Potterton steading conversion that marries character with modern touches goes on market for offers over £390,000

A beautifully converted five-bedroom steading is now on the market in Potterton.

Middleton Farm Steading offers a unique mix of old-fashioned character, space and modern living in a peaceful countryside setting.

It is on the market with an offers over £390,000 asking price.

The house sits just off the B999 exit for Potterton, just a four minute drive from the village and 15 minutes from Aberdeen.

Inside Middleton Farm Steading

The home opens to a welcoming hallway with a wood-burning fire to keep the home warm.

The entryway provides access to all of the main living spaces.

A bright and spacious family room features large windows, striking tile flooring and a second wood-burning stove.

The family room leads into a sunny conservatory with views of the garden and surrounding area.

One of the home’s bedrooms is also located just off the main living room.

At the heart of the home is an open plan kitchen and dining room, fitted with modern bright red appliances.

The rustic kitchen features exposed brick and wooden beams and looks like it is straight out of a country lodge, or a cosy Christmas film.

Beside the kitchen, there is also a second additional living room and dining room, which easily be turned into a second bedroom or home office.

There are an additional three double bedrooms to the rear of the house, including a spacious master suite with patio doors and an en-suite bathroom.

Down the hall, sits an additional family bathroom with modern fittings.

Outside of the home, there are landscaped gardens and a covered back patio.

Middleton Farm Steading also features an outdoor sunroom, for spending time outside and entertaining.

The property also includes a double garage with an electric vehicle charging point and private driveway parking.

Middleton Farm Steading West is currently available through ASPC for offers over £390,000.

