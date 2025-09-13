Miss Hoolie’s iconic Balamory home goes up for sale on Isle of Mull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Miss Hoolie’s iconic Balamory home goes up for sale on Isle of Mull

It comes as the iconic children's programme recently began filming for a brand new series.

By Graham Fleming
The house has been put up for sale. Image: Bell Ingram
Miss Hoolie’s green house from the iconic CBeebies programme Balamory has gone up for sale.

The iconic lodgings located on the Isle of Mull’s West Street has been put on the market for the price of £225,000.

Beul An Atna – Gaelic for Mouth of the Sea – will be familiar to any fans of the show as the home of Miss Hoolie – the programme’s star nursery teacher.

The show was a hit for children all across Scotland when it first aired in 2002, introducing audiences to the iconic title song, which goes: “What’s the story in Balamory, wouldn’t you like to know?”

The kitchen – Image: Bell Ingram
One of the two living rooms – Image: Bell Ingram
The master bedroom – Image: Bell Ingram

Miss Hoolie’s quaint house – painted almost entirely green – became instantly recognisable after its success.

A brand new season of Balamory began filming recently.

Now, the show is set to air for the next generation of children with the iconic house to be put in front of the camera once again.

Bittersweet moment Balamory home up for sale

Beul An Atna has been owned by local man Matthew Spence for nearly four decades.

The house itself is described as “a charming, traditional three-bedroom cottage, located in a much sought after residential area.”

Living room number two – Image: Bell Ingram
the property has been described as “picturesque” – Image: Bell Ingram
The back garden – Image: Bell Ingram

The Balamory home also boasts three bedrooms, two living spaces and a bathroom.

Andrew Fuller, of Oban estate agent Bell Ingram, speaking to the Daily Mail, said: “While it is bittersweet to see it change hands, this sale marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

“This is a property that holds so many happy memories.”

Conversation