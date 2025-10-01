Historic guest house in Peterhead seeks new owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Historic guest house in Peterhead seeks new owners

Clifton House has hit the market for £450,000.

By Shanay Taylor
Clifton House, located on Queen Street in Peterhead, is a substantial three-storey property..
Clifton House is up for sale in Peterhead. Image: ASPC.

A property steeped in history has hit the market in Peterhead, giving buyers a rare opportunity to take on a thriving business with a unique past.

Few buildings in Peterhead can boast as much of a story as Clifton House.

The guest house has been placed on the market with an asking price of around £450,000.

It was originally home to historian James Findlay, before becoming the bustling family home of whaling ship captain John Gray and his family in the 1870s.

A frequent visitor to the home was the ship’s young surgeon, a medical student by the name of Arthur Conan Doyle – who went on to create Sherlock Holmes.

And now the Queen Street property is ready for its next chapter.

The substantial three-story detached property has been transformed into a guest house.

But it retains many of its original features, including stained glass windows and a sweeping staircase.

Inside Clifton House there is a spiral staircase. The hall and staircase have blue and green tartan carpet, while the walls and ceiling are painted white.
The property still boasts a lot of its original features including a sweeping staircase. Image: ASPC.

Transformed into a guest house in recent years

Priced at £450,000, the property is being hailed as a ready-to-go business opportunity.

And it is one that blends historic charm with modern potential.

Seven of the 12 bedrooms come with en-suite facilities.

Communal shower rooms can also be found on each floor.

The lounge area within Clifton House. It offers lots of seating together with features such as a ceiling rose and cornicing. There is a television on the wall above a fireplace to the right.
Clifton House is up for sale for £450,000. Image: ASPC.

The property also includes a reception and a lounge with potential to reinstate a public bar.

There is also a spacious kitchen, utility rooms and laundry facilities.

To the rear, there is a two-bedroom bungalow that provides ideal private accommodation for owners.

Substantial private car parking completes the package.

Car park space to the rear of the guest house.
The busy guest house is located in the heart of the town centre. Image: ASPC.

Clifton House is fully licensed to sell alcohol and ready to continue operating as a guest house.

Sellers say it also offers scope for new owners to shape its future.

With Peterhead welcoming increasing numbers of workers and visitors, the property is described as an ideal opportunity to acquire a busy business in the heart of the town centre.

Conversation