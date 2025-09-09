‘We fell in love with a Deeside showhome and bought it on the spot’

Imagine waking up to stunning countryside views and the majestic sight of deer grazing outside.

That dream could become a reality at 13 Dee View, a serene sanctuary located just off South Deeside Road, between the Ardoe House Hotel and Maryculter Bridge.

For nearly five years, the stylish, five-bedroom home at Riverside of Blairs – just a short drive from Aberdeen – has been a serene sanctuary for Ian and Linda Carrol.

“It’s lovely to wake up and see deer grazing,” Linda smiles.

“Our kitchen and family room open straight onto the garden, and the view never gets old.”

‘We’ll miss everything about our fab showhome’

Reluctantly, the retired couple have put their charming home on the market as they prepare for a new chapter in their lives.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’re now looking to move to a home on one level,” says Linda.

“There are so many things we’ll miss but most of all, it’s the tranquillity and the view from our kitchen/family room.

“It’s been a wonderful home.”

‘It was love at first sight’

Reflecting on their time at the plush property, the couple, who have four grown-up children and four grandchildren, say it was love at first sight.

“We moved in back in October 2020, shortly after relocating from Houston, Texas,” explains Linda.

“We’d been living in the US for ten years.

“When we visited the Muir Homes Riverside of Blairs development, we fell in love with the showhome and bought it on the spot.”

‘Our showhome enjoys the best of both worlds’

So what first attracted the couple to the home?

“We were drawn to the property’s standout features, including the turret-style architecture and the charming stone dyke that frames the front garden,” says Linda.

“The house gave us the surreal feeling of living in the countryside while still being close to the city and Royal Deeside.

“The layout inside even reminded us of American-style homes, which made it feel instantly familiar and comfortable.”

A home brimming with special memories…

First impressions are excellent, as entry is via a striking turret which opens into a large hallway.

From here, there is a spacious and stylish open-plan kitchen/dining and family area as well as patio doors to the garden.

The couple say it has been the perfect home to entertain family and friends.

“We’ve had many memorable family gatherings throughout the years,” says Linda.

“Birthdays, Christmases, and sunny-day barbecues—when all four of our children, their partners, and our four grandchildren come together.

“The layout of the house makes it ideal for hosting both large and small get-togethers.”

There’s a bar area within the turret

Also on the ground floor is a formal dining room which could easily be turned into a fifth bedroom or a lounge as well as a large downstairs toilet, and utility room with access into a double garage which could be used as an office, gym or games room.

Upstairs, there is a bright drawing room with its own bar area located within the turret.

Also on this floor are four double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

The master and the guest bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms plus there is a large family bathroom.

‘Plenty of space for our daughter and her family’

Over the years, the couple say that the property has offered a great deal of flexibility especially when their eldest daughter, her husband and their two children returned from Oman and stayed with them for over a year.

“They each had their own bedrooms and bathroom upstairs and used the main lounge, while we had plenty of space downstairs,” says Linda.

“It worked beautifully and allowed everyone privacy and comfort.”

‘The decking is perfect for summer barbecues’

In addition to the house’s clever layout, Ian and Linda also invested in upgrading the back garden to suit their lifestyle.

“We wanted a sociable, low-maintenance outdoor space where we could enjoy the sunshine and where the grandchildren could play safely,” says Ian.

Working with Thistle Home Improvements, the couple transformed the south facing walled garden into a sunny retreat complete with astroturf and decking – perfect for family barbecues and summer evenings.

‘It’s a peaceful, happy home’

So, what kind of buyer would this home suit next?

“Honestly, it’s such a flexible layout, it could suit just about anyone,” Ian says.

“Families, couples, even multi-generational households.

“It’s a peaceful, happy home with a lot to offer.”

13 Dee View, South Deeside Road, Riverside of Blairs, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £585,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie and Co on 01224 645085 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

