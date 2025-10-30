Five-bedroom Cults cottage marries unique features with traditional style

A unique five-bedroom and two public room cottage in the Cults area of Aberdeen has hit the market.

Friarsfield House has been “sympathetically extended” over the years to form a light and airy family home, though it retains many original features.

It is up for sale for offers over £550,000.

The property sits within a little over half an acre of established gardens and includes ample off-road parking and a garage.

A key feature of the large open plan lounge is a feature granite wall, which includes a fireplace.

To either side of the wall is access to the dining room, which benefits from the space’s ceiling beams.

Off the dining room, there is a bright double room currently used as a home office.

It has a large picture window looking out to the south facing terrace and garden.

A well appointed dining kitchen is fitted with a wide range of wall and base units in a modern shaker style.

It offers ample space for a breakfast table and chairs, while the window looks out to the side garden.

The home also includes a utility room, which has space for a free standing washing machine and tumble drier.

A spacious double bedroom overlooks the side of the property and has a double fitted wardrobe with shelf and hanging facilities.

The family bathroom is fitted with a modern white suite and includes a bath and separate shower enclosure.

Four bedrooms upstairs

From the reception hall, a wooden open tread staircase leads to the upper floor and remaining accommodation.

A light and airy double bedroom, which has a walk-in wardrobe, boasts windows on two aspects providing open views of the Dee valley to the south.

A further bright double bedroom features windows to the rear and side of the property, while a another double bedroom enjoys windows on three aspects.

The upstairs also includes a “well appointed” shower room.

In addition to extensive gardens, Friarsfield House in Cults benefits from an extensive bloc driveway to the front.

This leads to the detached garage, which has two external stores attached to it.

The south facing rear garden enjoys Dee valley views and has a high degree of privacy, with areas of lawn, mature shrubs and trees, as well as a fruit and vegetable garden.

Friarsfield House is on the market with Mackinnons and has an asking price of over £550,000.