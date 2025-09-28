Aberdeen west end home with garden designed by Beechgrove star on sale at offers over £595k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Aberdeen west end home with garden designed by Beechgrove star on sale at offers over £595k

The house on Blenheim Place has been extensively modernised.

By Ross Hempseed
123 Blenheim Place, Aberdeen.
123 Blenheim Place, Aberdeen. Image: Savills.

An impressive home in Aberdeen’s west end with a garden terrace designed by Beechgrove star Kirsty McLean is up for sale.

The property at 123 Blenheim Place is on the market for offers over £595k.

While the traditional granite front may look unassuming, the house has been thoroughly transformed into a contemporary home.

An aerial image of the house and its garden show how it has been extended.
The house has been extended at the back. Image: Savills.

Alongside the modern elements, the house retains a number of period features.

Inside the house

You enter the house via the hallway, which features original floor tiles and stained glass panelling.

The sitting room is a bright modern space with a bay window, fireplace and ceiling cornicing.

Off the hallway is a guest toilet.

The bright living has a fireplace and ceiling coving.
The bright sitting room. Image: Savills.
The dining room has a striking black decor.
The sleek and modern dining room. Image: Savills.

The dining room is a sleek space, which opens to the heart of the house – the modern kitchen/diner.

This area is flooded with natural light from bi-fold doors and large picture window.

The kitchen offers a large island and additional living space.
The sunken lounge joins the well-appointed kitchen. Image: Savills.

To the left is the sunken lounge with a candy stripe wool carpet.

The contemporary kitchen has high gloss Häcker cabinets along with granite speckled work surfaces.

There is an island with dining on one side and storage on the other.

White units and worktops give the kitchen a bright and clean look.
The high-spec kitchen. Image: Savills.

The kitchen has modern appliances like a remote controlled Gutmann Futura extractor, concealed power units, induction hob, integrated and concealed dishwasher and fridge and freezer.

A sliding door opens into the utility room, which is well equipped with cabinets and integrated washing machine and tumble dryer.

The first floor bedrooms marry original features with a modern look.
One of the first floor bedrooms. Image: Savills.

A curved staircase built by Neil Scullion, acclaimed craftsman cabinetmakers, takes you upstairs to the first floor.

There are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom with double end spa bath with waterfall tap and aqua television.

A separate shower enclosure has a mains rainfall shower.

Modern house in Aberdeen’s West End

On the second floor is the master bedroom suite with dressing room area and plenty of hanging, drawer and shelf space.

The master bedroom, in grey, black and cream.
The master bedroom. Image: Savills.

There is also en suite shower room with oversized shower enclosure with WC and wash hand basin.

Outside in the front garden, the focus is the Japanese maple tree.

THe modern en suite has a large shower with black wall tiles and a large sink.
The master en suite is substantial and high quality, with a large shower. Image: Savills.

The rear garden makes for a great alfresco area and was designed by the award-winning Kirsty McLean and created by Roy Cowie Landscape Gardeners.

It is a minimalist and low maintenance Italian-inspired garden.

The rear garden with a hot tub. Image: Savills.

Music can be played through outside speakers linked to the IT system while a hot tub sits sunken into the decking.

A rear electric gate allows for driveway parking and a timber gate secures the garage and parking area.

123 Blenheim Place is listed with Savills for offers over £595,000.

