‘I’ve breathed new life into my seaside home near Portlethen’

Alexandra Scott has given her characterful seaside home in Downies Village a new lease of life.

Alexandra has embraced her seaside cottage renovation
Alexandra has embraced her seaside cottage renovation. Image: Burnett and Reid
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Alexandra Scott.

What: A charming old fisherman’s cottage dating back to the 1840s.

Where: The old part of Downies Village, just outside Portlethen.

Alexandra shares the story behind her beautiful cottage. Image: Alexandra Scott
This coastal gem of a home is positively brimming with charm and character. Image: Burnett and Reid

Here Alexandra shares her renovation journey...

“I’d never heard of Downies Village before – I know a lot of people haven’t.

People confuse it with ‘Doonies’ because they know the old petting farm, but that’s a completely different place a few miles down the road.

But I saw the listing on ASPC and went on a few drive-bys past the property and walked from the cottage down to the sea before I got a proper viewing, by which time I’d completely fallen in love with it!

Apart from the breathtaking views and incredible proximity to the sea, what I remember about first seeing round the cottage was the feel of the place.

This cosy nook is the perfect place to relax. Image: Burnett and Reid
How gorgeous are the views. Image: Burnett and Reid

‘I instantly fell in love with my beautiful seaside home’

It immediately felt like home so I bought the house in 2019.

The previous owner had lived in the house her whole life before she passed away in her nineties.

It had last been renovated in the 1970s, when the kitchen/bathroom extension and sunroom were added.

Because it’s only about 50 metres away from the North Sea, a lot of the renovation was focused on insulation.

So between 2019 and the end of 2022, natural sheep wool insulation was added to the granite walls, and then new plasterboard was installed before the fun part of the decoration began.

There’s nothing but cosy vibes in this beautiful living area. Image: Burnett and Reid
Traditional yet modern, the lounge is a serene sanctuary. Image: Burnett and Reid

‘Low ceilings create a cosy feel’

The fishing cottages are typically small, with low ceilings and doorways, which gives them a lovely cosy feel.

But I also wanted to create a sense of light and space, so the doorways were replaced and heightened, and false ceilings were removed to reveal old beams which enabled extra storage space above head height.

So the cottage is full of cunning little space stealers now.

The previous owner had been a dressmaker and used the upstairs as her workroom.

But I really wanted those views of the sunrise over the sea for my bedroom.

The kitchen is brimming with character. Image: Burnett and Reid
The exposed brick wall is perfectly complemented by the warm interiors.  Burnett and Reid

Seaside home brimming with natural textures and colours…

So after the insulation work was complete, I had a futon style super-king bed frame built directly onto the floor to maximise space.

I also added a window seat so that I could make the most of the wonderful upstairs space.

This property is unusual amongst the old fishing cottages in Downies in that it had dormer windows installed in the 1970s.

But that makes a huge difference for making the upstairs a liveable space.

In addition to the insulation and new internal walls, there is beautiful oak flooring throughout, a modern kitchen installed, a power shower in the bathroom, new electric radiators and a wood-burning stove – all completed between 2020 and 2022.

How cool is the bathroom. Image: Burnett and Reid
Fresh neutral walls work wonderfully with vibrant pops of colour in this stylish space. Image: Burnett and Reid

Furniture sourced from salvage yards and antique shops…

In terms of interiors, I wanted it to be full of natural textures and colours.

It was also important to me that the interiors were sympathetic to the period the cottage was built and its heritage as a working fishing cottage.

So you’ll see exposed beams and stonework, solid pitch pine doors and window sills, and muted natural colours throughout.

To be in keeping with the age and style of the place, a lot of the fittings and furniture have been sourced from salvage yards, antique shops and small businesses.

The hearth stone in the lounge is from an old tenement in Glasgow and the copper splashback in the kitchen was custom designed and sourced from a small company in Turkey.

The attic room is impressive. Image: Burnett and Reid
Enjoy a good night’s sleep in this quirky bedroom. Image: Burnett and Reid

‘Renovating my seaside home has been an incredible journey’

Reflecting on the renovation, the snug was definitely the greatest challenge.

Exposing the old original fireplace was a huge amount of work that took months and a lot of bloody knuckles.

I had no idea it was there when I first bought the property and it revealed itself really slowly.

But it was so worth it and that room is now definitely the heart of the home.

Nestling in there on a cold winters night with the fire on and a whisky in hand is just bliss.

I think if I’d known, when I took it on, just how much work it was going to be, then I would never have started!

But it has been an incredible journey and is now such a special home, it’s definitely been worth it.

Check out those views. Image: Burnett and Reid
The garden is ideal for alfresco entertaining. Image: Burnett and Reid

‘Be brave and bold with your renovation’

What I love most about my home is the location.

How many places can you see dolphins from your garden, hear the seal song and skylarks from your bedroom, and watch puffins in the summer.

It’s pretty spectacular.

The cottage is on the cliffs outside Portlethen, it’s one of the old fishing villages that hugs the coastline south of Aberdeen.

There’s old Portlethen, Downies, Skateraw (Newtonhill), Muchalls – they’re all connected by the old coast road which you can still walk.

Although the location feels incredibly rural, as you drive along a single-track road through farm land to reach it, it’s only a 10-minute drive to Aberdeen and is well connected in Portlethen by the train station.

My advice for anyone taking on a renovation project would be to be brave, be bold.

Rip it all out and see what you’re working with.”

25 Downies Village, Portlethen, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £190,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Burnett and Reid on 01224 623040 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

