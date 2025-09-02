Awarding-winning Nordic-inspired house in Highlands hits the market for £1.1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Awarding-winning Nordic-inspired house in Highlands hits the market for £1.1m

Culorrin received the Saltire Award for Housing in 2005.

By Ross Hempseed
A view of Culorrie which shows its striking design.
Culorrie was inspired by Nordic houses. Image: Galbraith.

An award-winning Highland home inspired by Nordic house-building has been put up for sale.

Culorrin is situated just outside Muir of Ord in the Highlands and is a unique and distinctive property.

It stands out from the landscape due to its burnished red timber wood facade.

The current owners purchased the bare land more than twenty years ago with the aim of designing a house.

It was to blend rural/traditional features with contemporary elements inspired by Nordic house-building.

A view of Culorrin from above.
A view of Culorrin from above. Image: Galbraith.

The unique design has garnered several awards including the Scottish Design Awards Northern Exposure Prize 2004/5 and the Saltire Award for Housing 2004/5.

Culorrin has been listed with Galbraith for £1.1 million.

The spacious and bright hallway in the house.
The spacious and bright hallway. Image: Galbraith.

Entering the property, you have a laundry room to the right, and a cloakroom to the left.

Further in, to the right is an office space, and an open hallway, which leads into the magnificent open-plan sitting/dining/kitchen area.

The open-plan living/kitchen/dining space with red feature wall and bookshelves in the living space, wooden floors, and dining table in front of a feature window.
The open-plan living/kitchen/dining space. Image: Galbraith.

The barrel-vaulted ceiling with circular skylights allows for the space to be flooded with natural light.

The kitchen and dining area.
The kitchen and dining area. Image: Galbraith.

The kitchen features muted grey cabinets with modern appliances and a central island with informal seating.

Close by is the dining area which has a large picture window which overlooks the gardens.

Incredible modern and open-plan house in the tranquil Highlands

The sitting area has a red feature wall with bookshelves either side.

At the end of the space is the garden room which has large windows and French doors outside.

The sitting area with red feature wall and bookcases.
The sitting area. Image: Galbraith.
The garden room with lovely outlook over the garden.
The garden room. Image: Galbraith.

Down the hallway, to the left is a shower room and pantry, as well as three double bedrooms – one with an en suite and two sharing one bathroom.

In addition there is a sunroom/playroom.

The master bedroom with view of the garden.
The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
The master en suite bathroom.
The master en suite. Image: Galbraith.

There is also the master bedroom suite, which has a separate dressing area and en suite with bathtub.

Outside, there is a garage, which matches the look of the house, with an upstairs games room/studio.

A view of the garden.
Outside the property. Image: Galbraith.

The grounds are an extensive 12.6 acres with a network of single-track roads passing through farmland.

A bridge and small drawbridge across the Aultgowrie Burn form part of a circular riverside walk within the grounds.

The drawbridge over Aultgowrie Burn.
The drawbridge over Aultgowrie Burn. Image: Galbraith.

There are also waymarked walks directly from the house including the River Orrin Falls walk and nearby is the recently restored Fairburn Tower.

