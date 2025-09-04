Former Victoria Road school in Aberdeen goes up for auction, with bids to start at £315,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Former Victoria Road school in Aberdeen goes up for auction, with bids to start at £315,000

The old Torry primary school site is to go under the hammer after the failure of a community bid. It has planning permission for fifty flats.

By Abbie Duncan
The exterior of Victoria Road School. Windows are boarded-up and the site is surrounded by security fencing.
The former primary school in Torry is going up for auction. Image: Future Property Auctions

A former Aberdeen primary school is heading to auction, after a community-led plan to turn it into affordable housing was scrapped.

The old Victoria Road School in Torry has stood empty since 2008 and has fallen into a state of serious disrepair.

The site was previously set for redevelopment after Grampian Housing Association and the Torry Development Trust took over the former school in 2019.

They aimed to deliver 55 affordable flats, a nursery and a community space for local residents.

However, plans were scrapped in 2024 after grant funding, allocated by the council, was slashed significantly and as the likely project costs continued to spiral.

Now, the derelict building will go up for online auction, with bidding on the 1.97 acre site set to take place on September 11, from 10am to 3pm.

No internal inspections have been done on the building, due to its severe state of disrepair. Image: Future Property Auctions

Bidding is to start at £315,000, with developers expected to compete for a chance to transform the site.

Planning permission remains in place for the flats, nursery, community space and a car park and grounds.

However, years of abandonment have taken a toll on the granite building, with a string of vandalism incidents and a fire that caused parts of the roof to fall in.

Due to health and safety risks, no internal inspections of the building have been carried out ahead of the auction.

And as a result of the disrepair, the building will require a full demolition or major refurbishment.

The bidding for Victoria Road School will take place through Future Property Auctions.

A map of the 1.97 acre site, which has retained planning permission for flats, a nursery and community space. Image: Future Property Auctions.

