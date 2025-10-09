See inside Milltimber’s plush new homes that have just hit the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
See inside Milltimber’s plush new homes that have just hit the market

Cala Homes has unveiled its latest development in Oldfold Village in Deeside.

By Abbie Duncan
Cala Homes new housing development, Woodhurst, in Milltimber. Newly built modern homes line the street, with green lawns in front, under a bright sky.
Cala Homes new Woodhurst development has been unveiled. Image: Cala Homes

A fresh phase of luxury homes at Oldfold Village in Milltimber have hit the market.

Cala Homes has unveiled its new Woodhurst development, the fourth stage of the village in sought-after Milltimber.

It features newly built three, four and five-bedroom homes, priced from £399,995.

Larger homes will be marketed at around £569,000.

The Brodie show home is now open for viewing, showcasing the type of property on offer in the Woodhurst development.

Cala Homes Woodhurst Development in Milltimber. Here is a well-lit and spacious open plan kitchen, and dining area of a home. The space features modern appliances, furniture, and an inviting view of the outdoor space through large folding glass doors.
The homes in the Woodhurst development focus on open-plan living. Image: Cala Homes

Inside the new Cala properties in Milltimber

All of the new homes have a focus on family living, with layouts that offer flexibility and lots of natural light and space.

Cala Homes Woodhurst Development: A well-lit, professionally photographed home interior shows a modern kitchen and living area. The kitchen features dark cabinets and white countertops, while the living area has a textured wall and neutral furniture.
The homes feature a spacious fitted kitchen. Image: Cala Homes

The home features an open-plan kitchen and dining area, with bi-fold doors leading out to a private, fully turfed garden.

The image shows a curated garden in front of a house. A small wooden pergola covers a bench at the back, in front of a wooden fence. The image shows a curated garden in front of a house. A small wooden pergola covers a bench at the back, in front of a wooden fence.
Each of the Milltimber homes has a private back garden. Image: Cala Homes

There is also a separate family room downstairs.

Upstairs, each of the homes features spacious family bedrooms.

The Brodie show home has four bedrooms.

Interior shot of a living room with a fireplace, modern furniture, and neutral colour scheme.
There is a separate spacious family room. Image: Cala Homes

All of the Woodhurst homes include integrated appliances and built-in wardrobes as standard.

The Woodhurst development is also in a great location for families with children and sits within walking distance of Milltimber Primary.

Bedroom interior with bed, side tables, and neutral decor. Image displays a modern aesthetic with soft textures and a calm color palette from a house listing.
The homes have between three and five bedrooms. Image: Cala Homes

For older children, the development also falls within the catchment area for Cults Academy.

Shops and services in Cults and Peterculter are nearby, with Aberdeen City Centre just a 20-minute drive away.

A child's bedroom, with a mural of a forest scene on the wall behind the bed. The room is decorated in soft, pastel colors and has a light and airy feel.
Each bedroom comes with built-in wardrobes. Image: Cala Homes

There are currently seven properties available in Cala Homes‘ Woodhurst development.

Homes are priced between £399,995 and £569,000.

The Brodie show home: A modern two-story home with a garage and a simple landscaped front yard. The house has a white exterior, dark trim, and a peaked roof.
The Brodie show home is available for viewings. Image: Cala Homes

Conversation