Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

£1.25m luxury lochside home in the Highlands for sale

The property also has a summer house, boat house and a pontoon.

By Ross Hempseed
The exterior of the property, with impressive stonework and lots of glass on the extensions to either side to make the most of the views.
Campbells House is an impressive proposition. Image: Savills.

A luxury lochside house offering incredible views over Loch Carron and the Highland village of Plockton is on sale for £1,250,000.

Campbells House is located on the loch shore , a short distance from the iconic village, famous for its cattle and the filming of Hamish Macbeth.

It is set amongst one and a half acres of land and has been put up for sale for the first time in 20 years with Savills.

The house is screened by trees to the rear and looks out to the loch at the front, where a long pontoon sticks out into the water.
The house sits on the shores of Loch Carron. Image: Savills.

It was built in 1856 for Sir Alexander Matheson as part of the Duncraig Castle Estate.

Since then, the house has been upgraded and extended by the current owners.

Inside Campbells House

You enter the hallway on the ground floor, which has a guest bathroom and utility room and leads through to a boot room.

There is also a substantial ground floor master bedroom with an en suite shower room.

The room is decorated in neutral tones, the en suite to the left. It has dark wood furniture and space for a large leather seat.
The ground floor bedroom. Image: Savills.

The centrepiece of the house is the open planned living/kitchen/sun lounge, which runs 66 feet from end to end.

Cathedral ceilings and skylight windows flood the space with natural light.

Bi-fold doors open from both the kitchen and the sun lounge to outdoor seating terraces, the garden and loch beyond.

The kitchen has a large central island and doors that lead out to a terrace, with table and chairs, and the loch beyond. The kitchen flows into the dining space beyond.
The kitchen. Image: Savills.

The bespoke Martin Moore kitchen features integrated Wolf appliances, a large central island, underfloor heating beneath limestone flags and granite worktops.

A dual-sided wood burning stove divides the kitchen and dining space, which then leads on to the living room.

The dining room, with wooden table and benches and wood flooring leads into the living space.
The dining room. Image: Savills.
The living room, with red rug, seating and the wood burning stove. It has wood flooring.
The sitting room. Image: Savills.

Sun lounge makes most of loch views

French doors lead into a stunning high-ceilinged sun lounge with a full-height stone feature wall, underfloor heating beneath more limestone flags, another wood burning stove, and doors to a courtyard at the rear.

The sun lounge has a high ceiling and a feature wall behind a wood burning stove. Patio doors lead outside to the loch.
The sun lounge. Image: Savills.

Upstairs there are three additional bedrooms, all en suite.

On the hillside behind Campbells House is the summerhouse, offering views from the balcony across to Plockton harbour.

The summerhouse, with games table, television and workspace.
The summerhouse. Image: Savills.
the summerhouse balcony offers views out over the loch, which is studded with small boats.
The summerhouse balcony. Image: Savills.

It would be ideal as a home office, creative studio or additional accommodation.

Outside, there is the original stone jetty and adjacent stone boathouse, dating back to the 1850s.

The stone boathouse, loch and an island to the rear. A small boat sits on a trailer to the fore of the picture.
The boathouse. Image: Savills.

In addition, a 60-foot heavy-duty pontoon with access gangway, installed in 2015, provides round-the-clock mooring access.

A concrete slipway, added in 2013, allows for convenient boat launching and retrieval from the shore.

The jetty juts out into the loch.
The jetty. Image: Savills.

There is also a large double garage/workshop offering further parking and storage.

The listing agent comments: “This rare combination of privacy, luxury, exceptional craftsmanship, breathtaking views and direct sea loch access make Campbells House a truly unique property.”

Image shows the house in its stunning setting, trees to the rear, boat house to the left.
The house sits directly across from Plockton. Image: Savills.

