‘We’ll miss everything about our beautiful Banchory Devenick home’

Soak up the peace and serenity of the countryside while remaining a stone’s throw away from Aberdeen in this charming Banchory Devenick home.

Originally built in 1989 on the site of an old mill, every inch of this property is brimming with character and has been a happy home for Donald Alick, his wife Kirsty MacKay and their family.

“It was the location that first attracted us to the property as it was a few minutes to the local primary school and 10 minutes from work,” says Kirsty.

“We wanted to live in the countryside but without the long commute.

“Also, the large, enclosed garden, down a private track, was just perfect for children.

“Inside, the property was spacious and every window made the most of the most spectacular views.”

‘It’s time to move from our amazing Banchory Devenick home’

But after 21 wonderful years, the couple have reluctantly decided to put their dream home on the market.

“We are moving because we are both from the West Coast and have always planned to return there at this stage in our lives,” explains Kirsty.

“Our daughter is now working in Glasgow and our son is starting at university this September so we feel that this is the right time for us to move.”

‘It’s a great house for families’

Reflecting on their two decades in the house, the couple say it really has everything from an amazing location and a scenic garden to heaps of space and stylish interiors.

“The house is in very good condition and the location is great with fantastic views,” says Kirsty.

“But it’s not at all isolated and is close to town and local amenities.

“The house itself has a lovely, open feel with many rooms which can be adapted to various uses.

“It’s a great house for families as well as those working from home or for people who need projects rooms.”

‘We’ve put a modern touch on our Banchory Devenick home’

Over the years, the couple have worked hard to create a stylish family home.

“Initially, we modernised the property, installing a new kitchen, new oak doors throughout, new carpets and decor,” says Kirsty.

“In 2007, we installed a loft conversion which added two bedrooms, a bathroom and a large multifunctional room.

“During this time, we also modernised the downstairs bathrooms and added underfloor heating and new wooden flooring to the sun lounge before installing new windows and a new oil boiler in 2017.”

‘We love to relax in the sunroom’

It’s easy to see why Kirsty and Donald instantly fell in love with their property as it enjoys breathtaking views across the countryside towards the city and the North Sea.

And the good vibes continue inside where an attractive entrance hallway with a walk-in cupboard and cloakroom opens up the home.

Designed for modern family life, the beautiful main living room is the perfect place to snuggle up on the sofa for a movie night.

From here, double doors lead through to an elegant formal dining room and a sunroom.

“The sun lounge is one of our favourite rooms as it has sweeping views out across the city to the sea and up the coast to Peterhead,” says Kirsty.

“And the doors open out on to a patio which is perfect to watch the sun going down in the evening.”

‘Our Banchory Devenick home is filled with happy memories’

Meanwhile, keen cooks will be in their element in the fantastic dining kitchen.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room, three double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom with spa bath and shower.

Upstairs, there are a further two spacious double bedrooms, a bathroom and a sixth bedroom which could be used as a home office, a hobby room or a children’s playroom.

Kirsty says the sixth bedroom/flexible space has been perfect for their family.

“The multipurpose space upstairs has served as a great playroom and sleepover space when the children were small,” says Kirsty.

“As they got older, it has worked as a great study space, project room and TV room.”

‘We’ll miss our long summer barbecues’

Outside, the expansive garden grounds are a breath of fresh air with grass lawns, traditional stone dyke walls and a sheltered patio area which is perfect for barbecues.

In addition, there is also an integral garage, a timber garden shed and a private driveway.

Although sad to say goodbye to their wonderful home, Kirsty and Donald will leave with so many special memories.

“We have special memories of walking from the house, along the track, on a clear evening to watch fireworks across the city on bonfire night,” says Kirsty.

“Christmases were special, looking out at the countryside and the city lights twinkling in the background.

“Celebrating New Year with friends was also amazing as we would open the large doors between the dining room and sun lounge.

“We will also remember all the long summer barbecues we enjoyed on the patio.”

Mill Of Cranhill, Banchory Devenick, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £575,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

