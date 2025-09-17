Georgian townhouse in historic Old Aberdeen hits the market

A grand townhouse in the heart of Old Aberdeen has hit the market and been labelled a “hidden gem”.

Number 8 The Chanonry is located on the historic cobbled streets close to St Machar’s Cathedral and just along from Seaton Park.

The impressive townhouse is bursting with period features which date back more than 200 years.

Despite the home’s selling agent labelling it a “hidden gem”, its kerb appeal is immediately apparent on first approach.

It is listed with Savills for £795,000.

The house is set over four floors with lots of spacious rooms inside.

Entry is via a tiered staircase up to the green front door, which opens on to the entrance hallway.

To the right is the impressive dining kitchen featuring lacquered wood floors and large windows, which allow lots of sunlight to flood in.

Period features throughout the house include high ceilings, moulded plasterwork, classic door architraves, and traditional window shutters.

Within the kitchen, there is a designated lounge near the rear windows, which overlook the back garden.

Opposite, is the sitting room with windows facing both the front and rear gardens.

Grand Georgian townhouse for sale

Heading upstairs to the first floor, there is the master bedroom along with three other bedrooms, a family bathroom and an office.

All rooms benefit from high ceilings and large windows, along with a wrought iron fireplace in the master.

On the second floor there are two additional bedrooms and a toilet.

Heading to the lower floor, there are several unique rooms that call back to its time as an elegant townhouse.

On this floor, there is a second kitchen, used for preparation with an AGA stove.

A boot room/utility room provides direct access to the rear garden.

Also on the lower floor is a lounge, pantry, shower room, another bedroom and a recreation room which can be used in several different ways.

The townhouse is located on a rectangular patch of land with lots of privacy.

The driveway has ample space for parking and is flanked by lawns and mature trees.

To the north of the plot is a trio of charming stone outbuildings which form an enclosed courtyard, offering excellent potential use.

The rear garden is predominantly lawn, bordered by well-established flower beds, borders and mature trees that provide structure and privacy.

Near to Aberdeen University and Bridge of Don, and with quick and easy access to the centre of Aberdeen, 8 The Chanonry offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city living.