Fancy owning a home in the historic fishing village of Footdee? There’s two up for sale

In a rare opportunity to find a home in one of Aberdeen’s most iconic communities, two properties in the historic fishing village of Footdee have been put up for sale.

The two homes just yards apart are part of dozens of properties that make what’s known locally as Fittie.

Its character and charm make it a must-visit attraction for tourists and a desirable place to live.

4 New Pier Road

The first property for sale is located on New Pier Road and is on the market for £90,000.

It is a one-bedroom ground floor flat, which faces onto the road with parking outside.

On entry, to the right is the bathroom with bathtub and shower above, sink and toilet.

To the left is the main double bedroom, with decorative windows facing out towards the front.

It has space for a double bed and freestanding furniture.

The cosy lounge features a deep-silled window, which looks out over the rear courtyard.

To the rear of the home is the kitchen, with wooden units with coordinating worktops and double deep stainless steel sinks with mixer tap.

There is an integrated fan assisted oven, hob and an automatic washing machine and fridge/freezer, which comes with the property.

4 Pilot Square

The second property is also single bedroom but much larger and set over three floors.

It comes with an asking price of £199,000.

Entering via the main door, you are immediately into the entrance hall.

This leads into the charming dining kitchen, which is fitted with wood-fronted wall and display cabinetry with a white splashback.

There is also space for chairs and a table in front of the brick fireplace.

On the second floor is the inviting living space, with a sash and case window overlooking the square beyond.

The focus of the lounge is the decorative cast-iron fireplace, while the adjacent alcove has been fitted with a range of shelving.

Heading up to the second floor, there is the double bedroom with home office.

Windows overlook North Pier, while a skylight allows for a flow of natural light into the room.

Off the bedroom, is the shower room, featuring a white two piece suite and a corner shower.

Across from the home is an exclusive outbuilding with power and light used for storage, but which could be converted into an office or studio.

To the rear of the outbuilding there is a communal drying green.

Footdee lies within close proximity to a long expanse of sandy beach and walks along the popular beach esplanade.