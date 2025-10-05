North Coast 500 hotel sale offers a piece of the iconic route for £425,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

North Coast 500 hotel sale offers a piece of the iconic route for £425,000

The sale has been prompted by the owners' wish to retire.

By Michelle Henderson
The exterior of the Queens Hotel in Wick. It offers guest parking.
The Queens Hotel in Wick is on sale with a guide price of £425,000. Image: ASG Commercial

A fully refurbished hotel on the North Coast 500 offers the chance to secure a piece of the iconic route for £425,000.

The present owners of the Queen’s Hotel in Wick bought the establishment back in 2004 and have invested significant time and money in the historic property.

The former manse, which sits by the side of the A99, has been welcoming guests for the past 72 years.

Now, after two decades at the helm, its current owners are aiming to hand over the keys and retire from the hospitality industry.

The bar area. A shelf above the bar features an array of whisky jugs.
The Wick Hotel has been given a guide price of £425,000. Image: ASG Commercial.
The lounge bar, with pool table.
A breakfast area, lounge bar, dining room and public bar forms part of the Caithness development. Image: ASG Commercial.

The property is being sold by ASG Commercial who say it benefits both from being part of a welcoming Caithness community and from its position on the driving route.

They say: “The Queen’s Hotel is a delightful and well-established Highland property.

“It offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere in the heart of Wick, with a prominent roadside position on the popular A99 and North Coast 500 route.

“The present owners bought the hotel in 2004 and have invested considerably in modernising and refurbishing the business.

“They have enjoyed the rewarding and profitable lifestyle that accompanies ownership of such a successful business.

The entrance hall, with reception desk.
The hotel lies on the North Coast 500. Image: ASG Commercial.
A welcoming lounge area at the hotel has period features such as coving and a ceiling rose. They combine with fresh decor.
The Queens Hotel was originally built as a church manse in the late 19th century. Image: ASG Commercial.

“It is their planned retirement from the hospitality sector that brings this desirable hotel to the market.”

What can you expect from the Wick hotel?

The Queens Hotel was originally built as a church manse in the late 19th century.

It underwent an extensive renovation in 1953 to become a prominent hotel.

And it has been significantly updated and refurbished in the years since.

Today, the Highland hotel boasts eight en-suite rooms consisting of a mixture of single, double, twin and triple rooms.

Double room, decorated with tartan carpet and wooden furniture.
The hotel boasts eight en-suite rooms. Image: ASG Commercial.

A breakfast area, lounge bar, dining room and public bar complete the package.

The hotel has a number of Victorian features, including cornicing and ceiling roses, alongside modern touches.

And the agents suggest it can be operated under its current model or be converted into a guest house.

