North Coast 500 hotel sale offers a piece of the iconic route for £425,000

A fully refurbished hotel on the North Coast 500 offers the chance to secure a piece of the iconic route for £425,000.

The present owners of the Queen’s Hotel in Wick bought the establishment back in 2004 and have invested significant time and money in the historic property.

The former manse, which sits by the side of the A99, has been welcoming guests for the past 72 years.

Now, after two decades at the helm, its current owners are aiming to hand over the keys and retire from the hospitality industry.

The property is being sold by ASG Commercial who say it benefits both from being part of a welcoming Caithness community and from its position on the driving route.

They say: “The Queen’s Hotel is a delightful and well-established Highland property.

“It offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere in the heart of Wick, with a prominent roadside position on the popular A99 and North Coast 500 route.

“The present owners bought the hotel in 2004 and have invested considerably in modernising and refurbishing the business.

“They have enjoyed the rewarding and profitable lifestyle that accompanies ownership of such a successful business.

“It is their planned retirement from the hospitality sector that brings this desirable hotel to the market.”

What can you expect from the Wick hotel?

The Queens Hotel was originally built as a church manse in the late 19th century.

It underwent an extensive renovation in 1953 to become a prominent hotel.

And it has been significantly updated and refurbished in the years since.

Today, the Highland hotel boasts eight en-suite rooms consisting of a mixture of single, double, twin and triple rooms.

A breakfast area, lounge bar, dining room and public bar complete the package.

The hotel has a number of Victorian features, including cornicing and ceiling roses, alongside modern touches.

And the agents suggest it can be operated under its current model or be converted into a guest house.