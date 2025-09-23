Potterton steading conversion that marries character with modern touches goes on market for offers over £390,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Potterton steading conversion that marries character with modern touches goes on market for offers over £390,000

The five-bedroom steading conversion is currently on the market with ASPC.

By Abbie Duncan
Outside of a steading currently for sale in Potterton.
Middleton Farm Steading in Potterton is currently for sale through ASPC. Image: ASPC

A beautifully converted five-bedroom steading is now on the market in Potterton.

Middleton Farm Steading offers a unique mix of old-fashioned character, space and modern living in a peaceful countryside setting.

It is on the market with an offers over £390,000 asking price.

The house sits just off the B999 exit for Potterton, just a four minute drive from the village and 15 minutes from Aberdeen.

Inside Middleton Farm Steading

The home opens to a welcoming hallway with a wood-burning fire to keep the home warm.

There is a wood burning stove in the substantial hallway to provide warmth to the whole home.
The entry of the steading features a wood burning stove. Image: ASPC

The entryway provides access to all of the main living spaces.

A bright and spacious family room features large windows, striking tile flooring and a second wood-burning stove.

The family room leads into a sunny conservatory with views of the garden and surrounding area.

The family room inside Potterton steading. It has a tiled floor and a wood panelled wall at the window/ There is also a substantial stone fireplace and red wood burning stove.
There is a spacious family room. Image: ASPC

One of the home’s bedrooms is also located just off the main living room.

At the heart of the home is an open plan kitchen and dining room, fitted with modern bright red appliances.

The rustic kitchen features exposed brick and wooden beams and looks like it is straight out of a country lodge, or a cosy Christmas film.

Kitchen, with exposed brick and beams. Inside Potterton steading
The kitchen dining area features exposed brick and beams. Image: ASPC

Beside the kitchen, there is also a second additional living room and dining room, which easily be turned into a second bedroom or home office.

There are an additional three double bedrooms to the rear of the house, including a spacious master suite with patio doors and an en-suite bathroom.

Down the hall, sits an additional family bathroom with modern fittings.

Outside of the home, there are landscaped gardens and a covered back patio.

Middleton Farm Steading also features an outdoor sunroom, for spending time outside and entertaining.

One of the bedrooms inside the Potterton steading. It is bright and has a tiled floor.
The home has five double bedrooms. Image: ASPC

The property also includes a double garage with an electric vehicle charging point and private driveway parking.

Middleton Farm Steading West is currently available through ASPC for offers over £390,000.

Image shows the outside of the five bedroom converted steading in Potterton. It has significant grounds
The converted steading is listed for offers over £390,000. Image: ASPC

Conversation