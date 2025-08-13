A house with a view: £1.2m Milltimber home in Dee Valley hits the market

A spacious and inviting house in the exclusive Aberdeen suburb of Milltimber has been put up for sale.

Woodburn House is located on North Deeside Road, nestled in 1.1 acres of secluded gardens, and is listed with ASPC for £1.2 million.

It was built around 30 years ago, with a focus on making the most of its setting and the views overlooking the Dee Valley.

Inside Woodburn House

The exterior of the house makes a great first impression, with spotless white walls and picture windows.

Entry is towards the rear of the house, with a magnificent double staircase ascending to the upper floor.

A cast-iron fireplace is a focal point for the reception hall, where there is also an impressive tiled floor and a guest toilet.

To the left is the spacious lounge, in striking pink, with dual-aspect views to the front and rear of the house.

The room retains several period features, including deep skirting, ceiling coving and a large stone fireplace.

Next to the lounge is the elegant dining room with a square bay window providing south-facing views.

One of the most impressive spaces is the kitchen/diner, which connects through to the sun room via bi-fold doors.

Due to the house being primarily south-facing, these rooms benefit from lots of sunlight during the summer months.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of solid wood wall cabinets, with granite work surfaces, a central island and a large black range.

Further down the hallway is the informal family room or study.

The hallway leads to a handy utility room with pantry, as well as a double garage with EV charging facilities.

It’s not short of a bathtub or two

Heading up the grand double staircase, to the left is the bright master bedroom suite.

There are stunning views from the unusually shaped window.

And it features a separate dressing area and an ensuite shower room.

There is also a second large bedroom, again with its own ensuite.

The house has four additional bedrooms, in a variety of sizes, as well as two additional bathrooms, both with bathtubs.

Gardens and grounds

Outside, Woodburn House has a driveway that provides parking for several vehicles and access to the integral double garage.

The gardens are mainly lawn, though they include a variety of mature tree species, interspersed with large mature borders bursting with seasonal colour and interest.

There is also a wrap-around raised terrace to the south and west of the house, which makes the most of the views over the Dee Valley.

To the east of the house is a picturesque stream with path and seating area, while there is also direct access to the Deeside Old Railway Line.