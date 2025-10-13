Fancy owning a home in the historic fishing village of Footdee? There’s two up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Fancy owning a home in the historic fishing village of Footdee? There’s two up for sale

One property is listed for £90,000 and the other for £199,000.

By Ross Hempseed
4 Pilot Square, Footdee. Image: ASPC.
In a rare opportunity to find a home in one of Aberdeen’s most iconic communities, two properties in the historic fishing village of Footdee have been put up for sale.

The two homes just yards apart are part of dozens of properties that make what’s known locally as Fittie.

Its character and charm make it a must-visit attraction for tourists and a desirable place to live.

4 New Pier Road

The first property for sale is located on New Pier Road and is on the market for £90,000.

It is a one-bedroom ground floor flat, which faces onto the road with parking outside.

The living room. Image: ASPC.

On entry, to the right is the bathroom with bathtub and shower above, sink and toilet.

To the left is the main double bedroom, with decorative windows facing out towards the front.

It has space for a double bed and freestanding furniture.

The double bedroom. Image: ASPC.

The cosy lounge features a deep-silled window, which looks out over the rear courtyard.

To the rear of the home is the kitchen, with wooden units with coordinating worktops and double deep stainless steel sinks with mixer tap.

The kitchen. Image: ASPC.

There is an integrated fan assisted oven, hob and an automatic washing machine and fridge/freezer, which comes with the property.

4 Pilot Square

The second property is also single bedroom but much larger and set over three floors.

It comes with an asking price of £199,000.

Entering via the main door, you are immediately into the entrance hall.

The kitchen. Image: ASPC.

This leads into the charming dining kitchen, which is fitted with wood-fronted wall and display cabinetry with a white splashback.

There is also space for chairs and a table in front of the brick fireplace.

The living room. Image: ASPC.

On the second floor is the inviting living space, with a sash and case window overlooking the square beyond.

The focus of the lounge is the decorative cast-iron fireplace, while the adjacent alcove has been fitted with a range of shelving.

The bedroom. Image: ASPC.

Heading up to the second floor, there is the double bedroom with home office.

Windows overlook North Pier, while a skylight allows for a flow of natural light into the room.

View from the window. Image: ASPC.

Off the bedroom, is the shower room, featuring a white two piece suite and a corner shower.

Across from the home is an exclusive outbuilding with power and light used for storage, but which could be converted into an office or studio.

The bathroom. Image: ASPC.

To the rear of the outbuilding there is a communal drying green.

Footdee lies within close proximity to a long expanse of sandy beach and walks along the popular beach esplanade.

