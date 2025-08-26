Jaw-dropping 1,000-acre Donside castle estate worth £4.4m hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Jaw-dropping 1,000-acre Donside castle estate worth £4.4m hits market

Remarkable 15th-Century Corsindae Estate comes complete with its own private island, fishing grounds, and three charming cottages.

By Graham Fleming
The £4.4m estate has been put up for sale. Image: Savills
The £4.4m estate has been put up for sale. Image: Savills

A breath-taking 1,000-acre estate near Sauchen has come on to the market for £4.4 million.

The Corsindae Estate, nestled in the shadow of Bennachie in the Donside hills, has its very own private island, established fishing rights, and three charming letting cottages.

However, the centrepiece is the jaw-dropping Corsindae House.

Described as a “cherished family home for generations,” the house boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms and five separate “reception” spaces.

Corsindae Estate Castle sale

A view of Corsindae House.
The Corsindae Estate has been listed for £4.4m. Image: Savills
The property's sitting room with traditional features, fireplace and pale decor.
The property’s roots in the 15th Century can be felt in the interior. Image: Savills
Another lounge area, with piano, grandfather clock and three windows.
One of the property’s reception rooms. Image: Savills
The dining table with traditional features behind it, including a dinner gong.
The dining room in Corsindae House. Image: Savills
A living area with pale decor and traditional paintings with window looking out on trees.
One of the property’s many living areas. Image: Savills

A “Bridgerton” fan’s dream, the 15th Century home boasts beautiful wood fixings and furnishings.

A second driveway also leads to directly to Corsindae Home Farm, where Corsindae Cottage and Home Farm Cottage are located.

The path also leads further on to Milton Burn Farmhouse and further on to a disused range of agricultural buildings.

An overview of the separate cottage,
A separate cottage on the grounds. Image: Savills
A birds-eye view of the farming grounds which are three separate buildings.
Farm buildings are also included. Image: Savills
The Milton Burn, a long river cutting through the countryside.
The Milton Burn. Image: Savills

Corsindae Estate offers ‘enchanting’ nature grounds

This path goes past the loch based on the grounds which has its very own island.

One particularly “enchanting” area of Corsindae Estate, known as The Jungle, features mixed broadleaf planting and a series of paths bordered by wild roses, hawthorns, blackthorns, and willows.

A small stream runs through the centre of this area, feeding a pond, while the Milton Burn meanders along the southern edge.

The garden with bushes, plants and flowers.
The impressive garden grounds. Image: Savills
Two bowling-green like lawns.
Two pristine lawns in the garden. Image: Savills
Young trees which have been planted along a hillside.
An “enchanting” wood on the property. Image: Savills

Elsewhere, the land includes 216 acres of arable ground, 355 acres of pasture, and 62 acres of rough grazing, with approximately 369 acres of grazing let on a seasonal basis.

There are also 400 acres of amenity woodlands and commercial plantations.

Potential buyers can inquire about the listing on Savills’ website here.

Conversation