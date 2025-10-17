Highland home near The Traitors filming location up for sale

An impressive family home just a short distance from Ardross Castle – location for the hugely successful The Traitors TV show – is up for sale.

Ardgowan House sits on an elevated position above the town of Alness in the Highlands and is on the market for offers over £525,000.

From its vantage point, it has incredible views of the surrounding countryside and out towards the castle – where both the UK and US versions of The Traitors are filmed.

Built in 2000, the detached five bedroom home has mature gardens and is well screened to provide privacy.

Inside Ardgowan House

On the ground floor and to the left of the entrance is the dining room, with a large bay window.

It connects to the bright and airy sun room, which has incredible views towards the Cromarty Firth.

Across from the dining room, is the large and spacious sitting room with huge windows that again make the most of the views.

At the back of the house is the kitchen/diner, with wood cabinets and tiled backsplash, which connects through to a handy utility room.

Also on the ground floor is an en suite double bedroom, an office and a guest toilet.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a storage room.

The master bedroom features a huge bay window with far-reaching views, plenty of closet space and an en suite.

Outside, there are landscaped gardens including areas of lawn, with trees, shrubs and paths.

These paths link the patio areas.

Useful outbuildings include a double garage with power, lighting, and attached garden store, plus a greenhouse, polytunnel and a double-glazed timber summer house with power and lighting.

Ardgowan House sits on a site of 1.74 acres in total.

Phiddy Robertson of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a beautiful home that has been thoughtfully designed for modern family life.

“It has a wealth of reception spaces, two offices and useful ground floor bedroom.

“And the setting and gardens are particularly attractive, providing great privacy and tranquillity but only five minutes from Alness.”

The property is listed with Galbraith.