Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Gourdon’s Harbour Bar hits the market for £600k

The sale includes the muralled pub, the owner's home and the beer garden.

By Abbie Duncan
The Harbour Bar's famous mural is popular with visitors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The award-winning Harbour Bar in Gourdon, Aberdeenshire is on the market, for offers in the region of £600,000.

The venue is located at Gourdon Harbour and offers a traditional Scottish pub experience with seaside views.

Described as a ‘lifestyle business’, the tartan-themed décor of the Harbour Bar attracts both local regulars and visiting tourists.

The venue is well-known for its karaoke and live music, and also has digital tabletop games, darts, pool, and additional lounge seating.

The Harbour Bar in Gourdon is for sale. Image: DM Hall

Sitting within the coastal, fishing village of Gourdon in Aberdeenshire, the Harbour Bar also benefits from visitors from the A92 coast road, which connects Angus and Aberdeenshire.

The venue is also well-known for the striking mural which sits on the eastern wall of the bar.

Painted by a local artist, the mural depicts a local fishing vessel, and has become a popular photo stop for visitors to the village.

The traditional Scottish pub is popular with locals and visitors. Image: DM Hall.

Inside the Harbour Bar

The Harbour Bar features three levels, with ground, first and attic floors.

Customers enter on the ground floor into the lounge bar area.

This leads to the public bar which is made up of two connected rooms – each with their own bar counter for serving customers.

The award-winning Harbour Bar also features restaurant seating. Image: DM Hall.

On the other side of the lounge bar is a games room which can be used for celebrations and other private hire events.

The bar also features a newly refurbished commercial kitchen.

There are also customer toilets and a cellar on the ground floor.

The Harbour Bar also features tabletop games, pool and a dart board. Image: DM Hall.

Upstairs is an owner’s flat which features two double bedrooms, one with an ensuite, a lounge and bathroom.

The home also has harbour views and private access, and has an additional attic level currently housing a study.

The accommodation could also become a holiday let, subject to the necessary permissions.

There is also a large beer garden. Image: DM Hall.

Outside, the bar has a sheltered seating area and a large furnished beer garden, with lots of seating.

The beer garden also benefits from a seasonal barbecue shed.

Additionally, the building also features rooftop solar panels, reducing running costs and making the Harbour Bar more sustainable.

The Harbour Bar is currently listed with DM Hall.

The view from the Harbour Bar. Image: DM Hall.

