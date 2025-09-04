Former Victoria Road school in Aberdeen goes up for auction, with bids to start at £315,000

A former Aberdeen primary school is heading to auction, after a community-led plan to turn it into affordable housing was scrapped.

The old Victoria Road School in Torry has stood empty since 2008 and has fallen into a state of serious disrepair.

The site was previously set for redevelopment after Grampian Housing Association and the Torry Development Trust took over the former school in 2019.

They aimed to deliver 55 affordable flats, a nursery and a community space for local residents.

However, plans were scrapped in 2024 after grant funding, allocated by the council, was slashed significantly and as the likely project costs continued to spiral.

Now, the derelict building will go up for online auction, with bidding on the 1.97 acre site set to take place on September 11, from 10am to 3pm.

Bidding is to start at £315,000, with developers expected to compete for a chance to transform the site.

Planning permission remains in place for the flats, nursery, community space and a car park and grounds.

However, years of abandonment have taken a toll on the granite building, with a string of vandalism incidents and a fire that caused parts of the roof to fall in.

Due to health and safety risks, no internal inspections of the building have been carried out ahead of the auction.

And as a result of the disrepair, the building will require a full demolition or major refurbishment.

The bidding for Victoria Road School will take place through Future Property Auctions.

