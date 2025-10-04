For sale: Luxury west end Aberdeen home mixes history with modern style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

For sale: Luxury west end Aberdeen home mixes history with modern style

5 Rubislaw Den South offers six bedrooms in the heart of the west end with an offers over £845,000 asking price.

By Regan Parsons
outside shot of the property
The luxurious property lies just a short distance from the city centre. Image: Right Move

Property hunters are being offered the chance to move into one of Aberdeen’s most luxurious residences.

The six bedroom semi-detached granite home at 5 Rubislaw Den South mixes history with modern style and is on the market for offers over £845,000.

It boasts many original period features including impressive fireplaces, large bay windows, coving and ceiling roses and original floorboards.

But the home also has modern conveniences, including a stunning dining kitchen, spacious bathrooms and its very own wine cellar.

Inside the property

The home’s four reception rooms provide space for both entertaining and everyday family life.

A formal sitting room is centred around a gas fireplace and offers stunning views of the landscaped gardens.

The sitting room.
The sitting room. Image: Right Move
The fireplace inside the sitting room.
The fireplace inside the sitting room. Image: Right Move

Next to the sitting room, the large formal dining room provides an ideal setting for hosting gatherings.

The dining room.
The rather grand formal dining room. Image: Right Move

For more informal meals, the dining kitchen has been designed for both function and style, with a walk-in pantry, high-end appliances, large island and direct access to the garden.

A second living room has blue and grey decor
Another living room, with blue and grey decor. Image: Right Move

Completing the ground floor is a private study, ideal for remote work.

The dining kitchen
The dining kitchen has modern units and a striking island. Image: Right Move
The walk-in pantry.
The informal dining area is spacious and bright. Image: Right Move

The first floor includes the master bedroom, which has a spacious dressing room and a luxurious en-suite bathroom.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Right Move
The en-suite bathroom.
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Right Move

Five further large bedrooms provide flexible space for family and guests.

Upstairs bedroom
One of the spacious bedrooms. Image: Right Move
Upstairs bedroom.
Rooms are well-proportioned. Image: Right Move

The upper floor also includes a family bathroom and shower room.

The family bathroom.
The tiled  and modern family bathroom. Image: Right Move

A standout feature of this luxury Aberdeen home is the wine cellar, complete with a private bar.

The large and bright conservatory.
The large conservatory. Image: Right Move.

Mature garden offers outdoor sanctuary

The landscaped terraced gardens – south facing – and level lawn provide an outdoor sanctuary, with mature trees and established planting offering privacy.

The outdoor seating area
Outdoor seating in the secluded garden. Image: Right Move

There is also a garage and dedicated boiler room.

Behind front entrance of 5 Rubislaw Den South.
Behind front entrance of 5 Rubislaw Den South. Image: Right Move

Set in Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Den South, the property lies just a short distance from the city centre.

