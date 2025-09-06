4 bonny Bridge of Don homes on the market

From loft-style apartments and modern new builds to coastal gems, there are plenty of fabulous homes on the market in Bridge of Don right now.

So stick the kettle on and join us on a trip through the keyhole…

9 Perwinnes Path

This coastal gem of a property is perfect for first-time buyers and downsizers.

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, this charming two-bedroom end-terraced home boasts open sea views and stylish interiors including a stylish breakfasting kitchen.

Outside, there’s a beautifully landscaped front garden with patio area – perfect for summer barbecues.

Offers over £149,500 with Andersonbain.

Flat 11, Mill House, Grandholm Crescent

This exceptional executive loft-style apartment is far from run-of-the-mill.

Brimming with historic charm and contemporary elegance, this plush property has two double bedrooms, an open-plan lounge and kitchen and a spa-like bathroom.

An added bonus is that residents enjoy private parking.

Offers over £165,000 with Aberdein Considine.

63 Jesmond Grange

Immaculate is the perfect word to describe this superb family home.

Set out over two levels, the attractive home has three bedrooms, a modern dining kitchen, a spacious lounge and two bathrooms.

Alfresco dining can also be savoured in the enclosed back garden complete with patio area.

Offers over £180,000 with Andersonbain.

45 Perwinnes Place

Sleek and stylish, this ultra contemporary apartment ticks all the right boxes.

Located on the ground floor, this beautiful home opens up with an open plan lounge/kitchen where wonderful views can be enjoyed.

Other key features include a family bathroom and two double bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite.

Outside there are well-maintained communal areas and grounds.

Offers over £155,000 with Gilson Gray.

