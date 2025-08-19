The best bar none? Victorian townhouse in Aberdeen with pub in bedroom hits market for £300,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

The best bar none? Victorian townhouse in Aberdeen with pub in bedroom hits market for £300,000

Fancy a pint but can't be bothered leaving the house? If the wealth of period features in this attractive Ferryhill townhouse don't seal the deal, the traditional boozer in the basement is sure to whet the appetite of prospective buyers. Kirstie Waterston
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. house with pub in bedroom Picture shows; 8 Devanha Terrace, Ferryhill, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers Date; 19/08/2025
A Victorian townhouse in Aberdeen on the market for £300,000 sets the bar high when it comes to unique selling points – a pub in the bedroom.

The traditional property forms part of a handsome category B-listed Victorian terrace in the desirable neighbourhood of Ferryhill.

The townhouse in Ferryhill, Aberdeen
The attractive townhouse forms part of a Victorian terrace in Ferryhill, Aberdeen. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Dating to at least 1865, the beautiful four-bedroomed home has an elevated position, commanding views over the city.

But if the high ceilings, spacious rooms and period features weren’t enough to lure in prospective buyers, the in-house pub is sure to whet the appetite.

The hallway in the Aberdeen townhouse
High ceilings and carefully-restored period features make the hallway very welcoming. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Aberdeen townhouse has plenty of period features – and pub in bedroom

The historic home has instant kerb appeal with its original wooden front door, sash and case windows and smart black railings.

Stepping through the door, you’re greeted by deep skirtings and carefully stripped-back woodwork before entering the bright and spacious hallway.

A living room in the property
The original sash and case windows flood the room with light, which the ceiling rose and fireplace are attractive focal points. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Although modernised, this has been done in a sympathetic manner with traditional decorative features like the plaster coving, corbels and ceiling roses retained.

Two large windows flood the living room with natural light and the room is packed with period charm including restored floorboards, arched alcoves and a focal-point fireplace.

One of the bedrooms in the Aberdeen townhouse
The ground-floor accommodation is completed with three good-sized bedrooms. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

The ground floor accommodation is completed with three well-proportioned bedrooms.

Townhouse kitchen includes cosy Aga and Victorian-style cabinetry

Descending the stairs, there’s a cloakroom toilet and access to the shared rear garden from the mezzanine landing.

The toilet in the house, with green walls and lots of framed prints and paintings
The cloakroom toilet sits on a mezzanine floor off the stairs next to direct garden access. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Venturing further down to the lower ground floor, the dining kitchen is a vintage lover’s dream.

From the traditional wooden cabinetry and worktops to the cosy Aga, exposed stone wall and pantry, the Victorian-style kitchen also has enough space for a large farmhouse table.

The kitchen in the property
The kitchen exudes Victorian charm with its wooden cabinetry and farmhouse table. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

On the face of it, 8 Devanha Terrace has all the hallmarks of an elegant, period home in turnkey condition.

But in addition to the family bathroom, ample built-in storage and another bedroom, the lower ground floor is also home to a quirky feature – a fully-functioning pub.

Another view of the kitchen
The Aga adds to the vintage charm of the lower ground floor dining kitchen. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Your local doesn’t get more local than this

What could be just another bedroom, playroom or study has been turned into a proper old-fashioned pub – complete with beer taps and optics.

Your local doesn’t get more local than this.

The spare room in the Aberdeen townhouse, which has been turned into a fully-functioning pub.
Why have a spare bedroom when you can have a fully-functioning pub instead? Image: Ledingham Chalmers

The large room has plenty of room for a full-sized bar, complete with bar stools and vintage pub mirrors – everything you need to enjoy happy hour at home.

You could be forgiven for thinking you’d stepped into a traditional boozer.

The entrance to the pub room in the Aberdeen townhouse.
The unassuming entrance to the pub looks just like any other bedroom door. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

But no, you can have a pint and put the world to rights from the comfort of your own home.

Crammed with posters, memorabilia, a dart board, guitars, amps and speakers, this basement bar is the ultimate man cave.

The pub in the Aberdeen townhouse, which is filled with charm
The dream man cave, you could be forgiven for thinking you’d stepped into a traditional pub. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Devanha Terrace townhouse has choice of two large gardens to enjoy

And if you need to pop out for some fresh air, you have the choice of not one, but two attractive shared gardens.

At the back you’ll find an enclosed garden set on different levels with established planting, original drying green and a Victorian two-storey stone washhouse.

Unusually, residents of Devanha Terrace also enjoy an exclusive, shared front garden.

The garden of the property
The enclosed, shared rear garden features the original two-storey Victorian washouse and drying green. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

The large, private front garden across the road, set across four levels, spans the length of the terrace and is looked after by the homeowners.

A suntrap, the peaceful front terrace also features a seating area and mature shrubbery.

The historic home would be ideal for anyone seeking a renovated period property – or for those who love to throw a party.

The front garden, with lots of greenery
All the residents of Devanha Terrace shared the private front garden, which spans the length of the terrace. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

8 Devanha Terrace, Ferryhill, Aberdeen is on the market for offers over £300,000.

To arrange a viewing, contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.

Conversation