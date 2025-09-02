Awarding-winning Nordic-inspired house in Highlands hits the market for £1.1m

An award-winning Highland home inspired by Nordic house-building has been put up for sale.

Culorrin is situated just outside Muir of Ord in the Highlands and is a unique and distinctive property.

It stands out from the landscape due to its burnished red timber wood facade.

The current owners purchased the bare land more than twenty years ago with the aim of designing a house.

It was to blend rural/traditional features with contemporary elements inspired by Nordic house-building.

The unique design has garnered several awards including the Scottish Design Awards Northern Exposure Prize 2004/5 and the Saltire Award for Housing 2004/5.

Culorrin has been listed with Galbraith for £1.1 million.

Entering the property, you have a laundry room to the right, and a cloakroom to the left.

Further in, to the right is an office space, and an open hallway, which leads into the magnificent open-plan sitting/dining/kitchen area.

The barrel-vaulted ceiling with circular skylights allows for the space to be flooded with natural light.

The kitchen features muted grey cabinets with modern appliances and a central island with informal seating.

Close by is the dining area which has a large picture window which overlooks the gardens.

Incredible modern and open-plan house in the tranquil Highlands

The sitting area has a red feature wall with bookshelves either side.

At the end of the space is the garden room which has large windows and French doors outside.

Down the hallway, to the left is a shower room and pantry, as well as three double bedrooms – one with an en suite and two sharing one bathroom.

In addition there is a sunroom/playroom.

There is also the master bedroom suite, which has a separate dressing area and en suite with bathtub.

Outside, there is a garage, which matches the look of the house, with an upstairs games room/studio.

The grounds are an extensive 12.6 acres with a network of single-track roads passing through farmland.

A bridge and small drawbridge across the Aultgowrie Burn form part of a circular riverside walk within the grounds.

There are also waymarked walks directly from the house including the River Orrin Falls walk and nearby is the recently restored Fairburn Tower.