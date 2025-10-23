Royal Deeside retreat with more than two acres of land hits market for £150k

If you are looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city in stunning Royal Deeside, then this property could be for you.

Tombae is located on the Glen Tanar Estate – three miles from Dinnet and about eight from Aboyne – has hit the market for an offers over £150,000 asking price.

The three-bedroom timber-framed property is detached and single-storey.

It comes with a paddock, garden ground and woodland, which extends to about 2.13 acres.

Tombae requires full upgrading and repair throughout, but the estate agent says it has been “priced to reflect this”.

It is located off the B976 South Deeside Road, enjoys an elevated position and provides “striking views” to the front and rear.

Rooms to the rear of the property overlook the paddock towards the River Dee, while those at the front offer views across neighbouring farmland to the hillsides beyond.

There is also a wooden garage and off road parking.

The property can be entered via two doors to the front.

Next to the parking area and garage is a canopied entrance with a door leading to a small hallway and three fitted cupboards, one which houses the water tank.

Shower and utility room

Off the hallway is a shower room, with WC, shower cubicle, wash hand basin, heated towel rail and a window.

Beyond the hallway is a utility room with fitted base units and work surface incorporating a stainless steel sink and draining board.

There is plumbing here for a washing machine and space for other free standing white goods.

A door leads from the utility room to the galley-style kitchen, which currently has black units, cooker and range.

Adjoining the kitchen is the spacious lounge, with wood panels on the ceiling.

It has a coal fire set in a brick surround and hearth with a wooden mantel piece.

There is a single bedroom to the front and two at the back, with all three having fitted cupboards.

A vestibule with a light and fitted cupboard and a three-piece bathroom comprising a bath, wash hand basin and WC with window, complete the accommodation.

The ground immediately surrounding Tombae is mainly laid to lawn.

To the west side is a stone chip parking area, that wooden garage and the oil tank.

Formerly used for kennels, the ground across the track from the house extends to about 0.30 acres.

Tombae comes with fully enclosed, grassed paddock

The property comes with extensive land, beginning with a fully enclosed grassed paddock with a strip of woodland and burn to the west.

A further area of woodland to the east of the paddock, extends to over two acres.

A gate at the top of the paddock allows for vehicular access, while a gate at the roadside at the bottom of the paddock allows foot access.

Tombae is being sold by Mackinnons for offers over £150,000.