£1.25m luxury lochside home in the Highlands for sale

A luxury lochside house offering incredible views over Loch Carron and the Highland village of Plockton is on sale for £1,250,000.

Campbells House is located on the loch shore , a short distance from the iconic village, famous for its cattle and the filming of Hamish Macbeth.

It is set amongst one and a half acres of land and has been put up for sale for the first time in 20 years with Savills.

It was built in 1856 for Sir Alexander Matheson as part of the Duncraig Castle Estate.

Since then, the house has been upgraded and extended by the current owners.

Inside Campbells House

You enter the hallway on the ground floor, which has a guest bathroom and utility room and leads through to a boot room.

There is also a substantial ground floor master bedroom with an en suite shower room.

The centrepiece of the house is the open planned living/kitchen/sun lounge, which runs 66 feet from end to end.

Cathedral ceilings and skylight windows flood the space with natural light.

Bi-fold doors open from both the kitchen and the sun lounge to outdoor seating terraces, the garden and loch beyond.

The bespoke Martin Moore kitchen features integrated Wolf appliances, a large central island, underfloor heating beneath limestone flags and granite worktops.

A dual-sided wood burning stove divides the kitchen and dining space, which then leads on to the living room.

Sun lounge makes most of loch views

French doors lead into a stunning high-ceilinged sun lounge with a full-height stone feature wall, underfloor heating beneath more limestone flags, another wood burning stove, and doors to a courtyard at the rear.

Upstairs there are three additional bedrooms, all en suite.

On the hillside behind Campbells House is the summerhouse, offering views from the balcony across to Plockton harbour.

It would be ideal as a home office, creative studio or additional accommodation.

Outside, there is the original stone jetty and adjacent stone boathouse, dating back to the 1850s.

In addition, a 60-foot heavy-duty pontoon with access gangway, installed in 2015, provides round-the-clock mooring access.

A concrete slipway, added in 2013, allows for convenient boat launching and retrieval from the shore.

There is also a large double garage/workshop offering further parking and storage.

The listing agent comments: “This rare combination of privacy, luxury, exceptional craftsmanship, breathtaking views and direct sea loch access make Campbells House a truly unique property.”