the upper floor. A glass balustrade overlooks the lower floor. Other features include three ceiling roses.
The upstairs bedroom area and lounge. Image: Savills

And the ceiling has a curved cornice detail and three ceiling roses.

A door leads to the inner hall, off which can be found two of the bedrooms and a modern shower room.

A white-painted bedroom features wood panelling.
The upstairs bedroom. Image: Savills
The modern shower room features wall and floor tiles.
The shower room. Image: Savills

A spiral staircase leads to a fully floored attic which includes a study room and an abundance of storage space.

Outside the Old Kitchen

The rear of the property features a sheltered and private courtyard area.

It is enclosed by low garden walls and has mature trees and shrubs.

The courtyard features mature planting and offers lots of privacy.
The courtyard. Image: Savills

Along the driveway is a larger area of garden.

Sellers describe it as a ‘magical area that feels like a secret garden’ – and it leads to the property’s very own bothy.

The bothy is a charming detached stone building featuring a pantile roof.

The bothy sist within a second, even more secluded garden.
The bothy. Image: Savills

Inside it has a lounge/kitchen and contemporary wet room, with underfloor heating.

The interior of the bothy, including its stone walls, has been painted in neutral shades.
Inside the bothy. Image: Savills

A single-vehicle garage is part of a detached block of four, each with pitched slated roofs.

It sits within 18 acres of land, shared by the 14 mansion house properties.

The Old Kitchen is six miles from Buckie.

