Victorian house in ‘highly desirable’ area of Inverness hits the market for £1.75m

A Victorian house near River Ness and Ness Islands is up for sale with a hefty price tag of £1.75 million.

Blair Lomond House is located on Drummond Crescent in the River Ness conservation area in Inverness.

The B-listed property is lined by trees on both sides which provide maximum privacy.

The current owner purchased Blair Lomond in 1999 shortly after the house and grounds had been fully renovated.

Original features have been retained or restored, and include an impressive staircase, panelled doors, intricate cornicing and fireplaces.

Blair Lomond House is listed with Galbraith for £1.75m.

Inside Blair Lomond House

From the entrance foyer, you enter the main hallway, with the drawing room to the right and dining room to the left.

The drawing room is a grand and elegant space with plush carpeting, a bay window and French doors opening out to the garden.

The dining room features large windows with shutters and a brick fireplace.

Behind the drawing room, is the cosy and comfortable sitting room.

The kitchen is the epitome of a country-style kitchen with a large AGA stove, flagstone floor tiles and an informal dining area.

Off this space is a combination boot room and utility room with a separate shower room.

There is a garden room and a space which could be used as a den or games room connected to the main house which can be accessed from outside.

Heading upstairs, a family bathroom can be found on the mezzanine level.

On the first floor is the master bedroom suite, comprising a bedroom, large dressing room and en suite with bath tub.

The room also has a large bay window which brings in a lot of natural light.

The dressing room has wall-to-ceiling wardrobes with plenty of space for clothes, shoes and accessories.

There is another large bedroom, decorated in shades of yellow, with an en suite complete with shower and bath tub.

There are two additional bedrooms on the first floor.

The grounds and gardens

On the grounds of Blair Lomond House, within walking distance of River Ness, there is a triple garage.

At the rear of the main house there is a paved terrace with an electric awning and cut hedgerows on the exterior walls.

The house sits in 2.3 acres with a private landscaped garden, separate walled garden and an ornate greenhouse.

The owner has recently upgraded the security system and the entrance is accessed through gates.