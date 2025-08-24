‘Traumatic’ renovation led to homely bliss for Les and Anne in £690k Cults home

Who: Les Thomas, Jersey Oil & Gas chairman, 68, and his wife, retired teacher Anne, 69.

What: A five-bedroom semi-detached granite home with three floors.

Where: In Cults, Aberdeen, between the old railway line and the River Dee.

Here Les shares their renovation journey…

“We first moved to Aberdeen back in 1986, then moved to the US in 1991.

Then we moved back to Aberdeen in 1996, and we purchased our home in 1998.

We started the renovation in 2010, as we had a desire to create the type of living space that we were used to living in the US.

In both Texas and Louisiana, they were both very big, detached houses. And the key feature was that all the living and dining rooms were open plan.

So if you had guests in the house, it wasn’t a case of me or my wife hidden away in the kitchen while everyone else enjoys their pudding.

It was one big party space, we called it.

And when we came back to Aberdeen, we visited the property and my wife was completely hooked, essentially by the location and the views over the river.

It was a traditional granite three-storey property with lots of space and a large garden. The best thing was the location, very green, with great views.

It overlooks the River Dee on one side, the golf course on the other.

The nearby old railway line was a real boon and the local shops and services very convenient.

Nine month Cults home renovation turned into two years for Les and Anne

The house was in pretty good shape and didn’t require significant work on moving in.

Of course, my wife had plans for what she wanted to do to it, albeit that would take time.

Although the property was very nice and traditional, my wife wanted to convert it into that open plan living we were used to living in.

For example, it was very traditionally laid out, with a separate kitchen, dining room and sitting room on the ground floor. Her idea was to have a brighter living area with more connection to the garden.

After several years of only minor upgrades and redecoration, my wife decided to embark on a major ‘Grand Designs’ type project.

We started the renovation in 2010.

It’s probably not too strong to call it a traumatic experience for us.

It was supposed to take nine months, but it ended up taking two years.

I don’t know if you’ve ever seen that programme on television where people renovate houses. And there’s always a disaster on the way that they have to overcome.

Well, there were a few of those.

The main contractor actually went into administration during the job – there were all sorts of complications with that.

This was a real challenge in all sorts of ways. We had to get others to complete the project.

Fortunately, it was towards the end of the job, so it was manageable, albeit at some cost.

It was quite an exercise – but in the end, it worked out and my wife got what she wanted.

It just took twice as long as it should have done.

However, eventually, after two years and lots of stress, it was completed in 2012.

What work did the Cults home renovation involve?

The idea was basically to retain the granite shell and structure, but alter the layout and completely rebuild the inside of the house.

The ground floor was transformed into a large open plan space with underfloor heating and more bathrooms were added.

In addition, the garden was transformed from a simple sloping lawn with trees and bushes to a terraced layout with significant granite walls.

This allowed the creation of a large terrace, lawn areas, an orchard and kitchen garden as well as new car parking space.

The main idea was to create lots of light and a spacious feel, so the house is decorated in various lighter shades and large patio doors and extra windows installed.

It also has a lot of bespoke cabinetry throughout the house, including lots of clever features in the kitchen.

We renovated the master bedroom so that it’s pretty large, by converting a bedroom and a study into an ensuite and a dressing room.

My wife would say that she loves waking up in the morning and looking out the window from the bed.

That was one of the reasons we bought the house in the first place.

Blend of old and new at Cults home

Despite the difficulties we eventually created a modern, convenient and comfortable home, whilst retaining the traditional, historic look.

Since 2012, we’ve really enjoyed living in the house.

It’s a very modern, comfortable house in an old shell – it’s that blend.

If I had any advice for someone in our shoes, I would say to move out before you start a major renovation.

The biggest challenge was continuing to live in the house whilst the project was ongoing.

In retrospect I would have moved out for the duration, but my wife insists that it was better to be onsite all the time to ensure the quality of the work being done.

Perhaps my wife should have stayed onsite while the rest of us moved out!”

31 Deeview Road South, Cults, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, AB15 9NA, is on the market for offers over £690,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 0333 0044333 or check out the website https://property.acandco.com/

