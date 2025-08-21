‘Characterful’ Aberdeenshire home with its own gym and cinema hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Characterful’ Aberdeenshire home with its own gym and cinema hits the market

The Gables is located in the small town of Torphins and offers a slice of peace and quiet.

By Ross Hempseed
The exterior of The Gables in Aberdeenshire.
The Gables. Image: ASPC.

A characterful home in the Aberdeenshire countryside with its own gym and cinema room has been put up for sale.

The Gables is situated in Torphins, north of Banchory, and is listed with ASPC for £590,000.

It marries character features with modern touches and open plan living to make for an impressive package.

Inside the property

Off the entrance hall is a guest toilet, and good-sized bedroom, which could also double as an office.

A key feature of the property is its impressive dark wood beams, which can be spotted in many of the rooms.

The drawing room, large grey sofas to the left and front of the image. To the right is a substantial red brick fireplace, with a large wood burning fire in the middle. It is framed by dark wood beams.
The drawing room. Image: ASPC.

To the left of the hall is the drawing room, which has a massive brick recessed fireplace that takes up most of one side of the room.

It has a wood-burning stove inside, and is framed by those wood beams.

The kitchen is part of a large open place space. It has white units and a white central island above which hang industrial-style lights.
The kitchen. Image: ASPC.

The heart of the home is the open plan kitchen, sitting and dining room.

This versatile space creates a free-flowing area, ideal for family gatherings.

The kitchen to the left. To the right is the informal sitting room with another wood burner, a tiled wall and colourful seating.
The sitting area. Image: ASPC.

The modern and sleek kitchen features gloss white cabinets and a large central island, which is intersected by one of the substantial wood beams.

Across from the kitchen, is an informal sitting area centred around a wood-burning fireplace.

The Gables blends the modern and the characterful

The dining room space, with the doors to the rear opening out into the garden. The kitchen and informal living room space are to the right.
The dining area. Image: ASPC.

The dining area has space for a large table with double doors leading out to the patio area.

Through a set of roller wooden doors, is a handy utility room with access out to the garden.

The basement has been partitioned, with this space used by the current owners as a gym. There are space for lots of gym equipment - including a punchbag hanging from the ceiling to the right.
The gym. Image: ASPC.

Downstairs in the basement, the current owners have divided the rooms into a well-equipped gym area with a wall of mirrors.

Also in the basement is another substantial room that's being used as a home cinema. There is a large sofa to the left and a jumbo TV screen on the wall to the right.
The cinema room. Image: ASPC.

Off the gym is the cinema room, with space for seating and a large movie screen.

On the upper floor, there is the master bedroom, which has its own dressing area and an impressive tiled en suite.

The bright master bedroom has feature beams and a dressing area.
The master bedroom. Image: ASPC.
The master en suite has quirky beams, a rolltop bath and a tiled floor.
The master en suite. Image: ASPC.
The berdooms are well-sized.
Another of the bedrooms. Image: ASPC.

There are three additional bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

The Gables is accessed via a paved driveway with space for parking.

The garden grounds have been landscaped and feature decorative borders and a large paved patio that provides an ideal outdoor seating area.

The wooden garden room - in light tones rather than the dark wood in the main house - gives loads of space for entertaining. It has a heater and bbq area.
The garden room. Image: ASPC.

A highlight of the grounds is the garden room, a superb space for socialising with a Portuguese cast stone BBQ grill/fire.

There is also a summerhouse.

