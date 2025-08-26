Jaw-dropping 1,000-acre Donside castle estate worth £4.4m hits market

A breath-taking 1,000-acre estate near Sauchen has come on to the market for £4.4 million.

The Corsindae Estate, nestled in the shadow of Bennachie in the Donside hills, has its very own private island, established fishing rights, and three charming letting cottages.

However, the centrepiece is the jaw-dropping Corsindae House.

Described as a “cherished family home for generations,” the house boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms and five separate “reception” spaces.

Corsindae Estate Castle sale

A “Bridgerton” fan’s dream, the 15th Century home boasts beautiful wood fixings and furnishings.

A second driveway also leads to directly to Corsindae Home Farm, where Corsindae Cottage and Home Farm Cottage are located.

The path also leads further on to Milton Burn Farmhouse and further on to a disused range of agricultural buildings.

Corsindae Estate offers ‘enchanting’ nature grounds

This path goes past the loch based on the grounds which has its very own island.

One particularly “enchanting” area of Corsindae Estate, known as The Jungle, features mixed broadleaf planting and a series of paths bordered by wild roses, hawthorns, blackthorns, and willows.

A small stream runs through the centre of this area, feeding a pond, while the Milton Burn meanders along the southern edge.

Elsewhere, the land includes 216 acres of arable ground, 355 acres of pasture, and 62 acres of rough grazing, with approximately 369 acres of grazing let on a seasonal basis.

There are also 400 acres of amenity woodlands and commercial plantations.

Potential buyers can inquire about the listing on Savills’ website here.