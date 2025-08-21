‘Characterful’ Aberdeenshire home with its own gym and cinema hits the market

A characterful home in the Aberdeenshire countryside with its own gym and cinema room has been put up for sale.

The Gables is situated in Torphins, north of Banchory, and is listed with ASPC for £590,000.

It marries character features with modern touches and open plan living to make for an impressive package.

Inside the property

Off the entrance hall is a guest toilet, and good-sized bedroom, which could also double as an office.

A key feature of the property is its impressive dark wood beams, which can be spotted in many of the rooms.

To the left of the hall is the drawing room, which has a massive brick recessed fireplace that takes up most of one side of the room.

It has a wood-burning stove inside, and is framed by those wood beams.

The heart of the home is the open plan kitchen, sitting and dining room.

This versatile space creates a free-flowing area, ideal for family gatherings.

The modern and sleek kitchen features gloss white cabinets and a large central island, which is intersected by one of the substantial wood beams.

Across from the kitchen, is an informal sitting area centred around a wood-burning fireplace.

The Gables blends the modern and the characterful

The dining area has space for a large table with double doors leading out to the patio area.

Through a set of roller wooden doors, is a handy utility room with access out to the garden.

Downstairs in the basement, the current owners have divided the rooms into a well-equipped gym area with a wall of mirrors.

Off the gym is the cinema room, with space for seating and a large movie screen.

On the upper floor, there is the master bedroom, which has its own dressing area and an impressive tiled en suite.

There are three additional bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

The Gables is accessed via a paved driveway with space for parking.

The garden grounds have been landscaped and feature decorative borders and a large paved patio that provides an ideal outdoor seating area.

A highlight of the grounds is the garden room, a superb space for socialising with a Portuguese cast stone BBQ grill/fire.

There is also a summerhouse.