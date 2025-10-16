Stunning waterside Memsie house in ‘beautiful setting’ listed for £340,000

A Memsie house with stunning waterside views has gone up for sale for £340,000.

Estate agents Brown and McRae have already been “inundated with viewing requests” since listing the home at East Sinclairhills, which is four miles south of Fraserburgh.

The “outstanding” property sits in a scenic woodland, complete with an impressive stocked pond with jetty.

And the home’s front room directly looks out onto the water, via a large window, for the perfect view.

Buyers will have access to over 16 acres of land in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

But the home is “spacious” inside too.

There are three bedrooms, a large kitchen, an office/dining space and utility room.

All three bedrooms have built-in wardrobes with the master having an en suite shower room.

The centre-piece living room has front-facing views over the large pond and is “spacious and bright”.

Heading outside, there is a driveway with “ample space” and a double garage.

Access to East Sinclairhills is via a private road off the main Fraserburgh to Strichen

road.

Those interested in East Sinclairhills can contact estate agents Brown and McRae.