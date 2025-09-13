Miss Hoolie’s iconic Balamory home goes up for sale on Isle of Mull

Miss Hoolie’s green house from the iconic CBeebies programme Balamory has gone up for sale.

The iconic lodgings located on the Isle of Mull’s West Street has been put on the market for the price of £225,000.

Beul An Atna – Gaelic for Mouth of the Sea – will be familiar to any fans of the show as the home of Miss Hoolie – the programme’s star nursery teacher.

The show was a hit for children all across Scotland when it first aired in 2002, introducing audiences to the iconic title song, which goes: “What’s the story in Balamory, wouldn’t you like to know?”

Miss Hoolie’s quaint house – painted almost entirely green – became instantly recognisable after its success.

A brand new season of Balamory began filming recently.

Now, the show is set to air for the next generation of children with the iconic house to be put in front of the camera once again.

Bittersweet moment Balamory home up for sale

Beul An Atna has been owned by local man Matthew Spence for nearly four decades.

The house itself is described as “a charming, traditional three-bedroom cottage, located in a much sought after residential area.”

The Balamory home also boasts three bedrooms, two living spaces and a bathroom.

Andrew Fuller, of Oban estate agent Bell Ingram, speaking to the Daily Mail, said: “While it is bittersweet to see it change hands, this sale marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

“This is a property that holds so many happy memories.”