Fancy owning a prime piece of Milltimber real estate? You’ll need a spare £1.2m

A prime piece of real estate in the desirable Milltimber area of Aberdeen has been listed for sale – but you’ll need deep pockets to secure it.

The parcel of land extends to about 3.8 acres of countryside and sits just off Murtle Den Road.

It is accessed via a tree-lined drive from North Deeside Road in an area known for its large and sprawling estates.

The area is also known for its exclusivity and its privacy, with homes nearby regularly fetching over £1 million.

There is no existing building on this site, however, though it comes with a substantial £1.2 million price tag.

That does mean any new owner will have the scope to build their dream house there, subject to planning permission of course.

Milltimber site on sale of £1.2m

According to the advert on ASPC’s website, the site is actually two plots of land in one package.

The advert also makes clear that a new owner would need to seek new planning permission for the site, as the old permission has lapsed.

The land, mostly grass bordered by trees, slopes down towards the Murtle Dam, a body of water that can be accessed from the site.

Milltimber is a suburb to the west of the city centre and has excellent transport links to Aberdeen and the airport.

