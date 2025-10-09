See inside Milltimber’s plush new homes that have just hit the market

A fresh phase of luxury homes at Oldfold Village in Milltimber have hit the market.

Cala Homes has unveiled its new Woodhurst development, the fourth stage of the village in sought-after Milltimber.

It features newly built three, four and five-bedroom homes, priced from £399,995.

Larger homes will be marketed at around £569,000.

The Brodie show home is now open for viewing, showcasing the type of property on offer in the Woodhurst development.

Inside the new Cala properties in Milltimber

All of the new homes have a focus on family living, with layouts that offer flexibility and lots of natural light and space.

The home features an open-plan kitchen and dining area, with bi-fold doors leading out to a private, fully turfed garden.

There is also a separate family room downstairs.

Upstairs, each of the homes features spacious family bedrooms.

The Brodie show home has four bedrooms.

All of the Woodhurst homes include integrated appliances and built-in wardrobes as standard.

The Woodhurst development is also in a great location for families with children and sits within walking distance of Milltimber Primary.

For older children, the development also falls within the catchment area for Cults Academy.

Shops and services in Cults and Peterculter are nearby, with Aberdeen City Centre just a 20-minute drive away.

There are currently seven properties available in Cala Homes‘ Woodhurst development.

Homes are priced between £399,995 and £569,000.

More property news: