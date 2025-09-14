£325,000 Donbank House is an escape to the country… in the Granite City

Who: Retired couple Gwen and Alan Paxton, both in their 70s.

What: One half of Donbank House, an historic granite property overlooking the river, dating back almost 200 years.

Where: Located on the north bank of the river Don midway between the Bridge of Don and Brig O’ Balgownie within Old Aberdeen’s conservation area.

Gwen shares the story of finding and falling in love with their stunning Donbank House – an escape to the country, in the city…

‘Don views from all three floors, sold us immediately’

“We were already fond of Old Aberdeen’s beautiful conservation areas, especially the lovely Cottown of Balgownie, near the Brig o’ Balgownie, by the river.

“We’d never seen anything that would meet our family’s needs there, so when Donbank House became available in 1982, we came for a visit.

“Our first impression was how much open space there was around the house and the distinctly “countryside” feel despite being so close to the city centre.

“It did require a complete renovation but we immediately appreciated how generous the interior spaces were, the character of the building and the amazing views over the Don, from all three floors.

“We especially fell in love with the view through the double sash windows in the living room to the garden and the tree canopy along the side of the Don in the distance – still one of the best features of the house.

‘It’s like an escape to the country, in the city’

“We knew it would take time to turn Donbank into our family home. We tackled it a room at a time, doing much of the work ourselves.

“We’re really going to miss it, but we are hoping another family fall in love with the place the way we did.

“Our home is the westmost half of the house – which would have at one time had grounds stretching to the Old Mill House, also on Balgownie Road. We’ve still got a wonderful, mature garden surrounding the property.

“When we are outside in our summer house, or potting shed, it’s easy to forget we’re so close to the city. We love how private it feels… it’s our own haven.

Our granddaughter particularly loves the pond by our fruit trees. At this time of year, there are lots of little frogs jumping around.

Cascading light in the kitchen creates the perfect living-dining space

“The house itself was built around two centuries ago and is on three levels.

“Through a veranda with tree trunk columns – similar to the old style of houses you see in the countryside – there’s a shared entrance way, leading into both sides of the house.

“On the ground floor we have our living room, dining kitchen and a toilet.

“Up one floor, we have three double bedrooms, and on the top floor, our master bedroom and family bathroom.

“The only structural change we have made is an extension to the kitchen 12 years ago.

“That was our biggest change, requiring the granite wall at the rear of the house to be removed and replaced with steel joists to support the wall above.

This allowed the kitchen to be extended to include an area which had previously been an uninteresting rear yard. All the months of living upstairs using a makeshift kitchen were worth it.

“We now have a great dining kitchen with a glass roof to the back which causes light to cascade in.

‘Farrow and Ball paint helped bring character of house to life’

“When we got the keys, there had been very little work done.

“There was a fireplace in the living room, and as we discovered later, the smell of smoke leaked into one of the upper rooms. The rest of the house was heated with electric panel heaters.

“I remember there was a very large cast iron bath which was impossible to fill before the hot water ran out, and the whole staircase had been papered with woodchip paper – a particular peeve!

“Keeping the true character of the house alive was important to us.

“One of the rooms had the original door surrounds and skirting, so as we renovated we had these replicated. We also opened up the staircase, switching from ‘half walls’ to open spindles, which opened up the entire space.

“We replaced missing picture rails in the very high middle-floor rooms and though we originally redecorated most of the rooms with wallpaper – we were Laura Ashley fans for some time – we’ve since moved to having painted walls only.

“Now all our skirtings, door surrounds and window frames, are painted in the same Farrow and Ball Estate White Tie eggshell. We love Farrow and Ball!

‘This is the best Donbank House has ever looked’

“Each room has a different wall colour. The rear bedroom, facing north, is painted with F&B Dorset Cream giving it a sunny feel, whereas one of the south-facing bedrooms is painted with Bone China Blue by Little Green paints, giving it a restful feel.

“We have a mix of modern furniture, from John Lewis and Annie Mo’s, alongside antiques and items from our time living in China.

“We’ve lived in the house for 43 years, so there’s been several changes of style over that period. However, we feel the look of the place now is the best it has ever been.

“One thing we really love is the lower, cosier ceilings downstairs. These are in what were likely the old kitchens of the grand house, with the much higher ceilings upstairs.

“We hope our next home will be nearby as we love this location. Not many people can say they are close to the Cottown and picturesque Brig O’ Balgownie, with easy walks to Seaton Park and Old Aberdeen. And be beside the Don estuary and North beach, all with a bus every 10 minutes to the town centre.”

Donbank House, 19 Balgownie Road, is on the market for offers over £325,00.

To arrange a viewing contact, Mackinnons Solicitors on 01224 632 464 or visit the listing on ASPC website.

If you liked this, check out: Our dream £650k Stonehaven house was a home from Canadian home.