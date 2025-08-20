Five-bedroom house in exclusive Aberdeen neighbourhood could be yours for £1m

A sleek and modern house located in one of the most sought-after Aberdeen postcodes has been put up for sale for just over £1 million.

Known as The Cedars, the property is located on Hillhead Road in Bieldside, one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in Aberdeen.

The house boasts five bedrooms, while the grounds offer plenty of space for a family.

The Cedars is listed with ASPC for £1,045,000.

Inside the house

Entering via the spacious reception hall, on the right is a downstairs bedroom with separate dressing area and shower room.

To the left is the sleek kitchen, equipped with all modern appliances and contemporary high gloss wall and base cabinets.

It includes under-counter and kickboard lighting, along with a generous kitchen island for informal dining.

The kitchen flows into the dining area, with loads of space for a large family-sized table and large picture windows.

And that space is connected to the substantial sunroom, which has an elevated ceiling with inset windows.

It also has floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding patio doors, which open out onto a sun terrace that wraps around the sun room.

Off the sunroom, is the handy utility room and the double garage.

At the other end of the house, is the sitting room, featuring a row of picture windows that allow natural light in and garden views.

There is also a wood burner positioned in a marble recess.

Heading upstairs, to the left is the master bedroom, which has plenty of wardrobe space, a dressing area and en suite.

Plenty of garden space for kids

There are two additional bedrooms with wardrobe space and large windows looking out to the front of the home.

They share the family bathroom, while a fourth bedroom has access to its own en suite.

The house is approached via a long, gated driveway that leads up to a large lawn.

And the grounds are bordered by mature trees and shrubs, complemented by a rockery area filled with flowering plants.

Additionally, there is a large children’s play area covered with bark.

Given the size of the grounds, sellers suggest there is also sufficient space for a summer house or even a swimming pool.