A house with a view: £1.2m Milltimber home in Dee Valley hits the market

Woodburn House is in a highly desirable area of Aberdeen.

By Ross Hempseed
Woodburn House in Milltimber.
The south-facing facade of Woodburn House Image: ASPC.

A spacious and inviting house in the exclusive Aberdeen suburb of Milltimber has been put up for sale.

Woodburn House is located on North Deeside Road, nestled in 1.1 acres of secluded gardens, and is listed with ASPC for £1.2 million.

It was built around 30 years ago, with a focus on making the most of its setting and the views overlooking the Dee Valley.

Inside Woodburn House

The exterior of the house makes a great first impression, with spotless white walls and picture windows.

The hallway of Woodburn House has a double staircase, dark wood bannisters and beams and a tiled floor.
The impressive dark wood double staircase. Image: ASPC.

Entry is towards the rear of the house, with a magnificent double staircase ascending to the upper floor.

A cast-iron fireplace is a focal point for the reception hall, where there is also an impressive tiled floor and a guest toilet.

The lounge is a vision in pink, from wallpaper to sofa, cushions and large rug. If features a stone fireplace and a large bay window.
The lounge offers a splash of colour. Image: ASPC.

To the left is the spacious lounge, in striking pink, with dual-aspect views to the front and rear of the house.

The room retains several period features, including deep skirting, ceiling coving and a large stone fireplace.

Next to the lounge is the elegant dining room with a square bay window providing south-facing views.

One of the most impressive spaces is the kitchen/diner, which connects through to the sun room via bi-fold doors.

The kitchen, with a large black range, central island and wooden work surfaces.
The impressively proportioned kitchen. Image: ASPC.

Due to the house being primarily south-facing, these rooms benefit from lots of sunlight during the summer months.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of solid wood wall cabinets, with granite work surfaces, a central island and a large black range.

The large and bright sun room makes the most of the setting, offering stunning views down the Dee Valley.
The large and airy sun room. Image: ASPC.

Further down the hallway is the informal family room or study.

The hallway leads to a handy utility room with pantry, as well as a double garage with EV charging facilities.

It’s not short of a bathtub or two

Heading up the grand double staircase, to the left is the bright master bedroom suite.

There are stunning views from the unusually shaped window.

The master bedroom, with blue and white patterned walls, blue carpet and unusually shaped window.
The master bedroom. Image: ASPC.
The master bedroom, with patterned wallpaper, has an unusually shaped picture window offering stunning views.
The picture-perfect view from the master bedroom. Image: ASPC.
The sleek and modern family bathroom, with large bath to the left.
The family bathroom is spacious and has a large tub. Image: ASPC.

And it features a separate dressing area and an ensuite shower room.

There is also a second large bedroom, again with its own ensuite.

One of the comfortable bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: ASPC.

The house has four additional bedrooms, in a variety of sizes, as well as two additional bathrooms, both with bathtubs.

Gardens and grounds

Outside, Woodburn House has a driveway that provides parking for several vehicles and access to the integral double garage.

The driveway and grounds at the Milltimber home, with mature trees and well-maintained hedges.
The sweeping driveway to the house. Image: ASPC.

The gardens are mainly lawn, though they include a variety of mature tree species, interspersed with large mature borders bursting with seasonal colour and interest.

There is also a wrap-around raised terrace to the south and west of the house, which makes the most of the views over the Dee Valley.

The tranquil stream next to the house, trickling through the woodland.
The stream next to the property. Image: ASPC.

To the east of the house is a picturesque stream with path and seating area, while there is also direct access to the Deeside Old Railway Line.

