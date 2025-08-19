The best bar none? Victorian townhouse in Aberdeen with pub in bedroom hits market for £300,000

A Victorian townhouse in Aberdeen on the market for £300,000 sets the bar high when it comes to unique selling points – a pub in the bedroom.

The traditional property forms part of a handsome category B-listed Victorian terrace in the desirable neighbourhood of Ferryhill.

Dating to at least 1865, the beautiful four-bedroomed home has an elevated position, commanding views over the city.

But if the high ceilings, spacious rooms and period features weren’t enough to lure in prospective buyers, the in-house pub is sure to whet the appetite.

Aberdeen townhouse has plenty of period features – and pub in bedroom

The historic home has instant kerb appeal with its original wooden front door, sash and case windows and smart black railings.

Stepping through the door, you’re greeted by deep skirtings and carefully stripped-back woodwork before entering the bright and spacious hallway.

Although modernised, this has been done in a sympathetic manner with traditional decorative features like the plaster coving, corbels and ceiling roses retained.

Two large windows flood the living room with natural light and the room is packed with period charm including restored floorboards, arched alcoves and a focal-point fireplace.

The ground floor accommodation is completed with three well-proportioned bedrooms.

Townhouse kitchen includes cosy Aga and Victorian-style cabinetry

Descending the stairs, there’s a cloakroom toilet and access to the shared rear garden from the mezzanine landing.

Venturing further down to the lower ground floor, the dining kitchen is a vintage lover’s dream.

From the traditional wooden cabinetry and worktops to the cosy Aga, exposed stone wall and pantry, the Victorian-style kitchen also has enough space for a large farmhouse table.

On the face of it, 8 Devanha Terrace has all the hallmarks of an elegant, period home in turnkey condition.

But in addition to the family bathroom, ample built-in storage and another bedroom, the lower ground floor is also home to a quirky feature – a fully-functioning pub.

Your local doesn’t get more local than this

What could be just another bedroom, playroom or study has been turned into a proper old-fashioned pub – complete with beer taps and optics.

Your local doesn’t get more local than this.

The large room has plenty of room for a full-sized bar, complete with bar stools and vintage pub mirrors – everything you need to enjoy happy hour at home.

You could be forgiven for thinking you’d stepped into a traditional boozer.

But no, you can have a pint and put the world to rights from the comfort of your own home.

Crammed with posters, memorabilia, a dart board, guitars, amps and speakers, this basement bar is the ultimate man cave.

Devanha Terrace townhouse has choice of two large gardens to enjoy

And if you need to pop out for some fresh air, you have the choice of not one, but two attractive shared gardens.

At the back you’ll find an enclosed garden set on different levels with established planting, original drying green and a Victorian two-storey stone washhouse.

Unusually, residents of Devanha Terrace also enjoy an exclusive, shared front garden.

The large, private front garden across the road, set across four levels, spans the length of the terrace and is looked after by the homeowners.

A suntrap, the peaceful front terrace also features a seating area and mature shrubbery.

The historic home would be ideal for anyone seeking a renovated period property – or for those who love to throw a party.

8 Devanha Terrace, Ferryhill, Aberdeen is on the market for offers over £300,000.

To arrange a viewing, contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.

