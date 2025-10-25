Six bedroom Victorian house in the heart of the Cairngorms for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six bedroom Victorian house in the heart of the Cairngorms for sale

The property in Grantown-on-Spey retains many period features while all bedrooms are en suite.

By Ross Hempseed
Culdearn House in the Cairngorms.
Culdearn House has a lovely setting within Grantown-on-Spey. Image: Galbraith.

An impressive Victorian house located in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park has hit the market with a £690,000 asking price.

Culdearn House, which has in the past been named as one of the Highland’s best hotels, is being advertised for use as a stunning family home or B&B.

It sits in the peaceful town of Grantown-on-Spey, near the River Spey and all the attractions the Cairngorms have to offer..

The house was originally built by the Seafield estate in the 19th Century and its Victorian details – with modern touches added.

The exterior of the property. Image: Galbraith.

The house is configured so it can also be a bed and breakfast with an attached owner’s apartment at the rear.

The current owner purchased Culdearn House in 2003 and both upgraded the bedrooms and maintained the rest of the house to a high standard.

Inside Culdearn House

Stepping into the hallway, you find the sitting room to the right and the dining room to the left.

The living room, with fireplace and large window. There are two grey sofas arranged around a table in front of the hearth.
The sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

The spacious sitting room has a large bay window bringing in lots of light, a marble fireplace and intricate ceiling cornicing.

The equally impressive dining room also has space for several tables for B&B guests.

The dining room is arranged for guests, with multiple small tables. There is a black fireplace and a large window. The walls are a shade of yellow.
The dining room is arranged for guests. Image: Galbraith.

Behind the dining room is an office space with a connected wet room.

The hallway then leads round to the kitchen at the rear of the property.

It is a clean and functional space with a large central island, range and separate hob, oven and grill.

The kitchen has a large green central island, with cream worktop. There is a range, hob and separate grill/oven. A rack for pots and pans and utensils hangs on the left wall.
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

Attached is a handy utility room with laundry facilities. These two spaces are suggestive of Culdearn House’s time as a B&B.

A staircase within the kitchen leads to a small owner’s apartment with a bedroom, a shower room and additional office.

This bedroom has gold wallpaper and curtains, a large bed and wooden furniture.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

Heading up the main ornate staircase, the first floor contains four double bedrooms all with en suite facilities.

This en suite has white toilet and sink units, together with a large grey tiled shower. A window lets in light.
One of the en suite bathrooms. Image: Galbraith.

The second floor has two additional bedrooms, both with en suite. There is also an additional storage room, also with an en suite.

Outside, Culdearn House sits on a plot of around half an acre, with large trees providing privacy for guests. The gardens are also well maintained.

The rear garden, with well kept grass and mature trees.
The back extension including the kitchen and utility room. Image: Galbraith.

Grantown-on-Spey is an attractive town with several independent shops.

The town has excellent facilities including a supermarket, sports centres, independent retailers, community cinema and restaurants.

Culdearn House is listed with Galbraith for £690,000.

