Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

An iconic island residence: Kinloch Castle on Isle of Rum could be yours for £750,000

The 20-bedroom Edwardian landmark of Kinloch Castle offers a rare restoration and redevelopment opportunity.

By Louise Glen
The impressive exterior of Kinloch Castle
Kinloch Castle has been put up for sale Image: Savills.

The historic Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum is for sale, with hopes a new custodian will restore one of Scotland’s most iconic island residences to its former glory.

NatureScot, working with estate agents Savills, has listed the red sandstone Edwardian castle for offers over £750,000.

The castle interior is filled with original features, including a rare orchestrion. Artwork, statues, antiques and taxidermy line the rooms.
Edwardian interiors and rare orchestrion are among the treasures. Image: Savills.

The 20-bedroom, Category A-listed property comes with around 18 acres of grounds, including formal terraces, woodland walks and a walled garden with redevelopment potential.

Rare chance to revive an Edwardian gem on the Isle of Rum

Built in the late 19th century by the wealthy Bullough family, Kinloch Castle is famed for its elaborate interiors.

They include a ballroom, billiard room and library.

And there is a rare mechanical orchestrion – a music-playing machine that’s designed to sound like an orchestra or band.

It is one of only three ever made.

This room boasts silk wallpaper, multiple fireplaces and impressive wall and ceiling designs.
What a place to put on a cocktail party! Image: Savills

The castle still houses many of its original contents, from silk wall hangings and Japanese lacquer cabinets to a 1900 Steinway piano.

But while partially restored in recent decades, the castle does still require significant refurbishment.

Savills describes the sale as “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to breathe new life into an extraordinary island landmark.

Community support for redevelopment

A Scottish Government-backed study published earlier this year found that most of Rum’s 40-strong population support the sale and redevelopment of the castle.

Islanders believe the move could bring economic and cultural benefits to the community, provided any new owner commits to sustainability and local engagement.

An impressive wooden fireplace is one of the key features of this room.
Kinloch Castles offers an opportunity to put on your own version of Downton Abbey.. Image: Savills

Chris Donald of NatureScot said: “Islanders made it clear that the most important aspect of any sale is a long-term commitment to contribute to the community and nature on the island.

“For the right buyer, this is a rare opportunity to be part of Scotland’s heritage by restoring an iconic building and grounds which are of historical and cultural importance.”

Kinloch Castle: history and character

The castle is approached by a tree-lined avenue from Kinloch Pier and commands views across Loch Scresort, with the Rum Cuillin rising behind.

Its grand hall, adorned with stained glass and wood panelling, was once the centrepiece of lavish Edwardian parties.

And Lady Monica’s suite still echoes the opulence of the Bullough era.

One of the turrets on Kinloch Castle. There are stunning coastal views from the roof.
A turret on the roof of Kinloch Castle. Image: Savills

The walled garden, Japanese garden and terraces remain intact, though much in need of restoration.

Accessible yet remote

The Isle of Rum is reached by CalMac ferry from Mallaig, with a 90-minute crossing delivering visitors to the car-free island.

Rum is a National Nature Reserve, home to red deer, golden eagles and a globally important population of Manx shearwaters.

The grandly proportioned dining room, with impressive wood panels.
The dining room enjoys grand views. Image: Savills.

Its community-owned village and dynamic residents are seen as vital partners in Kinloch Castle’s next chapter.

Savills agent Diane Fleming, who is handling the sale, said: “Kinloch Castle is more than a property – it is a piece of living history.”

An aerial image of Kinloch Castle showing its impressive coastal setting.
An aerial view of the castle in its impressive coastal setting. Image: Savills.

