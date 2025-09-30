‘After 65 years it’s time for another family to enjoy our Ellon home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘After 65 years it’s time for another family to enjoy our Ellon home’

Retired Ellon shopkeepers Margaret and Peter Ritchie are bidding an emotional farewell to their beloved home. But they are happy that another family can put their own stamp on it now.

This Ellon property was built on love.
This Ellon property was built on love. Image: Gilson Gray
By Rosemary Lowne

It’s the end of an era for retired Ellon shopkeepers Margaret and Peter Ritchie who are putting the beloved home they built 65 years ago on the market.

The couple, who ran Ritchies of Ellon and a gift shop called Temptation, built their precious family home in 1959 and have lived their happily ever after since 1960.

Today, 65 years on, the couple are bidding an emotional farewell to their special home as they look to downsize and move closer to their family.

“The “bones” of the house are fantastic and have stood the test of time,” says Margaret.

“It would suit a couple who want a project and who have the vision to put their own stamp on the property.

“The property would also work very well for a young family as Meiklemill Primary school is only a stone’s throw away and the new Academy is within easy walking distance.”

Peter and Margaret Ritchie, pictured, have lived in their precious home since 1960. Image: Patrick Ritchie
‘Our Ellon home is full of love and happy times’

Not just a home, Margaret and Peter, who are both in their eighties and have two grown-up children Yvonne and Patrick and five grandsons, have created a property built on love and happy times.

“When they moved in it was originally a croft where Peter kept pigs as well as running the shoe shop,” says Margaret.

“The name of the house was created from combining the name of the farm where I grew up in Lonmay – Corsekelly – with the area in Ellon where the house was built, Craighall.

“In the early eighties, an extension was built to add a large family bathroom, utility room and a games room.

“Our grandchildren have all loved playing pool and darts in the games room.”

Margaret and Peter built their home in 1959. Image: Gilson Gray
Margaret and Peter will miss their home of 65 years. Image: Gilson Gray

‘It’s time to let another family enjoy our wonderful Ellon home’

Although the decoration is dated, the ‘bones’ of this detached family home are amazing.

Inside, the property boasts four double bedrooms, two public rooms, a games room, two bathrooms and a utility room.

Meanwhile, there are extensive garden grounds as well as a double garage.

Reflecting on their 65 years at the property, the couple say they will miss everything about it but they both have their favourite features.

“Peter has had a lifelong passion for the garden,” says Margaret.

“The greenhouse has produced tomatoes, cucumbers and even grapes over the years.

“We also grew potatoes, rhubarb, strawberries, and raspberries were all staples which I used for cooking, in fact, I still produce some home bakes.”

This much-loved home has four bedrooms. Image: Gilson Gray
This home is ideal for those looking for a solid family home in a great location. Image: Gilson Gray

‘We’ll miss our amazing garden and the views’

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, the couple believe it’s a mix of the location and the flexible accommodation on offer.

“The house sits on a large plot, and with the relevant planning permission, would have plenty of room for a “grannie flat” or home office as well a garage,” says Peter.

“The gardens are stunning and offer ample room for a produce garden at the back.

“The beautiful walled front garden boasts a spectacular monkey puzzle tree as its centre piece.

“And the house also has great views of the town along with Gordon Park and the River Ythan.”

Green fingered gardeners will be in their element. Image: Gilson Gray
For a home filled with love and solid foundations, Corsecraig is perfect. Image: Gilson Gray

It’s the end of an era…

Although sad to be leaving their ‘forever home’, the couple say it’s a comfort to know that it will bring another family joy.

“Peter will miss his greenhouse and garden and I will miss the large kitchen,” says Margaret.

“But we’re looking forward to replacing these with something a little more manageable in their next home.

“It is time to let another family enjoy Corsecraig.”

Corsecraig, Riverside Road, Ellon, is on the market for offers around £430,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gilson Gray on 01224 011702 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation