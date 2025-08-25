Highland hotel near Harry Potter Black Lake filming location hits the market

A country house hotel overlooking the loch made famous in the Harry Potter films has been put on the market for £550,000.

Loch Shiel, used as the Black Lake in the movies, is also a short boat trip from Glenfinnan.

The viaduct there became one of the most recognisable scenes in the series, as the Hogwarts Express steamed across the Highlands.

Loch Shiel Hotel for sale

The Loch Shiel Hotel, in Acharacle, Argyll, is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald as a rare chance to buy a fully operational business in one of Scotland’s most visited destinations.

Built in the late 1800s as a fishing and hunting lodge, the stone property became a hotel in the 1970s. It has been updated over the years but keeps its Highland charm.

The hotel has eight en suite guest rooms, along with a restaurant, lounge bar and sun room. Two further bedrooms, used by staff, could be converted for guests.

The sale also includes a three-bedroom bungalow and a one-bedroom bothy to the rear. Both are used as staff accommodation, though the bothy could be turned into a holiday let. A laundrette and cold store are also on site.

Outside, a wide front lawn and beer garden look across Loch Shiel.

Guests can enjoy a dram while watching the light shift over the water.

The setting adds to the hotel’s appeal. It sits at the gateway to Ardnamurchan, Mull, and Scotland’s west coast.

But its Hollywood links give it global reach, with Potter fans boosting visitor numbers every season.

Magical Highland hotel with Harry Potter links hits market

Peter Seymour, director of Graham + Sibbald’s Hotel + Leisure department, said the property was a rare find.

“This is a truly special property that combines heritage, location and a strong business model. The attention to detail in its refurbishment ensures its appeal to a broad market, offering both stability and future growth potential.”

Owner Andrew Maclean, who has run the hotel for more than a decade, said leaving was bittersweet.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Loch Shiel Hotel for over 12 years – welcoming guests and locals, sharing our beautiful countryside and warm Scottish hospitality. It is now time for me to retire and pass this privilege on.”

The Loch Shiel Hotel is offered at a fixed price of £550,000 on a heritable basis, meaning new owners can continue trading immediately.

