Victorian house in ‘highly desirable’ area of Inverness hits the market for £1.75m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Victorian house in ‘highly desirable’ area of Inverness hits the market for £1.75m

Blair Lomond House has undergone major improvements in recent years.

By Ross Hempseed
Blair Lomond House in Inverness.
Blair Lomond House in Inverness. Image: Galbraith.

A Victorian house near River Ness and Ness Islands is up for sale with a hefty price tag of £1.75 million.

Blair Lomond House is located on Drummond Crescent in the River Ness conservation area in Inverness.

The B-listed property is lined by trees on both sides which provide maximum privacy.

The current owner purchased Blair Lomond in 1999 shortly after the house and grounds had been fully renovated.

The entrance hall of Blair Lomond House
The entrance hall of Blair Lomond House. Image: Galbraith.
Neutrally decorated drawing room
The drawing room. Image: Galbraith. 

 

Original features have been retained or restored, and include an impressive staircase, panelled doors, intricate cornicing and fireplaces.

Blair Lomond House is listed with Galbraith for £1.75m.

 

Inside Blair Lomond House

From the entrance foyer, you enter the main hallway, with the drawing room to the right and dining room to the left.

The drawing room is a grand and elegant space with plush carpeting, a bay window and French doors opening out to the garden.

The sitting room of the property with a sofa, curtains and a TV
The sitting room is on the ground floor. Image: Galbraith.
A neutral kitchen with a black AGA
The kitchen features and AGA. Image: Galbraith.

The dining room features large windows with shutters and a brick fireplace.

 

Behind the drawing room, is the cosy and comfortable sitting room.

The kitchen is the epitome of a country-style kitchen with a large AGA stove, flagstone floor tiles and an informal dining area.

Off this space is a combination boot room and utility room with a separate shower room.

A master bedroom with a four poster bed
The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
A room with built-in wardrobes along the wall
The house boats a dressing room. Image: Galbraith.

There is a garden room and a space which could be used as a den or games room connected to the main house which can be accessed from outside.

Heading upstairs, a family bathroom can be found on the mezzanine level.

On the first floor is the master bedroom suite, comprising a bedroom, large dressing room and en suite with bath tub.

The room also has a large bay window which brings in a lot of natural light.

Bedroom with a double bed and yellow walls
Another of the bedrooms in Blair Lomond House. Image: Galbraith.
An en suite bathroom
The secondary en suite. Image: Galbraith.

The dressing room has wall-to-ceiling wardrobes with plenty of space for clothes, shoes and accessories.

There is another large bedroom, decorated in shades of yellow, with an en suite complete with shower and bath tub.

There are two additional bedrooms on the first floor.

The grounds and gardens

Garage building with three shutters
The triple garage can be found outside. Image: Galbraith.
A part of the building covered in greenery with two doors
The garden room can be accessed through the house or from outside. Image: Galbraith.

On the grounds of Blair Lomond House, within walking distance of River Ness, there is a triple garage.

At the rear of the main house there is a paved terrace with an electric awning and cut hedgerows on the exterior walls.

The house sits in 2.3 acres with a private landscaped garden, separate walled garden and an ornate greenhouse.

The owner has recently upgraded the security system and the entrance is accessed through gates.

Conversation