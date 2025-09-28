Aberdeen west end home with garden designed by Beechgrove star on sale at offers over £595k

An impressive home in Aberdeen’s west end with a garden terrace designed by Beechgrove star Kirsty McLean is up for sale.

The property at 123 Blenheim Place is on the market for offers over £595k.

While the traditional granite front may look unassuming, the house has been thoroughly transformed into a contemporary home.

Alongside the modern elements, the house retains a number of period features.

Inside the house

You enter the house via the hallway, which features original floor tiles and stained glass panelling.

The sitting room is a bright modern space with a bay window, fireplace and ceiling cornicing.

Off the hallway is a guest toilet.

The dining room is a sleek space, which opens to the heart of the house – the modern kitchen/diner.

This area is flooded with natural light from bi-fold doors and large picture window.

To the left is the sunken lounge with a candy stripe wool carpet.

The contemporary kitchen has high gloss Häcker cabinets along with granite speckled work surfaces.

There is an island with dining on one side and storage on the other.

The kitchen has modern appliances like a remote controlled Gutmann Futura extractor, concealed power units, induction hob, integrated and concealed dishwasher and fridge and freezer.

A sliding door opens into the utility room, which is well equipped with cabinets and integrated washing machine and tumble dryer.

A curved staircase built by Neil Scullion, acclaimed craftsman cabinetmakers, takes you upstairs to the first floor.

There are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom with double end spa bath with waterfall tap and aqua television.

A separate shower enclosure has a mains rainfall shower.

Modern house in Aberdeen’s West End

On the second floor is the master bedroom suite with dressing room area and plenty of hanging, drawer and shelf space.

There is also en suite shower room with oversized shower enclosure with WC and wash hand basin.

Outside in the front garden, the focus is the Japanese maple tree.

The rear garden makes for a great alfresco area and was designed by the award-winning Kirsty McLean and created by Roy Cowie Landscape Gardeners.

It is a minimalist and low maintenance Italian-inspired garden.

Music can be played through outside speakers linked to the IT system while a hot tub sits sunken into the decking.

A rear electric gate allows for driveway parking and a timber gate secures the garage and parking area.

123 Blenheim Place is listed with Savills for offers over £595,000.