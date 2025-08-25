Traditional four-bed family home hits the market in sought-after Plockton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traditional four-bed family home hits the market in sought-after Plockton

A detached four-bedroom home has gone up for sale in Plockton, offering buyers a rare chance to own property in the scenic village.

By Louise Glen
Traditional family home in Plockton for sale.
A rare opportunity to buy a house in Plockton. Image: Isle of Skye Estate Agency.

A new to the market family home offers the chance to join the community in one of the Highlands’ most scenic villages.

With an asking price of offers over £295,000, the detached home in the heart of Plockton offers four bedrooms and a wealth of charm.

The village has featured on television – as the home of Robert Carlyle’s unorthodox policeman Hamish Macbeth.

And it is famous not only for its scenery but also the Highland cows that regularly roam its streets.

The traditional property now on offer is located at 2 Cooper Street and described by agents as an ideal family home with “plenty of potential”.

The family home has a well-sized living room, with fireplace and ceiling beams.
The traditional family home in Plockton is for sale. Image: Isle of Skye Estate Agency.

And the property is already attracting interest thanks to its location in one of the Highlands’ most picturesque spots.

Traditional family home in Plockton with garden listed

Known for its scenic harbour, musical heritage and coastal charm, Plockton is situated on the shores of Loch Carron.

The village is served by its own railway station on the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh line, and also boasts both primary and secondary schools – including a School of Musical Excellence.

The kitchen, with space for white goods.
The kitchen is fully equipped. Image: Isle of Skye Estate Agency.

The house is within walking distance of local amenities such as hotels, restaurants, a shop and a post office.

Additional services, including a supermarket, medical centre and leisure facilities, are available in nearby Kyle of Lochalsh, around six miles away.

Sunroom and timber beam roof in Plockton home

Accommodation at 2 Cooper Street is spread across two floors and includes a lounge with timber roof beams and a brick fireplace, a compact kitchen, a sunroom, and one bedroom on the ground floor.

The remaining three bedrooms and a family bathroom are located upstairs.

A sizeable bedroom, with fireplace.
Many of the traditional fireplaces are still in place. Image: Isle of Skye Estate Agency.

Externally, the home has a fully enclosed rear garden, laid mainly to lawn and bordered by mature shrubs and bushes. A garden shed is included.

The property has electric heating and features several period details, including V-lined walls, lattice windows and original fireplaces.

While the house retains much of its traditional charm, agents say it also presents an opportunity for modernisation.

The sun room has space for a small table and chairs.
The house includes a sun room. Image: Isle of Skye Estate Agency.

With homes in Plockton rarely reaching the open market, prospective buyers are being urged to act quickly.

Conversation