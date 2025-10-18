Four-bedroom house on one of Stonehaven’s steepest streets hits the market

A stylish house on one of Stonehaven’s steepest streets has hit the market with a price tag of £300,000.

14 Mary Street is located near the heat of one of Aberdeenshire’s most popular towns.

As soon as you step out of the front door you have views of the sea.

While located on steep gradient street, the house is closer to the bottom of the hill.

Inside 14 Mary Street

You sure to be surprised by how spacious the house is judging from the front facade.

Entering you will find yourself in the entrance hallway, which has the dining room/fourth bedroom to the right.

This is a versatile room with views out onto the street.

Opposite is the stylish sitting room featuring hardwood flooring and a wood burning stove – a real centrepiece of the room.

Further down the hall is a ground floor modern shower room/guest bathroom.

At the rear of the house is the main entertaining area – the kitchen/diner.

Featuring sleek white cabinets and modern lighting, the space is the heart of the home.

Patio doors out to the garden create a indoor/outdoor flow, with new decking and fencing for added privacy.

The house features two separate staircases with the rear taking you up to rear double bedroom.

The front staircase which features a decorative handrail takes you to first floor, which has two large bedrooms and a family bathroom with bath tub.

In addition, there is a cellar in the basement which could be used as an office.

14 Mary Street is located in Stonehaven, an attractive seaside town 15 miles south of Aberdeen.

It boasts a picturesque working harbour and the famous ‘Auld Toon’ harbour area, while Aberdeen is easily accessible by road or rail.

Amenities include various independent shops in the town centre, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and other leisure facilities and clubs.