Traditional four-bed family home hits the market in sought-after Plockton

A new to the market family home offers the chance to join the community in one of the Highlands’ most scenic villages.

With an asking price of offers over £295,000, the detached home in the heart of Plockton offers four bedrooms and a wealth of charm.

The village has featured on television – as the home of Robert Carlyle’s unorthodox policeman Hamish Macbeth.

And it is famous not only for its scenery but also the Highland cows that regularly roam its streets.

The traditional property now on offer is located at 2 Cooper Street and described by agents as an ideal family home with “plenty of potential”.

And the property is already attracting interest thanks to its location in one of the Highlands’ most picturesque spots.

Traditional family home in Plockton with garden listed

Known for its scenic harbour, musical heritage and coastal charm, Plockton is situated on the shores of Loch Carron.

The village is served by its own railway station on the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh line, and also boasts both primary and secondary schools – including a School of Musical Excellence.

The house is within walking distance of local amenities such as hotels, restaurants, a shop and a post office.

Additional services, including a supermarket, medical centre and leisure facilities, are available in nearby Kyle of Lochalsh, around six miles away.

Sunroom and timber beam roof in Plockton home

Accommodation at 2 Cooper Street is spread across two floors and includes a lounge with timber roof beams and a brick fireplace, a compact kitchen, a sunroom, and one bedroom on the ground floor.

The remaining three bedrooms and a family bathroom are located upstairs.

Externally, the home has a fully enclosed rear garden, laid mainly to lawn and bordered by mature shrubs and bushes. A garden shed is included.

The property has electric heating and features several period details, including V-lined walls, lattice windows and original fireplaces.

While the house retains much of its traditional charm, agents say it also presents an opportunity for modernisation.

With homes in Plockton rarely reaching the open market, prospective buyers are being urged to act quickly.

