Five-bedroom house in exclusive Aberdeen neighbourhood could be yours for £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Five-bedroom house in exclusive Aberdeen neighbourhood could be yours for £1m

The house is a modern build in the area of Bieldside in the city's west end.

By Ross Hempseed
The exterior of the home, double garage to the left.
The Cedars at Bieldside. Image: ASPC.

A sleek and modern house located in one of the most sought-after Aberdeen postcodes has been put up for sale for just over £1 million.

Known as The Cedars, the property is located on Hillhead Road in Bieldside, one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in Aberdeen.

The house boasts five bedrooms, while the grounds offer plenty of space for a family.

The Cedars is listed with ASPC for £1,045,000.

Inside the house

Entering via the spacious reception hall, on the right is a downstairs bedroom with separate dressing area and shower room.

The sizeable downstairs bedroom. Image: ASPC.
The bright entrance hallway. Image: ASPC.

To the left is the sleek kitchen, equipped with all modern appliances and contemporary high gloss wall and base cabinets.

It includes under-counter and kickboard lighting, along with a generous kitchen island for informal dining.

The dining area to the left and a modern kitchen with island to the right. The room is in neutral tones.
The kitchen/dining room. Image: ASPC.

The kitchen flows into the dining area, with loads of space for a large family-sized table and large picture windows.

And that space is connected to the substantial sunroom, which has an elevated ceiling with inset windows.

The sun room offers another sizeable and bright living space.
The sun room. Image: ASPC.

It also has floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding patio doors, which open out onto a sun terrace that wraps around the sun room.

A seating area on the sun terrace, with the sun room behind.
The sun terrace. Image: ASPC.

Off the sunroom, is the handy utility room and the double garage.

At the other end of the house, is the sitting room, featuring a row of picture windows that allow natural light in and garden views.

The bright sitting room has space for units and a sizeable sofa set-up.
The sitting room. Image: ASPC.

There is also a wood burner positioned in a marble recess.

Heading upstairs, to the left is the master bedroom, which has plenty of wardrobe space, a dressing area and en suite.

The spacious landing has plenty of room for chairs.
The landing. Image: ASPC.
The master bedroom. Image: ASPC.
the master en suite, with double shower and grey tiling.
The master en suite. Image: ASPC.

Plenty of garden space for kids

There are two additional bedrooms with wardrobe space and large windows looking out to the front of the home.

They share the family bathroom, while a fourth bedroom has access to its own en suite.

The bright family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: ASPC.

The house is approached via a long, gated driveway that leads up to a large lawn.

And the grounds are bordered by mature trees and shrubs, complemented by a rockery area filled with flowering plants.

The back garden. Image: ASPC.

Additionally, there is a large children’s play area covered with bark.

Given the size of the grounds, sellers suggest there is also sufficient space for a summer house or even a swimming pool.

Conversation