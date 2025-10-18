Four-bedroom house on one of Stonehaven’s steepest streets hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Four-bedroom house on one of Stonehaven’s steepest streets hits the market

The house features a stylish and bold interior.

By Ross Hempseed
A stone house on Mary Street features white-trimmed windows and a green door.
The house is located on Mary Street in Stonehaven. Image: ASPC

A stylish house on one of Stonehaven’s steepest streets has hit the market with a price tag of £300,000.

14 Mary Street is located near the heat of one of Aberdeenshire’s most popular towns.

As soon as you step out of the front door you have views of the sea.

While located on steep gradient street, the house is closer to the bottom of the hill.

Inside 14 Mary Street

You sure to be surprised by how spacious the house is judging from the front facade.

Entering you will find yourself in the entrance hallway, which has the dining room/fourth bedroom to the right.

The sitting room of 14 Mary Street
The sitting room. Image: ASPC.

This is a versatile room with views out onto the street.

Opposite is the stylish sitting room featuring hardwood flooring and a wood burning stove – a real centrepiece of the room.

The kitchen. Image: ASPC.
The kitchen opens up onto the back deck. Image: ASPC.

Further down the hall is a ground floor modern shower room/guest bathroom.

At the rear of the house is the main entertaining area – the kitchen/diner.

Featuring sleek white cabinets and modern lighting, the space is the heart of the home.

Patio doors out to the garden create a indoor/outdoor flow, with new decking and fencing for added privacy.

One of the bedrooms. Image: ASPC.
Another large bedroom. Image: ASPC.

The house features two separate staircases with the rear taking you up to rear double bedroom.

The front staircase which features a decorative handrail takes you to first floor, which has two large bedrooms and a family bathroom with bath tub.

The family bathroom. Image: ASPC.

In addition, there is a cellar in the basement which could be used as an office.

14 Mary Street is located in Stonehaven, an attractive seaside town 15 miles south of Aberdeen.

14 Mary Street in Stonehaven
The back deck area. Image: ASPC.

It boasts a picturesque working harbour and the famous ‘Auld Toon’ harbour area, while Aberdeen is easily accessible by road or rail.

Amenities include various independent shops in the town centre, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and other leisure facilities and clubs.

