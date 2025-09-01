For sale: Stunning Royal Deeside granite farmhouse listed at £695k

Tucked away in the heart of Royal Deeside, Easter Hillocks is a striking five-bedroom steading.

The home blends historic charm with modern luxury, centred around its traditional granite U-shaped courtyard steading, and has an offers over £695,000 asking price.

It is just a mile from the village of Tarland and four miles from Aboyne.

Dating back to the early 1800s, Easter Hillocks was renovated in 1997, with the detached property offering five bedrooms and four public rooms.

Set within nearly an acre of mature gardens with stunning views, the steading includes a south-facing courtyard garden and a double garage.

So just what does Easter Hillocks offer inside?

The open porch is framed by rustic tree trunk pillars and a hardwood front door, and leads into a welcoming and bright vestibule.

The entrance hall leads into a generous dining room, offering plenty of space for standalone furniture.

A farmhouse-style door then opens into a stunning open kitchen, complete with a dining area and family room, forming the central wing of the house.

The kitchen has windows on two sides and features Shaker-style Poggenpohl cabinets with granite and solid oak worktops.

There’s an impressive range and the family room has a stove.

The lower floor hallway leads to two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Located at the gable end of the east wing, the main bedroom includes two fitted walk-in wardrobes.

The room is bright with windows on three sides and has a tall arched window at the gable end.

Positioned between the two ground floor bedrooms is a luxurious five-piece bathroom.

The suite has a sunken bath, walk-in shower with body jets, washbasin, bidet, heated towel rail, shuttered window and a wall-mounted charger.

Upper floor offers three bright and spacious bedrooms

The upper floor of the east wing reveals a hallway with an easily accessed storage area.

This level also offers three generously sized double bedrooms.

Two bedrooms open onto Juliette balconies with views over the courtyard garden, and the third currently serves as a home office.

The house also has impressive grounds and a woodland path

The property continues with a garden courtyard is perfect for outdoor seating.

A wooden gate leads to a stone parking area for multiple cars.

Beyond the garden, a pergola-lined path leads to woodland, offering privacy and shelter beyond the main lawn.

Situated around 1 mile from Tarland, Easter Hillocks enjoys a vibrant community with events held throughout the year.