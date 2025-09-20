Deceptively large house in heart of Aberdeen’s West End for sale

This house in the West End of Aberdeen may look small from the outside but once inside it’s a different story.

55 Carden Place is located within one of the most desirable and well-connected areas of the city.

The house’s granite front facade can be deceiving, hiding a large and modern home.

It is currently listed with Savills for £495,000.

Entry is via the vestibule, you are brought into the hallway which has to the left – the dining room.

This room is clean, with muted colours and arched wall niches for knickknacks and a window out front.

Across the hall, is the tastefully decorated sitting room, with a sleek-looking fireplace, arched wall niches and a large window, bringing in natural light.

Behind the sitting room, is the second/informal lounge, a small, cosy room where family can watch television.

The dining kitchen has cream wall cabinets, tiled backsplash and room for a breakfast table.

There is also a shower room off the kitchen as well as side access.

Heading downstairs to the lower ground floor, there are two bedrooms with a shower room, separate toilet and storage.

On the first floor, there is the master bedroom, with a bay window overlooking the street and a large en suite with a freestanding bathtub.

Across the hall are two large double bedrooms, which share the family bathroom with freestanding bathtub and separate shower.

55 Carden Place has recently undergone a refurbishment, blending period features with modern elements for a livable family home.

One characterful feature of note is the staircase with its decorative wooden banister paired with wrought iron spindles.

Above the staircase is a skylight which helps flood the space with natural light.

The category B-listed house also has a rear garden, a tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.

It is bordered by thick granite walls on all sides with a paved terrace, ideal for outdoor dining.

The area is close to several amenities including Union Street, Holburn Street and Albyn Place.