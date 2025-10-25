Six bedroom Victorian house in the heart of the Cairngorms for sale

An impressive Victorian house located in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park has hit the market with a £690,000 asking price.

Culdearn House, which has in the past been named as one of the Highland’s best hotels, is being advertised for use as a stunning family home or B&B.

It sits in the peaceful town of Grantown-on-Spey, near the River Spey and all the attractions the Cairngorms have to offer..

The house was originally built by the Seafield estate in the 19th Century and its Victorian details – with modern touches added.

The house is configured so it can also be a bed and breakfast with an attached owner’s apartment at the rear.

The current owner purchased Culdearn House in 2003 and both upgraded the bedrooms and maintained the rest of the house to a high standard.

Inside Culdearn House

Stepping into the hallway, you find the sitting room to the right and the dining room to the left.

The spacious sitting room has a large bay window bringing in lots of light, a marble fireplace and intricate ceiling cornicing.

The equally impressive dining room also has space for several tables for B&B guests.

Behind the dining room is an office space with a connected wet room.

The hallway then leads round to the kitchen at the rear of the property.

It is a clean and functional space with a large central island, range and separate hob, oven and grill.

Attached is a handy utility room with laundry facilities. These two spaces are suggestive of Culdearn House’s time as a B&B.

A staircase within the kitchen leads to a small owner’s apartment with a bedroom, a shower room and additional office.

Heading up the main ornate staircase, the first floor contains four double bedrooms all with en suite facilities.

The second floor has two additional bedrooms, both with en suite. There is also an additional storage room, also with an en suite.

Outside, Culdearn House sits on a plot of around half an acre, with large trees providing privacy for guests. The gardens are also well maintained.

Grantown-on-Spey is an attractive town with several independent shops.

The town has excellent facilities including a supermarket, sports centres, independent retailers, community cinema and restaurants.

Culdearn House is listed with Galbraith for £690,000.