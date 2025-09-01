For sale: Stunning Royal Deeside granite farmhouse listed at £695k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Stunning Royal Deeside granite farmhouse listed at £695k

Easter Hillocks is named one of the 'finest' examples of a traditional granite U-shaped courtyard steading.

By Regan Parsons
Outside view of U-shaped Royal Deeside house
This stunning farmhouse is now on the market at £695k. This view shows off the feature windows and courtyard garden. Image: ASPC

Tucked away in the heart of Royal Deeside, Easter Hillocks is a striking five-bedroom steading.

The home blends historic charm with modern luxury, centred around its traditional granite U-shaped courtyard steading, and has an offers over £695,000 asking price.

It is just a mile from the village of Tarland and four miles from Aboyne.

Dating back to the early 1800s, Easter Hillocks was renovated in 1997, with the detached property offering five bedrooms and four public rooms.

Set within nearly an acre of mature gardens with stunning views, the steading includes a south-facing courtyard garden and a double garage.

So just what does Easter Hillocks offer inside?

The open porch is framed by rustic tree trunk pillars and a hardwood front door, and leads into a welcoming and bright vestibule.

The Vestibule. It's light and bright, with light wood stairs leading to the upper floor. There is an impressive tiled floor in cream.
A spacious vestibule welcomes you inside the property. Image: ASPC
Inside view of the main entrance. You can already see the scale of the property and some of the features, including beams.
Inside view of the main entrance. Image: ASPC

The entrance hall leads into a generous dining room, offering plenty of space for standalone furniture.

The dining room has a beamed ceiling and space for a sizeable dining table.
The dining room. Picture: ASPC

A farmhouse-style door then opens into a stunning open kitchen, complete with a dining area and family room, forming the central wing of the house.

The open kitchen with dining area has a curved stone lintel over a large black range. The units and walls are in an off-white and there is space for a table and chairs and additional seating.
The open kitchen with dining area. Image: ASPC
The family area, with kitchen to the rear. It's bright, with light wood beams and furniture. The family space has a sofa and two armchairs, together with a stove.
The family area. Picture: ASPC

The kitchen has windows on two sides and features Shaker-style Poggenpohl cabinets with granite and solid oak worktops.

There’s an impressive range and the family room has a stove.

The lower floor hallway leads to two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

This bedroom situated on the lower floor has a huge feature window offering a stunning view out to the grounds and surrounding countryside. It's spacious and has space for two large purple armchairs.
The bedroom situated on the lower floor. Image: ASPC

Located at the gable end of the east wing, the main bedroom includes two fitted walk-in wardrobes.

The room is bright with windows on three sides and has a tall arched window at the gable end.

Positioned between the two ground floor bedrooms is a luxurious five-piece bathroom.

The five-piece bathroom. Steps lead to a sunken bath.
The five-piece bathroom. Picture: ASPC

The suite has a sunken bath, walk-in shower with body jets, washbasin, bidet, heated towel rail, shuttered window and a wall-mounted charger.

Upper floor offers three bright and spacious bedrooms

The upper floor of the east wing reveals a hallway with an easily accessed storage area.

This level also offers three generously sized double bedrooms.

The first upstairs bedroom has space for a double bed and dressing table.
The first upstairs bedroom. Image: ASPC

Two bedrooms open onto Juliette balconies with views over the courtyard garden, and the third currently serves as a home office.

The second upstairs bedroom is bright and has space for storage.
The second upstairs bedroom. Picture: ASPC
The third upstairs bedroom
The third upstairs bedroom. Image: ASPC
The office room.
The office room. Picture: ASPC

The house also has impressive grounds and a woodland path

The property continues with a garden courtyard is perfect for outdoor seating.

The garden courtyard.
The garden courtyard. Image: ASPC

A wooden gate leads to a stone parking area for multiple cars.

The parking area, with log pillars at the door, painted black. The home has impressive stonework.
The parking area – and the home’s impressive exterior. Picture: ASPC

Beyond the garden, a pergola-lined path leads to woodland, offering privacy and shelter beyond the main lawn.

The woodland path sweeps through the grounds and off into the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.
The woodland path. Image: ASPC

Situated around 1 mile from Tarland, Easter Hillocks enjoys a vibrant community with events held throughout the year.

Conversation