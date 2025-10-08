Don’t judge a cottage by its street view — Discover Woodview, Stonehaven’s surprise package

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Don’t judge a cottage by its street view — Discover Woodview, Stonehaven’s surprise package

This semi-detached cottage has hit the market for offers over £285,000.

By Shanay Taylor
Front of Woodview Cottage.
Woodview Cottage appears modest, almost unassuming at first. Image: ASPC.

At first glance, Woodview Cottage in Stonehaven appears modest, almost unassuming.

Its brick façade and limited windows give little hint of the treasures within.

But, step through the front door, and the property reveals a spacious, modern and characterful interior, along with a garden that’s nothing short of spectacular.

The dining area of the home looks out over the garden. There are bright white walls, a wood floor and an impressive white-painted radiator.
Lots of light flows through the home. Image: ASPC.

The semi-detached home has hit the market for offers over £285,000.

It sits within a quiet residential area and offers a series of stylishly-decorated and well proportioned rooms.

One of the double bedrooms.
The cottage boasts two spacious double bedrooms. Image: ASPC.

Original features – including pitched pine doors, covings, and skirtings – blend seamlessly with modern comforts such as gas central heating and double glazing.

It offers two generous double bedrooms, a large bathroom and a convenient WC cloakroom.

Located in quiet Stonehaven neighbourhood

The living room at Woodview Cottage is painted white and has white furnishings. There is a light wood floor and open fireplace.
The house has been completely modernised inside. Image: ASPC.

The lounge is warmed by an open fire and there is also a dining kitchen, a formal dining room and a sunroom that frames beautiful garden views.

The sun room, in white with wood flooring, makes the most of the views out to the balcony and terraced garden.
The sun room leads out to a balcony. Image: ASPC

But, it is the south-facing rear garden that truly sets the property apart.

Hidden garden gem

Fully enclosed and thoughtfully terraced, it offers decking, seating areas and mature trees and shrubs.

It is a peaceful oasis to loose yourself in that contrasts with the understated street-facing exterior.

The secluded rear garden goes on and on, with decking and mature planting that offers lots of privacy.
The property has a stunning south-facing garden. Image: ASPC.

Adding further appeal is a large cellar running the length of the house, perfect for a workshop, storage or hobbies.

The property is just a short walk from local amenities, schools and the railway station.

The garden has established trees and bushes, together with plenty of space to relax or entertain.
The garden is what sets the property apart from others. Image: ASPC.

Woodview Cottage is on the market with Smith Solicitors Stonehaven priced at offers over £285,000.

