Property

Highland home near The Traitors filming location up for sale

The impressive Ardgowan House is just a short drive from Ardross Castle.

By Ross Hempseed
Ardgowan House has extensive grounds and is screened by mature trees.
Ardgowan House. Image: Galbraith.

An impressive family home just a short distance from Ardross Castle – location for the hugely successful The Traitors TV show – is up for sale.

Ardgowan House sits on an elevated position above the town of Alness in the Highlands and is on the market for offers over £525,000.

From its vantage point, it has incredible views of the surrounding countryside and out towards the castle – where both the UK and US versions of The Traitors are filmed.

Built in 2000, the detached five bedroom home has mature gardens and is well screened to provide privacy.

Ardross Castle, setting for The Traitors. It is surrounded by mature trees. The landscape sweeps away beyond to hills in the distance.
Ardgowan House is close to Ardross Castle used as the main filming location for The Traitors. Image: Ardross Castle.

Inside Ardgowan House

On the ground floor and to the left of the entrance is the dining room, with a large bay window.

It connects to the bright and airy sun room, which has incredible views towards the Cromarty Firth.

The sun room has a wooden roof and is painted white. It is bright and has nice views out the window.
The sun room, dining room to the left. Image: Galbraith.
The sitting room has a fireplace with a large mirror above. There is a large bay window and a selection of chairs, with a central coffee table.
The spacious sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

Across from the dining room, is the large and spacious sitting room with huge windows that again make the most of the views.

At the back of the house is the kitchen/diner, with wood cabinets and tiled backsplash, which connects through to a handy utility room.

The kitchen has wooden units and a white worktop, with tiled splashback. There are built-in appliances.
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

Also on the ground floor is an en suite double bedroom, an office and a guest toilet.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a storage room.

The master bedroom features a huge bay window with far-reaching views, plenty of closet space and an en suite.

The master bedroom has lots of windows offering stunning views.
The views out from the master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.

Outside, there are landscaped gardens including areas of lawn, with trees, shrubs and paths.

These paths link the patio areas.

A bathroom with mostly white tiles and a feature strip of darker tiles. There is a toilet and basin, with the bath to the right and a separate shower to the left.
The bathroom: Image: Galbraith

Useful outbuildings include a double garage with power, lighting, and attached garden store, plus a greenhouse, polytunnel and a double-glazed timber summer house with power and lighting.

Ardgowan House sits on a site of 1.74 acres in total.

Image shows the house and some of its outbuildings, including a greenhouse and polytunnel. To the rear is the landscape the house looks out over, including the Cromarty Firth.
The house has incredible views out over the Highland countryside. Image: Galbraith.

Phiddy Robertson of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a beautiful home that has been thoughtfully designed for modern family life.

“It has a wealth of reception spaces, two offices and useful ground floor bedroom.

“And the setting and gardens are particularly attractive, providing great privacy and tranquillity but only five minutes from Alness.”

The property is listed with Galbraith.

