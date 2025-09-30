‘After 65 years it’s time for another family to enjoy our Ellon home’

It’s the end of an era for retired Ellon shopkeepers Margaret and Peter Ritchie who are putting the beloved home they built 65 years ago on the market.

The couple, who ran Ritchies of Ellon and a gift shop called Temptation, built their precious family home in 1959 and have lived their happily ever after since 1960.

Today, 65 years on, the couple are bidding an emotional farewell to their special home as they look to downsize and move closer to their family.

“The “bones” of the house are fantastic and have stood the test of time,” says Margaret.

“It would suit a couple who want a project and who have the vision to put their own stamp on the property.

“The property would also work very well for a young family as Meiklemill Primary school is only a stone’s throw away and the new Academy is within easy walking distance.”

‘Our Ellon home is full of love and happy times’

Not just a home, Margaret and Peter, who are both in their eighties and have two grown-up children Yvonne and Patrick and five grandsons, have created a property built on love and happy times.

“When they moved in it was originally a croft where Peter kept pigs as well as running the shoe shop,” says Margaret.

“The name of the house was created from combining the name of the farm where I grew up in Lonmay – Corsekelly – with the area in Ellon where the house was built, Craighall.

“In the early eighties, an extension was built to add a large family bathroom, utility room and a games room.

“Our grandchildren have all loved playing pool and darts in the games room.”

‘It’s time to let another family enjoy our wonderful Ellon home’

Although the decoration is dated, the ‘bones’ of this detached family home are amazing.

Inside, the property boasts four double bedrooms, two public rooms, a games room, two bathrooms and a utility room.

Meanwhile, there are extensive garden grounds as well as a double garage.

Reflecting on their 65 years at the property, the couple say they will miss everything about it but they both have their favourite features.

“Peter has had a lifelong passion for the garden,” says Margaret.

“The greenhouse has produced tomatoes, cucumbers and even grapes over the years.

“We also grew potatoes, rhubarb, strawberries, and raspberries were all staples which I used for cooking, in fact, I still produce some home bakes.”

‘We’ll miss our amazing garden and the views’

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, the couple believe it’s a mix of the location and the flexible accommodation on offer.

“The house sits on a large plot, and with the relevant planning permission, would have plenty of room for a “grannie flat” or home office as well a garage,” says Peter.

“The gardens are stunning and offer ample room for a produce garden at the back.

“The beautiful walled front garden boasts a spectacular monkey puzzle tree as its centre piece.

“And the house also has great views of the town along with Gordon Park and the River Ythan.”

It’s the end of an era…

Although sad to be leaving their ‘forever home’, the couple say it’s a comfort to know that it will bring another family joy.

“Peter will miss his greenhouse and garden and I will miss the large kitchen,” says Margaret.

“But we’re looking forward to replacing these with something a little more manageable in their next home.

“It is time to let another family enjoy Corsecraig.”

Corsecraig, Riverside Road, Ellon, is on the market for offers around £430,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gilson Gray on 01224 011702 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

