Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Deceptively large house in heart of Aberdeen’s West End for sale

55 Carden Place features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two reception rooms despite its small front facade.

By Ross Hempseed
55 Carden Place.
55 Carden Place. Image: Savills.

This house in the West End of Aberdeen may look small from the outside but once inside it’s a different story.

55 Carden Place is located within one of the most desirable and well-connected areas of the city.

The house’s granite front facade can be deceiving, hiding a large and modern home.

It is currently listed with Savills for £495,000.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.

Entry is via the vestibule, you are brought into the hallway which has to the left – the dining room.

This room is clean, with muted colours and arched wall niches for knickknacks and a window out front.

The dining room. Image: Savills.

Across the hall, is the tastefully decorated sitting room, with a sleek-looking fireplace, arched wall niches and a large window, bringing in natural light.

55 Carden Place is in middle of Aberdeen’s West End

Behind the sitting room, is the second/informal lounge, a small, cosy room where family can watch television.

The lounge area. Image: Savills.

The dining kitchen has cream wall cabinets, tiled backsplash and room for a breakfast table.

There is also a shower room off the kitchen as well as side access.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

Heading downstairs to the lower ground floor, there are two bedrooms with a shower room, separate toilet and storage.

On the first floor, there is the master bedroom, with a bay window overlooking the street and a large en suite with a freestanding bathtub.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills.

Across the hall are two large double bedrooms, which share the family bathroom with freestanding bathtub and separate shower.

55 Carden Place has recently undergone a refurbishment, blending period features with modern elements for a livable family home.

One of the upper bedrooms. Image: Savills.
The family bathroom. Image: Savills.

One characterful feature of note is the staircase with its decorative wooden banister paired with wrought iron spindles.

Above the staircase is a skylight which helps flood the space with natural light.

The category B-listed house also has a rear garden, a tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The garden. Image: Savills.

It is bordered by thick granite walls on all sides with a paved terrace, ideal for outdoor dining.

The area is close to several amenities including Union Street, Holburn Street and Albyn Place.

Conversation