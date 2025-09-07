‘We swapped magnolia walls for colour and character in our new-build home near Portlethen’

Who: Katy Klinck, 37, who works in health and social care, her husband Robert, 38, who works for TMK Klinck in the oil and gas sector, their eight-year-old son Elliot plus Alice the Dalmatian and Dolly the cat.

What: A charming new build, detached house with four bedrooms, a large dining kitchen with a family room, and a living room.

Where: Marywell, which is halfway between Cove and Portlethen.

Here Katy reveals how they gave their new-build home a makeover…

“Previously we were renting in Aberdeen city centre so this was the first home that we purchased together.

We really struggled to find a house at the time and honestly weren’t too sure what we were looking for.

So we arranged several viewings of older houses but they went under offer so quickly that we didn’t even get to the viewings.

Eventually we settled on a new build as a blank canvas and seemed to have more luck being able to go to showhomes.

Robert was working abroad a lot at the time so we could fit in viewings more easily this way.

‘We transformed our new-build property into a wonderful home’

Our home is in Marywell, which is halfway between Cove and Portlethen – just over the border into Aberdeenshire.

It is perfect commuting distance to both Aberdeen and Stonehaven, and is also in a very handy location for getting on to the AWPR.

Our house was built on an excellent plot with no houses behind us, so no one overlooking the garden.

With regards to our house type, it wasn’t one of the showhomes so we really had to use our imagination.

We enjoyed being able to pick out elements like our kitchen to make it more personalised.

At the time, high gloss kitchens were very fashionable but they were not our style.

The sales team were surprised with our choice but I stand by it 11 years later.

We bought our new-build home in early 2014 and moved in September the same year.

Five years later in 2019, we made a small change to the layout of the house by taking half the garage and turning it into a snug off the kitchen to create a nice wee family room.

‘Everything came together quickly’

Our garage conversion is the biggest job we have done in the house.

The local company EB-Architect helped us with the plans, and then my brother kindly came over from the Isle of Lewis to do the joinery on a workman’s holiday.

We also used E&M Electrical Services and A Barrowman heating services for the job too.

Everything came together really quickly, and the actual building works only took about three or four days.

We’ve also done some work in the family bathroom, mainly just tiling but we also put in an over-the-bath shower too.

It was tricky finding a tiler confident enough to do the job as the tiles were a bit like a jigsaw.

They have been in place now for about six or seven years though and still look great.

‘I love a maximalist approach to decorating’

Outside, we put a shed in the back garden to help with a little more storage.

In terms of the interiors, we mainly just needed to get rid of all the magnolia walls.

We both really love colour and a bit of character in a house.

I love a more maximalist approach to decorating, and don’t mind a little bit of clashing colours and patterns.

But knowing that we planned to put the house on the market, we have tried to tone that down a little bit while still having a home we love living in.

‘We bought our furniture second-hand and upcycled it’

Although neither of us are particularly into current fashion trends, colour drenching and coloured ceilings are definitely on our to-do list when we decorate next.

In Elliot’s bedroom, we have painted the ceiling to match the walls, but we weren’t quite brave enough do the woodwork too.

He is Harry Potter obsessed so we were aiming for a cosy, Slytherin-inspired room for him.

A lot of our furniture has been bought second-hand and upcycled, as I really enjoy a wee project.

Our kitchen table for example was about £50 on Facebook Marketplace, and it was interesting getting it home on the roof of Robert’s car.

‘TikTok inspired our new build makeover’

I follow a lot of upcycling pages on TikTok and Instagram so I’m always getting new ideas.

My latest purchase has been a vintage cabinet but it’s too pretty to upcycle, so will be remaining as it is.

Although we both love older furniture with a bit of character, we also do have our fair share of Ikea too.

Our PAX wardrobe in the master bedroom has been an excellent addition as the amount of storage it has given us is amazing.

We chose navy doors to add something a little different.

Our three sofas are actually from Oak Furnitureland.

It’s probably not the first place you would think to look for a sofa but after a day of sitting on just about every sofa in every sofa shop, we went in there just to look at something different and that is when we found the purple ones.

‘Our challenge was having lots of ideas but no time’

They are so comfy so we knew where to go when we did the snug renovation.

One of my favourite items is our small Harris Tweed side table.

It was made by a small business called Mini Cottage Creations.

Coming from the Western Isles, I do love to have a bit of my home in my home.

On reflection, our greatest challenge during our renovation was having lots of ideas of what we could have done next but not having the time to do it.

Also knowing that we planned to sell meant we held back a bit in the last year or so with the decorating.

‘We embraced our new-build project’

We had looked at extending into our garden by adding a sunroom or conservatory, however for our budget at the time, the garage conversion was better.

By just doing half our garage, it means we haven’t lost too much storage space, and we haven’t lost any garden space either which is a win-win.

It’s such a nice wee space as you can sit there and no one knows you are home.

My favourite part of my home is the kitchen and snug.

I really do love the tiles on the kitchen floor.

As soon as I saw them, I knew that they were the ones.

‘We love our new-build glow-up’

Although very patterned, the grey and white colours allow for any colour for the walls.

We currently have a gorgeous sage green colour.

The tiles from both the kitchen and bathroom were from Walls and Floors.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed by choice on that website but both sets of tiles just really stood out for me.

My advice to anyone else undertaking a renovation project would be to pick what you love rather than going with fashion trends.”

16 Bothiebrigs Drive, Nigg, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £265,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Have you recently renovated your property? Let us know by emailing rosemary.lowne@pressandjournal.co.uk

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

‘Traumatic’ renovation led to homely bliss for Les and Anne in £690k Cults home