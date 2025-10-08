Don’t judge a cottage by its street view — Discover Woodview, Stonehaven’s surprise package

At first glance, Woodview Cottage in Stonehaven appears modest, almost unassuming.

Its brick façade and limited windows give little hint of the treasures within.

But, step through the front door, and the property reveals a spacious, modern and characterful interior, along with a garden that’s nothing short of spectacular.

The semi-detached home has hit the market for offers over £285,000.

It sits within a quiet residential area and offers a series of stylishly-decorated and well proportioned rooms.

Original features – including pitched pine doors, covings, and skirtings – blend seamlessly with modern comforts such as gas central heating and double glazing.

It offers two generous double bedrooms, a large bathroom and a convenient WC cloakroom.

Located in quiet Stonehaven neighbourhood

The lounge is warmed by an open fire and there is also a dining kitchen, a formal dining room and a sunroom that frames beautiful garden views.

But, it is the south-facing rear garden that truly sets the property apart.

Hidden garden gem

Fully enclosed and thoughtfully terraced, it offers decking, seating areas and mature trees and shrubs.

It is a peaceful oasis to loose yourself in that contrasts with the understated street-facing exterior.

Adding further appeal is a large cellar running the length of the house, perfect for a workshop, storage or hobbies.

The property is just a short walk from local amenities, schools and the railway station.

Woodview Cottage is on the market with Smith Solicitors Stonehaven priced at offers over £285,000.