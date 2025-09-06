4 bonny Bridge of Don homes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

4 bonny Bridge of Don homes on the market

We've rounded up four of the best properties on the market in Bridge of Don.

The Mill House flats exterior.
We've rounded up four of the best homes on the market in Bridge of Don. Image: Aberdein Considine
By Rosemary Lowne

From loft-style apartments and modern new builds to coastal gems, there are plenty of fabulous homes on the market in Bridge of Don right now.

So stick the kettle on and join us on a trip through the keyhole…

9 Perwinnes Path

A view of the front of 9 Perwinnes Path.
This property is full of charm and character. Image: Andersonbain

This coastal gem of a property is perfect for first-time buyers and downsizers.

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, this charming two-bedroom end-terraced home boasts open sea views and stylish interiors including a stylish breakfasting kitchen.

Outside, there’s a beautifully landscaped front garden with patio area – perfect for summer barbecues.

A bright bedroom at the Perwinnes Path home.
This vibrant home has so much to offer. Image Andersonbain

Offers over £149,500 with Andersonbain.

Flat 11, Mill House, Grandholm Crescent

The exterior of the Grandholm Crescent home.
It’s impossible not to be impressed by the striking exterior. Image: Aberdein Considine

This exceptional executive loft-style apartment is far from run-of-the-mill.

Brimming with historic charm and contemporary elegance, this plush property has two double bedrooms, an open-plan lounge and kitchen and a spa-like bathroom.

An added bonus is that residents enjoy private parking.

A smart, modern lounge in the Grandholm Crescent home.
Open-plan living at its best. Image: Aberdein Considine

Offers over £165,000 with Aberdein Considine.

63 Jesmond Grange

The exterior of the Jesmond Grange home.
Live your best life in this stunning family home in Bridge of Don. Image: Andersonbain

Immaculate is the perfect word to describe this superb family home.

Set out over two levels, the attractive home has three bedrooms, a modern dining kitchen, a spacious lounge and two bathrooms.

Alfresco dining can also be savoured in the enclosed back garden complete with patio area.

A modern lounge area.
This contemporary home is in walk-in condition. Image: Andersonbain

Offers over £180,000 with Andersonbain.

45 Perwinnes Place

The exterior of the smart modern building at Perwinnes Place.
Start an exciting new chapter in this modern home. Image: Gilson Gray

Sleek and stylish, this ultra contemporary apartment ticks all the right boxes.

Located on the ground floor, this beautiful home opens up with an open plan lounge/kitchen where wonderful views can be enjoyed.

Other key features include a family bathroom and two double bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite.

Outside there are well-maintained communal areas and grounds.

The bright, modern lounge at Perwinnes Place.
Enjoy wonderful views from the sofa in this attractive lounge. Gilson Gray

Offers over £155,000 with Gilson Gray.

If you enjoyed this feature, you may also like:

‘We’ll miss everything about our beautiful Banchory Devenick home’

Conversation