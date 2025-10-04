For sale: Luxury west end Aberdeen home mixes history with modern style

Property hunters are being offered the chance to move into one of Aberdeen’s most luxurious residences.

The six bedroom semi-detached granite home at 5 Rubislaw Den South mixes history with modern style and is on the market for offers over £845,000.

It boasts many original period features including impressive fireplaces, large bay windows, coving and ceiling roses and original floorboards.

But the home also has modern conveniences, including a stunning dining kitchen, spacious bathrooms and its very own wine cellar.

Inside the property

The home’s four reception rooms provide space for both entertaining and everyday family life.

A formal sitting room is centred around a gas fireplace and offers stunning views of the landscaped gardens.

Next to the sitting room, the large formal dining room provides an ideal setting for hosting gatherings.

For more informal meals, the dining kitchen has been designed for both function and style, with a walk-in pantry, high-end appliances, large island and direct access to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is a private study, ideal for remote work.

The first floor includes the master bedroom, which has a spacious dressing room and a luxurious en-suite bathroom.

Five further large bedrooms provide flexible space for family and guests.

The upper floor also includes a family bathroom and shower room.

A standout feature of this luxury Aberdeen home is the wine cellar, complete with a private bar.

Mature garden offers outdoor sanctuary

The landscaped terraced gardens – south facing – and level lawn provide an outdoor sanctuary, with mature trees and established planting offering privacy.

There is also a garage and dedicated boiler room.

Set in Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Den South, the property lies just a short distance from the city centre.