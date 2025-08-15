Fancy owning a prime piece of Milltimber real estate? You’ll need a spare £1.2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Fancy owning a prime piece of Milltimber real estate? You’ll need a spare £1.2m

The plot of land has a lot of potential - but not much else

By Ross Hempseed
The plot of land, bordered by trees and the Murtly Dam (front left) with the suburb of Milltimber to the top of the picture.
The plot of land is located in Milltimber. Image: ASPC.

A prime piece of real estate in the desirable Milltimber area of Aberdeen has been listed for sale – but you’ll need deep pockets to secure it.

The parcel of land extends to about 3.8 acres of countryside and sits just off Murtle Den Road.

It is accessed via a tree-lined drive from North Deeside Road in an area known for its large and sprawling estates.

The area is also known for its exclusivity and its privacy, with homes nearby regularly fetching over £1 million.

There is no existing building on this site, however, though it comes with a substantial £1.2 million price tag.

That does mean any new owner will have the scope to build their dream house there, subject to planning permission of course.

Milltimber site on sale of £1.2m

According to the advert on ASPC’s website, the site is actually two plots of land in one package.

The advert also makes clear that a new owner would need to seek new planning permission for the site, as the old permission has lapsed.

The land, mostly grass bordered by trees, slopes down towards the Murtle Dam, a body of water that can be accessed from the site.

Milltimber is a suburb to the west of the city centre and has excellent transport links to Aberdeen and the airport.

