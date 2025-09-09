‘We fell in love with a Deeside showhome and bought it on the spot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We fell in love with a Deeside showhome and bought it on the spot’

It's with a heavy heart that Ian and Linda Carrol put their stunning Riverside of Blairs home on the market. Here is the story behind their wonderful turret-style home.

With its very own turret, 13 Dee View has a fairytale feel to it.
With its very own turret, 13 Dee View has a fairytale feel to it. Image: Laurie and Co
By Rosemary Lowne

Imagine waking up to stunning countryside views and the majestic sight of deer grazing outside.

That dream could become a reality at 13 Dee View, a serene sanctuary located just off South Deeside Road, between the Ardoe House Hotel and Maryculter Bridge.

For nearly five years, the stylish, five-bedroom home at Riverside of Blairs – just a short drive from Aberdeen – has been a serene sanctuary for Ian and Linda Carrol.

“It’s lovely to wake up and see deer grazing,” Linda smiles.

“Our kitchen and family room open straight onto the garden, and the view never gets old.”

Ian and Linda Carrol with the countryside behind them.
Ian and Linda Carrol have enjoyed every minute at their stunning new-build home at Riverside of Blairs. Image: Linda Carrol.

‘We’ll miss everything about our fab showhome’

Reluctantly, the retired couple have put their charming home on the market as they prepare for a new chapter in their lives.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’re now looking to move to a home on one level,” says Linda.

“There are so many things we’ll miss but most of all, it’s the tranquillity and the view from our kitchen/family room.

“It’s been a wonderful home.”

A large living space with table and chairs, sofa and television on wall.
Every inch of 13 Dee View is brimming with style. Image: Laurie and Co

‘It was love at first sight’

Reflecting on their time at the plush property, the couple, who have four grown-up children and four grandchildren, say it was love at first sight.

“We moved in back in October 2020, shortly after relocating from Houston, Texas,” explains Linda.

“We’d been living in the US for ten years.

“When we visited the Muir Homes Riverside of Blairs development, we fell in love with the showhome and bought it on the spot.”

A glossy white kitchen with stools at kitchen island.
Cooking has never been so glamorous in this sleek kitchen. Image: Laurie and Co

‘Our showhome enjoys the best of both worlds’

So what first attracted the couple to the home?

“We were drawn to the property’s standout features, including the turret-style architecture and the charming stone dyke that frames the front garden,” says Linda.

“The house gave us the surreal feeling of living in the countryside while still being close to the city and Royal Deeside.

“The layout inside even reminded us of American-style homes, which made it feel instantly familiar and comfortable.”

A dining table surrounded by chairs in a room with tartan accents.
Whether it’s a Sunday roast dinner or a candlelit meal for two, this beautiful dining room is the perfect place to dine in. Image: Laurie and Co.

A home brimming with special memories…

First impressions are excellent, as entry is via a striking turret which opens into a large hallway.

From here, there is a spacious and stylish open-plan kitchen/dining and family area as well as patio doors to the garden.

The couple say it has been the perfect home to entertain family and friends.

“We’ve had many memorable family gatherings throughout the years,” says Linda.

“Birthdays, Christmases, and sunny-day barbecues—when all four of our children, their partners, and our four grandchildren come together.

“The layout of the house makes it ideal for hosting both large and small get-togethers.”

A living space with sofas and a large, ornate coffee table.
Entertaining family and friends is an elegant affair in this attractive lounge area. Image: Laurie and Co.

There’s a bar area within the turret

Also on the ground floor is a formal dining room which could easily be turned into a fifth bedroom or a lounge as well as a large downstairs toilet, and utility room with access into a double garage which could be used as an office, gym or games room.

Upstairs, there is a bright drawing room with its own bar area located within the turret.

Also on this floor are four double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

The master and the guest bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms plus there is a large family bathroom.

A bedroom with white walls and plush furnishing.
Sweet dreams are guaranteed in this cosy bedroom. Image: Laurie and Co.

‘Plenty of space for our daughter and her family’

Over the years, the couple say that the property has offered a great deal of flexibility especially when their eldest daughter, her husband and their two children returned from Oman and stayed with them for over a year.

“They each had their own bedrooms and bathroom upstairs and used the main lounge, while we had plenty of space downstairs,” says Linda.

“It worked beautifully and allowed everyone privacy and comfort.”

A view from room to the garden outside through large windows.
Enjoy your morning coffee while taking in views of the garden. Image: Laurie and Co.

‘The decking is perfect for summer barbecues’

In addition to the house’s clever layout, Ian and Linda also invested in upgrading the back garden to suit their lifestyle.

“We wanted a sociable, low-maintenance outdoor space where we could enjoy the sunshine and where the grandchildren could play safely,” says Ian.

Working with Thistle Home Improvements, the couple transformed the south facing walled garden into a sunny retreat complete with astroturf and decking – perfect for family barbecues and summer evenings.

An image of the back garden, showing decking area with tables and chairs.
The superb garden and decked area is perfect for summer barbecues. Image: Laurie and Co.

‘It’s a peaceful, happy home’

So, what kind of buyer would this home suit next?

“Honestly, it’s such a flexible layout, it could suit just about anyone,” Ian says.

“Families, couples, even multi-generational households.

“It’s a peaceful, happy home with a lot to offer.”

An exterior shot of the home, including turret, in the snow.
Linda says that her grandchildren affectionately called their home ‘Nana and Grandad’s snow castle’. Image: Linda Carrol

13 Dee View, South Deeside Road, Riverside of Blairs, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £585,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie and Co on 01224 645085 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

