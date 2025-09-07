‘We swapped magnolia walls for colour and character in our new-build home near Portlethen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

‘We swapped magnolia walls for colour and character in our new-build home near Portlethen’

Katy Klinck and her husband Robert enjoyed making their property a wonderful family home full of pizzazz.

Katy and Robert's home.
Katy and Robert have enjoyed putting their own stamp on their home. Image: Aberdein Considine
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Katy Klinck, 37, who works in health and social care, her husband Robert, 38, who works for TMK Klinck in the oil and gas sector, their eight-year-old son Elliot plus Alice the Dalmatian and Dolly the cat.

What: A charming new build, detached house with four bedrooms, a large dining kitchen with a family room, and a living room.

Where: Marywell, which is halfway between Cove and Portlethen.

Katy and Robert Klinck pictured at a dining table.
Katy and Robert Klinck have relished the opportunity to put their own stamp on their beautiful home. Image: Katy Klinck

Here Katy reveals how they gave their new-build home a makeover…

“Previously we were renting in Aberdeen city centre so this was the first home that we purchased together.

We really struggled to find a house at the time and honestly weren’t too sure what we were looking for.

So we arranged several viewings of older houses but they went under offer so quickly that we didn’t even get to the viewings.

Eventually we settled on a new build as a blank canvas and seemed to have more luck being able to go to showhomes.

Robert was working abroad a lot at the time so we could fit in viewings more easily this way.

The bright, modern dining kitchen.
The grey and white floor tiles in the kitchen complement the fresh sage green walls. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We transformed our new-build property into a wonderful home’

Our home is in Marywell, which is halfway between Cove and Portlethen – just over the border into Aberdeenshire.

It is perfect commuting distance to both Aberdeen and Stonehaven, and is also in a very handy location for getting on to the AWPR.

Our house was built on an excellent plot with no houses behind us, so no one overlooking the garden.

With regards to our house type, it wasn’t one of the showhomes so we really had to use our imagination.

We enjoyed being able to pick out elements like our kitchen to make it more personalised.

At the time, high gloss kitchens were very fashionable but they were not our style.

The sales team were surprised with our choice but I stand by it 11 years later.

We bought our new-build home in early 2014 and moved in September the same year.

Five years later in 2019, we made a small change to the layout of the house by taking half the garage and turning it into a snug off the kitchen to create a nice wee family room.

A cosy room with bright sofa.
Bright pops of orange work beautifully with cool blues and whites in this cosy room. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘Everything came together quickly’

Our garage conversion is the biggest job we have done in the house.

The local company EB-Architect helped us with the plans, and then my brother kindly came over from the Isle of Lewis to do the joinery on a workman’s holiday.

We also used E&M Electrical Services and A Barrowman heating services for the job too.

Everything came together really quickly, and the actual building works only took about three or four days.

We’ve also done some work in the family bathroom, mainly just tiling but we also put in an over-the-bath shower too.

It was tricky finding a tiler confident enough to do the job as the tiles were a bit like a jigsaw.

They have been in place now for about six or seven years though and still look great.

Smart bathroom with unusual wall tiles.
Wash away the day’s worries in this beautiful bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘I love a maximalist approach to decorating’

Outside, we put a shed in the back garden to help with a little more storage.

In terms of the interiors, we mainly just needed to get rid of all the magnolia walls.

We both really love colour and a bit of character in a house.

I love a more maximalist approach to decorating, and don’t mind a little bit of clashing colours and patterns.

But knowing that we planned to put the house on the market, we have tried to tone that down a little bit while still having a home we love living in.

A Harry Potter inspired bedroom with green walls and feature soft furnishings.
Katy and Robert created this Harry Potter inspired bedroom for their son Elliot. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We bought our furniture second-hand and upcycled it’

Although neither of us are particularly into current fashion trends, colour drenching and coloured ceilings are definitely on our to-do list when we decorate next.

In Elliot’s bedroom, we have painted the ceiling to match the walls, but we weren’t quite brave enough do the woodwork too.

He is Harry Potter obsessed so we were aiming for a cosy, Slytherin-inspired room for him.

A lot of our furniture has been bought second-hand and upcycled, as I really enjoy a wee project.

Our kitchen table for example was about £50 on Facebook Marketplace, and it was interesting getting it home on the roof of Robert’s car.

Lounge with dark blue wall and colourful furnishings.
Pastel tones create a relaxing ambience in this attractive lounge. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘TikTok inspired our new build makeover’

I follow a lot of upcycling pages on TikTok and Instagram so I’m always getting new ideas.

My latest purchase has been a vintage cabinet but it’s too pretty to upcycle, so will be remaining as it is.

Although we both love older furniture with a bit of character, we also do have our fair share of Ikea too.

Our PAX wardrobe in the master bedroom has been an excellent addition as the amount of storage it has given us is amazing.

We chose navy doors to add something a little different.

Our three sofas are actually from Oak Furnitureland.

It’s probably not the first place you would think to look for a sofa but after a day of sitting on just about every sofa in every sofa shop, we went in there just to look at something different and that is when we found the purple ones.

A bathroom with turquoise walls.
Turquoise tones bring vibrancy to this bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘Our challenge was having lots of ideas but no time’

They are so comfy so we knew where to go when we did the snug renovation.

One of my favourite items is our small Harris Tweed side table.

It was made by a small business called Mini Cottage Creations.

Coming from the Western Isles, I do love to have a bit of my home in my home.

On reflection, our greatest challenge during our renovation was having lots of ideas of what we could have done next but not having the time to do it.

Also knowing that we planned to sell meant we held back a bit in the last year or so with the decorating.

A smart bedroom.
Blush pinks create a cosy atmosphere in this dream bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We embraced our new-build project’

We had looked at extending into our garden by adding a sunroom or conservatory, however for our budget at the time, the garage conversion was better.

By just doing half our garage, it means we haven’t lost too much storage space, and we haven’t lost any garden space either which is a win-win.

It’s such a nice wee space as you can sit there and no one knows you are home.

My favourite part of my home is the kitchen and snug.

I really do love the tiles on the kitchen floor.

As soon as I saw them, I knew that they were the ones.

A bright, modern kitchen with patterned floor tiles.
Katy loves the tiles in the kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We love our new-build glow-up’

Although very patterned, the grey and white colours allow for any colour for the walls.

We currently have a gorgeous sage green colour.

The tiles from both the kitchen and bathroom were from Walls and Floors.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed by choice on that website but both sets of tiles just really stood out for me.

My advice to anyone else undertaking a renovation project would be to pick what you love rather than going with fashion trends.”

16 Bothiebrigs Drive, Nigg, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £265,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Have you recently renovated your property? Let us know by emailing rosemary.lowne@pressandjournal.co.uk

