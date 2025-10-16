Property Stunning waterside Memsie house in ‘beautiful setting’ listed for £340,000 Estate agents have already been 'inundated' with viewing requests. By Graham Fleming October 16 2025, 4:00 pm October 16 2025, 4:00 pm Share Stunning waterside Memsie house in ‘beautiful setting’ listed for £340,000 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/home-gardens/property/6872575/stunning-waterside-memsie-house/ Copy Link 0 comment The property is complete with a stocked pond. Image: Brown and McRae A Memsie house with stunning waterside views has gone up for sale for £340,000. Estate agents Brown and McRae have already been “inundated with viewing requests” since listing the home at East Sinclairhills, which is four miles south of Fraserburgh. The “outstanding” property sits in a scenic woodland, complete with an impressive stocked pond with jetty. And the home’s front room directly looks out onto the water, via a large window, for the perfect view. The stunning home has recently gone up for sale. Image: Brown and McRae An outside sitting area. Picture: Brown and McRae The property has a double garage. Image: Brown and McRae Buyers will have access to over 16 acres of land in the Aberdeenshire countryside. But the home is “spacious” inside too. There are three bedrooms, a large kitchen, an office/dining space and utility room. The view from the front room. Image: Brown and McRae The “spacious” front room. Picture: Brown and McRae The property’s kitchen. Image: Brown and McRae All three bedrooms have built-in wardrobes with the master having an en suite shower room. The centre-piece living room has front-facing views over the large pond and is “spacious and bright”. Heading outside, there is a driveway with “ample space” and a double garage. The hallway. Image: Brown and McRae One of the bathrooms. Picture: Brown and McRae Access to East Sinclairhills is via a private road off the main Fraserburgh to Strichen road. Those interested in East Sinclairhills can contact estate agents Brown and McRae.
Conversation