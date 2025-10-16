Stunning waterside Memsie house in ‘beautiful setting’ listed for £340,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning waterside Memsie house in ‘beautiful setting’ listed for £340,000

Estate agents have already been 'inundated' with viewing requests.

By Graham Fleming
A picturesque scene depicts a modern house on a pond with a swan. Lights from the house reflect on the still water during twilight.
The property is complete with a stocked pond. Image: Brown and McRae

A Memsie house with stunning waterside views has gone up for sale for £340,000.

Estate agents Brown and McRae have already been “inundated with viewing requests” since listing the home at East Sinclairhills, which is four miles south of Fraserburgh.

The “outstanding” property sits in a scenic woodland, complete with an impressive stocked pond with jetty.

And the home’s front room directly looks out onto the water, via a large window, for the perfect view.

A stone house nestled among trees, with a pond in the foreground.
The stunning home has recently gone up for sale. Image: Brown and McRae
A serene wooden porch overlooks a lush green lawn under a bright sky. A gray rug and small table with a potted plant add a cozy touch.
An outside sitting area. Picture: Brown and McRae
Image shows a house with a large gravel driveway and a detached garage.
The property has a double garage. Image: Brown and McRae

Buyers will have access to over 16 acres of land in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

But the home is “spacious” inside too.

There are three bedrooms, a large kitchen, an office/dining space and utility room.

A bay window showcases a serene view of lush greenery and a calm lake. The window is framed by decorative curtains and a valance, adding an elegant touch.
The view from the front room. Image: Brown and McRae
Bright, spacious room with large bay window offering a view. There is a fireplace on one wall and light gray carpet throughout the space.
The “spacious” front room. Picture: Brown and McRae
A kitchen with tile floor and wood cabinets features stainless appliances. The window overlooks a bright outdoors.
The property’s kitchen. Image: Brown and McRae

All three bedrooms have built-in wardrobes with the master having an en suite shower room.

The centre-piece living room has front-facing views over the large pond and is “spacious and bright”.

Heading outside, there is a driveway with “ample space” and a double garage.

The image shows an interior hallway with a gray and white checkered carpet. Several wood doors are visible, some with glass panes.
The hallway. Image: Brown and McRae
A bathroom with a shower and a sink. The floor is wood and there is green tile around the walls.
One of the bathrooms. Picture: Brown and McRae

Access to East Sinclairhills is via a private road off the main Fraserburgh to Strichen
road.

Those interested in East Sinclairhills can contact estate agents Brown and McRae.

