Royal Deeside retreat with more than two acres of land hits market for £150k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Royal Deeside retreat with more than two acres of land hits market for £150k

Fixer-upper Tombae is on the Glen Tanar Estate and has a paddock and woodland.

By Chris Cromar
Tombae from above.
Tombae is located at the heart of Royal Deeside. Image: Mackinnons.

If you are looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city in stunning Royal Deeside, then this property could be for you.

Tombae is located on the Glen Tanar Estate – three miles from Dinnet and about eight from Aboyne – has hit the market for an offers over £150,000 asking price.

The three-bedroom timber-framed property is detached and single-storey.

It comes with a paddock, garden ground and woodland, which extends to about 2.13 acres.

Outside of Tombae.
Tombae has vast potential. Image: Mackinnons.

Tombae requires full upgrading and repair throughout, but the estate agent says it has been “priced to reflect this”.

It is located off the B976 South Deeside Road, enjoys an elevated position and provides “striking views” to the front and rear.

Tombae from above.
The property comes with nearly 2.5 acres of land. Image: Mackinnons.

Rooms to the rear of the property overlook the paddock towards the River Dee, while those at the front offer views across neighbouring farmland to the hillsides beyond.

There is also a wooden garage and off road parking.

The wooden home, in mature grounds. The Glen Tanar estate sweeps away beyond to the surrounding hills.
Tombae could make the perfect retreat. Image: Mackinnons.

The property can be entered via two doors to the front.

Next to the parking area and garage is a canopied entrance with a door leading to a small hallway and three fitted cupboards, one which houses the water tank.

Shower and utility room

Off the hallway is a shower room, with WC, shower cubicle, wash hand basin, heated towel rail and a window.

Beyond the hallway is a utility room with fitted base units and work surface incorporating a stainless steel sink and draining board.

There is plumbing here for a washing machine and space for other free standing white goods.

Tombae kitchen.
The kitchen has natural light in it. Image: Mackinnons.

A door leads from the utility room to the galley-style kitchen, which currently has black units, cooker and range.

Adjoining the kitchen is the spacious lounge, with wood panels on the ceiling.

It has a coal fire set in a brick surround and hearth with a wooden mantel piece.

Tombae living room.
The living room is spacious. Image: Mackinnons.

There is a single bedroom to the front and two at the back, with all three having fitted cupboards.

A vestibule with a light and fitted cupboard and a three-piece bathroom comprising a bath, wash hand basin and WC with window, complete the accommodation.

Tombae's wooden garage.
A wooden garage comes with the property. Image: Mackinnons.

The ground immediately surrounding Tombae is mainly laid to lawn.

To the west side is a stone chip parking area, that wooden garage and the oil tank.

Formerly used for kennels, the ground across the track from the house extends to about 0.30 acres.

Tombae comes with fully enclosed, grassed paddock

The property comes with extensive land, beginning with a fully enclosed grassed paddock with a strip of woodland and burn to the west.

A further area of woodland to the east of the paddock, extends to over two acres.

Tombae's paddock.
Animals, such as horses or sheep, could be kept in the paddock. Image: Mackinnons.

A gate at the top of the paddock allows for vehicular access, while a gate at the roadside at the bottom of the paddock allows foot access.

Tombae is being sold by Mackinnons for offers over £150,000.

Conversation