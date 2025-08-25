Highland hotel near Harry Potter Black Lake filming location hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland hotel near Harry Potter Black Lake filming location hits the market

Loch Shiel Hotel is on sale for £550,000.

By Louise Glen
Loch Shiel Hotel with Harry Potter links.
For sale: Loch Shiel Hotel near Glenfinnan’s Hogwarts bridge. Image: Supplied.

A country house hotel overlooking the loch made famous in the Harry Potter films has been put on the market for £550,000.

Loch Shiel, used as the Black Lake in the movies, is also a short boat trip from Glenfinnan.

The viaduct there became one of the most recognisable scenes in the series, as the Hogwarts Express steamed across the Highlands.

Loch Shiel Hotel for sale

The Loch Shiel Hotel, in Acharacle, Argyll, is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald as a rare chance to buy a fully operational business in one of Scotland’s most visited destinations.

Loch Shiel Hotel with Harry Potter links.
The dining room in the Loch Sheil Hotel. Image: Supplied.

Built in the late 1800s as a fishing and hunting lodge, the stone property became a hotel in the 1970s. It has been updated over the years but keeps its Highland charm.

The hotel has eight en suite guest rooms, along with a restaurant, lounge bar and sun room. Two further bedrooms, used by staff, could be converted for guests.

Loch Shiel Hotel with Harry Potter links.
The bedrooms have outstanding views. Image: Supplied.

The sale also includes a three-bedroom bungalow and a one-bedroom bothy to the rear. Both are used as staff accommodation, though the bothy could be turned into a holiday let. A laundrette and cold store are also on site.

Loch Shiel Hotel with Harry Potter links.
The bar in the Loch Shiel Hotel. Image: Supplied.

Outside, a wide front lawn and beer garden look across Loch Shiel.

Guests can enjoy a dram while watching the light shift over the water.

The setting adds to the hotel’s appeal. It sits at the gateway to Ardnamurchan, Mull, and Scotland’s west coast.

But its Hollywood links give it global reach, with Potter fans boosting visitor numbers every season.

Magical Highland hotel with Harry Potter links hits market

Peter Seymour, director of Graham + Sibbald’s Hotel + Leisure department, said the property was a rare find.

Loch Shiel Hotel with Harry Potter links.
The bedrooms are magical. Image: Supplied.

“This is a truly special property that combines heritage, location and a strong business model. The attention to detail in its refurbishment ensures its appeal to a broad market, offering both stability and future growth potential.”

Loch Shiel Hotel with Harry Potter links.
Loch Shiel Hotel for sale. Image: Supplied.

Owner Andrew Maclean, who has run the hotel for more than a decade, said leaving was bittersweet.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Loch Shiel Hotel for over 12 years – welcoming guests and locals, sharing our beautiful countryside and warm Scottish hospitality. It is now time for me to retire and pass this privilege on.”

Loch Shiel – The famous Black Lake from the Harry Potter films. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock

 

The Loch Shiel Hotel is offered at a fixed price of £550,000 on a heritable basis, meaning new owners can continue trading immediately.

