Five-bedroom Cults cottage marries unique features with traditional style

Friarsfield House is on the market for offers over £550,000.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Friarsfield House.
Friarsfield House is located in the Friarsfield Road area of Cults. Image: Mackinnons.

A unique five-bedroom and two public room cottage in the Cults area of Aberdeen has hit the market.

Friarsfield House has been “sympathetically extended” over the years to form a light and airy family home, though it retains many original features.

It is up for sale for offers over £550,000.

Outside of Friarsfield House.
Friarsfield House is a traditional cottage. Image: Mackinnons.

The property sits within a little over half an acre of established gardens and includes ample off-road parking and a garage.

A key feature of the large open plan lounge is a feature granite wall, which includes a fireplace.

The bright lounge at Friarsfield House has wood beams, neutral decor and a large feature wall with fireplace.
The lounge is perfect for relaxing. Image: Mackinnons.

To either side of the wall is access to the dining room, which benefits from the space’s ceiling beams.

Off the dining room, there is a bright double room currently used as a home office.

It has a large picture window looking out to the south facing terrace and garden.

Friarsfield House dining area.
The home has a separate dining area. Image: Mackinnons.

A well appointed dining kitchen is fitted with a wide range of wall and base units in a modern shaker style.

Friarsfield House kitchen.
The perfect place to make your eggs in the morning. Image: Mackinnons.

It offers ample space for a breakfast table and chairs, while the window looks out to the side garden.

The home also includes a utility room, which has space for a free standing washing machine and tumble drier.

Friarsfield House bedroom.
Friarsfield House has five bedrooms. Image: Mackinnons.

A spacious double bedroom overlooks the side of the property and has a double fitted wardrobe with shelf and hanging facilities.

The family bathroom is fitted with a modern white suite and includes a bath and separate shower enclosure.

Four bedrooms upstairs

From the reception hall, a wooden open tread staircase leads to the upper floor and remaining accommodation.

A light and airy double bedroom, which has a walk-in wardrobe, boasts windows on two aspects providing open views of the Dee valley to the south.

Friarsfield House shower room.
A shower room is located upstairs. Image: Mackinnons.

A further bright double bedroom features windows to the rear and side of the property, while a another double bedroom enjoys windows on three aspects.

The upstairs also includes a “well appointed” shower room.

Friarsfield House garden.
The house is set in approximately 0.60 acres of land. Image: Mackinnons.

In addition to extensive gardens, Friarsfield House in Cults benefits from an extensive bloc driveway to the front.

This leads to the detached garage, which has two external stores attached to it.

Friarsfield House views.
Views across the Dee valley are guaranteed. Image: Mackinnons.

The south facing rear garden enjoys Dee valley views and has a high degree of privacy, with areas of lawn, mature shrubs and trees, as well as a fruit and vegetable garden.

Friarsfield House is on the market with Mackinnons and has an asking price of over £550,000.

